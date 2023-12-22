Shipping firms avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increase

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

- ”In urma incidentului aproape de accident care a implicat Maersk Gibraltar de ieri si a unui alt atac asupra unui vas container astazi, am instruit toate navele Maersk din zona care trebuiau sa treaca prin stramtoarea Bab al-Mandab sa-si intrerupa calatoria pana la un nou ordin”, a declarat compania…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his strongest public criticism of Israel‘s conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the government’s declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties, according to Reuters. “As we stand here almost a week into this…

- Oranizația islamista Hamas a eliberat marți seara 12 ostatici din Fasia Gaza, in a cincea zi de armistițiu umanitar in razboiul declanșat de Israel ca reacție la atentatele din 7 octombrie, a anunțat Comitetul Internațional al Crucii Roșii, citat de Reuters. Aceștia au trecut prin Egipt și urmau sa…

- Hamas said the group is close to reaching a “truce agreement” with Israel via Qatari mediation in rare public comments that suggest talks over freeing some hostages are progressing and could lead to a limited pause in fighting, according to Bloomberg. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s announcement came…

- French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for the first time at the Gaza aid conference in Paris on Thursday, adding that France will increase its financial support to Gaza, according to Euractiv. On Thursday, France hosted an international humanitarian conference…

- Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…

- European Union leaders meet on Thursday to grapple with the conflict between Israel and Hamas while also aiming to show continuing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. The summit in Brussels will be the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders…