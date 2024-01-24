Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

Stiri Recomandate

24 ianuarie 2024: Clubul Sportiv Marea Neagra, 34 de ani de existenta

24 ianuarie 2024: Clubul Sportiv Marea Neagra, 34 de ani de existenta

Astazi, 24 ianuarie 2024, se implinesc 34 de ani de la infiintarea, pe litoral, a Clubului Sportiv "Marea Neagra". Pe pagina de Facebook a structurii sportive este facut un istoric al gruparii, al carei punct de plecare a fost pe 24 ianuarie 1990, la Casa Tineretului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Unirea Principatelor Române sub conducerea lui Alexandru Ioan Cuza, marcată la Timișoara

VIDEO. Unirea Principatelor Române sub conducerea lui Alexandru Ioan Cuza, marcată la Timișoara

Moment festiv în Piața Unirii din Timișoara. Zeci de oameni au luat parte la ceremonia organizată cu ocazia marcării momentului în care s-au unit principatele Române. Programul a cuprins un serviciu religios… [citeste mai departe]

Actul Unirii Principatelor evocat la Cercul Militar din Bacău

Actul Unirii Principatelor evocat la Cercul Militar din Bacău

În organizarea Filialei Județene Cultul Eroilor și a filialelor din Bacău ale Asociației Naționale a Cadrelor Militare în Retragere și în Rezervă (ANCMRR) și Asociației Naționale a Veteranilor de Război (ANVR), la Cercul Militar din Bacău a avut loc, marți, 23 februarie, un simpozion… [citeste mai departe]

Marți, o zi de iarnă atipică. Cel mai cald din țară a fost la munte, la peste 1.500 de metri altitudine

Marți, o zi de iarnă atipică. Cel mai cald din țară a fost la munte, la peste 1.500 de metri altitudine

Fapt foarte rar întâlnit la noi în țară. ​Marți a fost o zi cu totul specială din punct de vedere meteo, fiindcă cea mai ridicată temperatură din țară s-a înregistrat la o stație de mare… [citeste mai departe]

Politia de Frontiera: Detalii despre activitatile politiei de frontiera in ultimele 24 de ore!

Politia de Frontiera: Detalii despre activitatile politiei de frontiera in ultimele 24 de ore!

Traficul la frontiera in data de 23 ianuarie 2024 In data de 23.1.2024, prin punctele de froshy;ntiera de la nivelul intregii tari au efectuat formalitatile de control atat pe sensul de intrare, cat si pe cel de… [citeste mai departe]

e-Factura / Recomandare ANAF: Introduceți facturile în sistem până la 31 martie / Care sunt sancțiunile

e-Factura / Recomandare ANAF: Introduceți facturile în sistem până la 31 martie / Care sunt sancțiunile

e-Factura / Recomandare ANAF: Introduceți facturile în sistem până la 31 martie / Care sunt sancțiunile Reprezentanții ANAF atrag atenția că raportarea în sistemul e-Factura pe anul contabil… [citeste mai departe]

Cum te pot ajuta procedurile de volumetrie facială să obții un contur definitoriu?

Cum te pot ajuta procedurile de volumetrie facială să obții un contur definitoriu?

Cum te pot ajuta procedurile de volumetrie facială să obții un contur definitoriu? Te-ai întrebat vreodată cum își păstrează vedetele acel contur facial definitoriu și proaspăt? Secretul constă cel mai [citeste mai departe]

Foști șefi ai Loteriei Române rămân fără jumătate de milion de euro. Au luat mită un Cadillac, un Hummer și aproape 200 de alte mașini.

Foști șefi ai Loteriei Române rămân fără jumătate de milion de euro. Au luat mită un Cadillac, un Hummer și aproape 200 de alte mașini.

Foști șefi ai Loteriei Române au fost acuzați că au primit mită mașini de lux și aproape 200 de mașini second-hand.… [citeste mai departe]

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present… [citeste mai departe]

Limitatorul de înălțime din Olt care s-a prăbușit peste o mașină și a omorât o femeie a căzut și anul trecut. Ce spun oamenii din zonă

Limitatorul de înălțime din Olt care s-a prăbușit peste o mașină și a omorât o femeie a căzut și anul trecut. Ce spun oamenii din zonă

Apar informații noi despre accidentul tragic din județul Olt. Limitatorul de înălțime care s-a prăbușit peste… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

Publicat:
Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to ReutersTurkey’s general assembly, where ‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55 to approve the application that Sweden first made in 2022 to bolster its […] The post Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership

10:05, 27.12.2023 - The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave its approval for Sweden to join NATO, reported Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency, according to Politico.  This brings Sweden a step closer to joining the Western military alliance. It also comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

Turkish parliamentary committee resumes debate on Sweden’s NATO bid

11:31, 26.12.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee was poised on Tuesday to resume deliberations on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked the Nordic country’s admission on US approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, according to AP News. NATO-member…

US and Sweden sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

12:01, 06.12.2023 - The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters.  “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…

Sweden’s NATO bid delayed in Turkish parliament

08:40, 17.11.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Thursday in a further setback to the Nordic country’s hopes of joining the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting, according to Reuters. Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled…

Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

14:45, 14.11.2023 - Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to Reuters. Seismic activity and underground lava flows…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: