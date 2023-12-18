Stiri Recomandate

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of nations since […] The post Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

