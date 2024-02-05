Kosovo’s block on the Serbian currency raises alarm in the EU and US

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

- More than 20 senior European foreign affairs politicians have called on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to investigate allegations of fraud in December’s election in Serbia, according to Politico. “We call on the EU to conduct an independent investigation of all reported election irregularities…

- European Council President Charles Michel downplayed on Sunday criticism of his plan to resign early to run for a seat in the European Parliament, saying there was plenty of time to choose his successor and the EU had options to avoid Viktor Orban, according to Reuters. Michel, a former Belgian prime…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

- The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters. Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…

- As Israel pummels the area around Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, global organizations are rallying behind calls for an immediate cease-fire in the war against Hamas, according to Politico. The World Health Organization said in the early hours of Sunday morning that it had lost contact with the…