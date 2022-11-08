Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid

Stiri Recomandate

Hoții care au furat portofelul unei femei în plin centrul Timișoarei au fost prinși, dar sunt cercetați în libertate

IPJ Timiș a anunțat că, în urma cercetărilor efectuate de către polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Secției 1 Urbane Timișoara, au fost depistați… [citeste mai departe]

”ReStart” – poveștile învingătoarelor în lupta cu violența domestică, într-un spectacol de teatru care provoacă prejudecățile

”Dintr-o relație abuzivă se fuge, nu se pleacă. Îți faci un rucsac mic, cu lucrurile esențiale: telefon, bani, 3 perechi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Un tablou pictat de Regina Maria în 1927, expus la Arhivele Bistrița-Năsăud într-o expoziție de excepție

O expoziție de excepție a fost inaugurată astăzi, la Arhivele Naționale Bistrița-Năsăud. Între exponate se află câteva obiecte unicat: un tablou original… [citeste mai departe]

Bloomberg: SUA cere în șoaptă băncilor să păstreze anumite legături cu Rusia

Trezoreria și Departamentul de Stat al SUA cer discret marilor bănci, inclusiv JPMorgan și Citigroup, să nu întrerupă complet legăturile cu Rusia și să continue să lucreze cu anumite companii rusești strategice, relatează Bloomberg. [citeste mai departe]

14 cazuri noi de Covid-19, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Brașov

Instituția Prefectului informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică privind COVID-19 în județul Brașov se prezintă astfel: Număr de cazuri confirmate de la începutul pandemiei: 124.616, dintre care 14 cazuri de la raportarea… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski le transmite americanilor să menţină o unitate de neclintit până la restabilirea păcii în Ucraina

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski le-a transmis marţi americanilor "să menţină o unitate de neclintit" până la "restabilirea păcii" în Ucraina, în contextul în care marţi… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă - ANI acuză că Armand dezinformează: Nu a cerut accesul la dosar sau prezența la sediu

ANI o contrazice pe Clotilde Armand și spune că primarul nu a cerut accesul la dosar sau prezența la sediu. În plus, starea de incompatibilitate a fost constatată strict cu privire la dispozițiile emise în… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean a realizat 2.085 de accese la proprietățile situate pe drumurile județene

Consiliul Județean a realizat 2.085 de accese la proprietățile situate pe drumurile județene Obiectivul stabilit inițial a fost deja depășit Consiliul Județean Cluj continuă execuția lucrărilor care au ca obiect [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Suceava care a înjunghiat un localnic, închis după 23 de ani de la comiterea faptei. S-a ascuns în Marea Britanie

Polițiștii de la Serviciul de Investigații Criminale Suceava, în colaborare cu specialiști de la Biroul Național Interpol, au reușit să… [citeste mai departe]

Miliarde în răscumpărări. Bancherii, cu ochii pe prețul gazelor

Dacă doriți să prognozați soarta băncilor din Europa și Marea Britanie, singurul lucru pe care ar trebui să-l urmăriți este prețul gazelor. Dacă iarna va fi blândă și gazele stocate nu vor fi arse, creditorii neiubiți din regiune vor părea semnificativ subevaluați.… [citeste mai departe]


Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid

Publicat:
Sweden's new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of for his country's bid to join NATO, according to ReutersSweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia's invasion of

Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance, according to Reuters.  Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications.

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country's supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of

Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy

Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

The upper house of Russia's parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters.  In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously

Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more

Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia's move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing

Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland's Foreign Minister

Euro zone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak

Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The global economy is increasingly at

Russia’s Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says

Britain said on Tuesday that Russia's Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast, according to Reuters. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives


