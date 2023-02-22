Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

Stiri Recomandate

Înscrierea la clasa pregătitoare în anul școlar 2023-2024 începe pe 3 mai

Înscrierea la clasa pregătitoare în anul școlar 2023-2024 începe pe 3 mai

Înscrierile pentru clasa pregătitoare în anul școlar 2023-2024 încep pe 3 mai 2023, potrivit calendarului înscrierii în învățământul primar pentru anul școlar 2023-2024, aprobat de Ministerul Educației, marți. Ministerul anunță pe pagina de Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Neînțelegeri în UE: Statele membre nu au reușit să ajungă la un acord asupra noilor sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei

Neînțelegeri în UE: Statele membre nu au reușit să ajungă la un acord asupra noilor sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei

Statele UE nu au reuşit miercuri să convină asupra unui nou pachet de sancţiuni împotriva Rusiei, la împlinirea unui an de la începutul campaniei militare ruse contra… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție! Telefoanele mobile, adăposturi pentru alergeni

Atenție! Telefoanele mobile, adăposturi pentru alergeni

Un recent studiu, publicat în revista ” Annals of Allergy Asthma&Immunology ”, subliniază că telefoanele mobile sunt veritabile adăposturi pentru particule virale și bacterii, dar și pentru alergeni. Studiile anterioare au arătat că pe telefoanele mobile au fost depistate bacterii care… [citeste mai departe]

Veste bună cu privire la Centrala de la Doicești! Premierul Nicolae Ciucă: ”Suntem determinați să transformăm România într-un pol al noilor capacități pentru energie verde”

Veste bună cu privire la Centrala de la Doicești! Premierul Nicolae Ciucă: ”Suntem determinați să transformăm România într-un pol al noilor capacități pentru energie verde”

„România este pe drumul cel… [citeste mai departe]

Surse: Guvernul va reanaliza ajutoarele pentru ucraineni

Surse: Guvernul va reanaliza ajutoarele pentru ucraineni

În structurile guvernamentale care răspund de situația refugiaților ucraineni se va analiza, până la finalul săptămânii, posibilitatea unor schimbări în acordarea de către statul român a ajutorelor pentru refugiații din Ucraina, spun surse guvernamentale. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Ambițiosul domn Rafila și România (mai) sănătoasă

Ambițiosul domn Rafila și România (mai) sănătoasă

Nici o frână. Ministrul Rafila are de azi undă verde pentru tot demersul de a atrage fonduri europene pentru prima reformă reală a sistemului medical românesc. În ședința de guvern de azi, a fost adoptată HG care aprobă obiectivele de investiții finanțate conform Programului național de infrastructură… [citeste mai departe]

Govt approves organisation, operation of Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency

Govt approves organisation, operation of Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency

The government on Wednesday approved a decision regarding the organisation and operation of the Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general ONU cere Israelului să înceteze colonizarea „ilegală” a teritoriilor palestiniene ocupate și condamnă „terorismul”

Secretarul general ONU cere Israelului să înceteze colonizarea „ilegală” a teritoriilor palestiniene ocupate și condamnă „terorismul”

Secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, a cerut miercuri „încetarea” colonizării israeliene „ilegale” din… [citeste mai departe]

România, eșec usturător în fața Finlandei

România, eșec usturător în fața Finlandei

Naționala feminină de fotbal a României a fost învinsă, miercuri, cu scorul de 4-0, de formația Finlandei, în ultimul meci din cadrul turneului amical din Cipru. În primele partide, selecționata tricoloră a învins Ungaria cu 2-1 și a pierdut cu 0-2 în fața Croației. Valeriu Voaideș Articolul România, eșec usturător… [citeste mai departe]

Cadouri corporate de 8 Martie pentru colegele de muncă

Cadouri corporate de 8 Martie pentru colegele de muncă

Viața femeilor a fost și este o adevărată provocare, din clipa în care au pătruns în lumea businessului – dominată de bărbați, când și-au câștigat respectul de sine și independența financiară. În timp ce își împarte responsabilitățile între îngrijirea copiilor, a părinților și nesfârșitele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

Publicat:
Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was concerned by signs […] The post Ukraine deepens on Danube, Romania expresses concern appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme

10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

Zelenskyy heads to London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO planes

14:15, 08.02.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due in London on Wednesday for only his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine and won promises of new military aid, including training on advanced NATO fighter jets the West has so far held back from supplying, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister…

Ukrainian minister among 18 dead in helicopter crash near Kyiv

11:31, 18.01.2023 - A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said, according to AP News. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych…

Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

11:20, 12.01.2023 - Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over, according to Reuters.  Russian Defence Minister Sergei…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

Hungary, Romania to sign electricity deal with Azerbaijan

13:50, 12.12.2022 - The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan plan to meet in Romania’s capital Saturday to conclude an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine, according to AP…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 23 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 4°C | 10°C
Iasi 1°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 12°C
Timisoara 6°C | 16°C
Constanta 4°C | 8°C
Brasov 1°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 februarie 2023
USD 4.6307
EUR 4.9248
CHF 4.9919
GBP 5.5957
CAD 3.4161
XAU 273.08
JPY 3.4325
CNY 0.6716
AED 1.2607
AUD 3.1593
MDL 0.2463
BGN 2.518

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec