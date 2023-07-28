Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead

Stiri Recomandate

Două persoane rănite în urma unui nou accident cu o motocicletă în Timişoara. Cine e vinovat

Două persoane rănite în urma unui nou accident cu o motocicletă în Timişoara. Cine e vinovat

Un nou accident în care a fost implicată o motocicletă a avut loc joi seara pe bulevardul FC Ripensia, din Timişoara. Un tânăr care a traversat pe roşu a fost lovit de o motocicletă. În urma impactului a… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Cugir a violat o fetiță de ZECI de ori, pe parcursul mai multor ani. Vezi ce rol a avut soția acestuia

Un bărbat din Cugir a violat o fetiță de ZECI de ori, pe parcursul mai multor ani. Vezi ce rol a avut soția acestuia

Un caz șocant a ieșit la iveală, la Cugir, fiind vorba despre un bărbat care a violat o fetiță, în repetate rânduri, pe parcursul a șase ani. „La data de 10.05.2023,… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură grea pentru moldoveni: Grindina din ultimele zile a distrus sute de hectare de culturi, a lăsat mai multe case fără acoperișuri, iar 10 localități încă stau în beznă

Lovitură grea pentru moldoveni: Grindina din ultimele zile a distrus sute de hectare de culturi, a lăsat mai multe case fără acoperișuri, iar 10 localități încă stau în beznă

În urma precipitațiilor înregistrate… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Cum arată în toiul sezonului estival Eforie, cea mai aglomerată stațiune de pe litoral, locul unde se înregistrează în fiecare an cea mai mare concentrație de E.coli în apa mării

FOTO Cum arată în toiul sezonului estival Eforie, cea mai aglomerată stațiune de pe litoral, locul unde se înregistrează în fiecare an cea mai mare concentrație de E.coli în apa mării

Cea mai mare concentrație… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Zamfir, ambasador cultural al Timișului. Distincția, înmânată de Ziua Județului

Gheorghe Zamfir, ambasador cultural al Timișului. Distincția, înmânată de Ziua Județului

Din 2016, data de 28 iulie a devenit Ziua Județului Timiș.28 iulie 1919 este ziua care marchează instaurarea administrației românești în județ, după retragerea trupelor de ocupație de pe teritoriul comitatului Timiș.… [citeste mai departe]

Scrimeră ucraineancă, descalificată la mondiale deoarece nu a dat mâna cu adversara din Rusia

Scrimeră ucraineancă, descalificată la mondiale deoarece nu a dat mâna cu adversara din Rusia

Scrimera ucraineană Olga Kharlan a declarat că regulile trebuie schimbate după descalificarea sa pe motiv că a refuzat să dea mâna cu rusoaica Anna Smirnova, la Campionatele Mondiale de joi, de la Milano. [citeste mai departe]

Liturghie arhierească în cinstea Sfântului Pantelimon, la Mănăstirea Voroneţ

Liturghie arhierească în cinstea Sfântului Pantelimon, la Mănăstirea Voroneţ

În ziua pomenirii Sfântului Mare Mucenic Pantelimon, joi, 27 iulie 2023, Preasfinţitul Părinte Antonie, Episcopul de Bălţi, alături de un sobor de preoţi şi diaconi, a săvârşit Sfânta Liturghie la Mănăstirea Voroneţ. Ierarhul a fost întâmpinat… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă ambasadă va fi deschisă la Chișinău: „Acest lucru va contribui la avansarea parteneriatului bilateral”

O nouă ambasadă va fi deschisă la Chișinău: „Acest lucru va contribui la avansarea parteneriatului bilateral”

Grecia își va deschide o ambasadă la Chișinău, a anunțat vineri, 28 iulie, ambasadorul Republicii Moldova la Atena, Andrei Popov. Într-un mesaj pe pagina sa de Facebook,… [citeste mai departe]

Se pregătește Operațiunea Marea scumpire? Guvernul vrea să scadă prețurile, managerii anticipează creșteri

Se pregătește Operațiunea Marea scumpire? Guvernul vrea să scadă prețurile, managerii anticipează creșteri

Managerii estimează pentru perioada iulie-septembrie creşterea preţurilor în construcţii şi comerţ, în paralel cu majorarea numărului de angajaţi şi a activităţii economice.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead

Publicat:
Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and Denmark have offended many Muslim countries including […] The post Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

16:15, 27.07.2023 - The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to a historic high on Thursday and kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop, according to Reuters. Thursday’s hike, the ninth in a row, increases the rate that the ECB…

Swedish PM ‘not worried’ about Turkey delaying NATO ratification

10:30, 18.07.2023 - Sweden is not worried about Turkey not having yet approved or given any information about when it would ratify Sweden’s NATO application, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the press Monday, despite Ankara last week promising to give the go ahead, according to Euractiv.  Kristersson showed…

Euro zone ministers to agree to move to restrictive fiscal stance in 2024

08:15, 12.07.2023 - Euro zone finance ministers will agree on Thursday to withdraw energy support measures to their economies and use the savings to cut budget deficits and help the European Central Bank curb inflation, a draft statement by the ministers showed, according to Reuters.  The ministers will also say that gradual,…

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limits slide

11:25, 10.07.2023 - Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Monday as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, though expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia limited losses, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures fell 55 cents, or…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

09:30, 26.05.2023 - The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

German economy entered recession in Q1

10:45, 25.05.2023 - The German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a recession, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects,…

China assures Russia, India of deepening ‘cooperation’

11:16, 05.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 iulie 2023
USD 4.4289
EUR 4.9285
CHF 5.1713
GBP 5.7405
CAD 3.3611
XAU 281.126
JPY 3.161
CNY 0.6198
AED 1.2058
AUD 3.0106
MDL 0.252
BGN 2.5199

Urmareste stirile pe: