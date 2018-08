Presedintele american Donald Trump si-a aparat sambata decizia de a majora taxele vamale pentru importuri provenite din China in valoare de 200 de miliarde de dolari, afirmand ca aceste masuri "functioneaza mai bine decat a anticipat oricine", relateaza AFP.

Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated. America First.......

— Donald J. Trump (@)…