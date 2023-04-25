Turkey arrests 110 people over alleged PKK links ahead of elections Police in Turkey carried out raids on homes in 21 provinces on Tuesday, detaining some 110 people for alleged links to Kurdish militants, the country’s state-run news agency reported, according to AP News. The raids, which come weeks ahead of Turkey’s May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections, targeted politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists, […] The post Turkey arrests 110 people over alleged PKK links ahead of elections appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) and the Labour Ministry want to work together to counteract the massive labour shortage in the coming years, Labour and Economic Affairs Minister Martin Kocher (OVP) said at a joint press conference on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Austria faces a severe…

- European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

- The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

- Twitter‘s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned U.S. firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond…

- A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring some 85, officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after…

- The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces, according to AP News. According to some estimates, Ukraine is…

- The euro zone beat expectations on Tuesday by posting positive growth in the final quarter of 2022 and reducing fears of a potential regional recession, CNBC reports. Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed that the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1%…

- The European Commission on Tuesday presented its new plan to step up return of migrants to countries outside of the European Union, as the 27 member states brace for a fight over this politically explosive topic at a series of key meetings in the weeks to come, according to Politico. EU country migration…