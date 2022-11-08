Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bidPublicat:
Sweden‘s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of […] The post Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
12:10, 01.11.2022 - Finland‘s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance, according to Reuters. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications. “All…
Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement
10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…
Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan
15:00, 13.10.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions
12:36, 04.10.2022 - The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…
Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more
12:20, 06.09.2022 - Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…
Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns
11:30, 26.08.2022 - Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland’s Foreign Minister…
Euro zone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak
14:31, 23.08.2022 - Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The global economy is increasingly at…
Russia’s Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says
11:40, 16.08.2022 - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast, according to Reuters. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives…