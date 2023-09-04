Stiri Recomandate

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

Publicat:
Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the , but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to ReutersReuters could not independently verify either account, a rare report of stray weapons from the […] The post Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

