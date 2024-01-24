Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters. Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55 to approve the application that Sweden first made in 2022 to bolster its […] The post Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

