Shipping firms avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increase

CSM: În acest an au fost amenajate 50 de spaţii adecvate audierii minorilor, la instanţe

Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii (CSM) transmite, vineri, că în acest an au fost amenajate, la nivelul instanţelor, 50 de spaţii adecvate audierii minorilor: „Este esențial ca derularea procedurilor judiciare în care… [citeste mai departe]

O lucrare a lui Banksy a dispărut la Londra, imediat după ce artistul a revendicat-o

O operă de artă realizată pe un indicator rutier din Londra a dispărut brusc vineri, fiind luată de un bărbat care a fugit cu ea în braţe la foarte puţin timp după ce lucrarea fusese revendicată de artistul stradal Banksy, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză la Hollywood: Lionsgate se listează la bursă

Surpriză la Hollywood. Lionsgate, studioul din spatele Hunger Games şi Twilight Saga, se listează la bursă după fuziunea cu Screaming Eagle. Noul grup este evaluat la aproximativ 4,6 miliarde de dolari. [citeste mai departe]

Boala „caprelor zombie” se răspândește în SUA, iar oamenii de știință se tem că ar putea trece la oameni

Boala cașectizantă cronică a căprioarelor, sau CWD, cauzată de prioni – agenți patogeni anormali, transmisibili – s-a răspândit în America de Nord. Vânătorii au observat… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite extind sfera sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei

Președintele SUA, Joe Biden, a emis, vineri seară, un ordin executiv prin care extinde sfera sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei din cauza invaziei în Ucraina, fiind vizate tranzacțiile financiare care facilitează achizițiile de armament de către Moscova. ”În contextul în care Federația Rusă utilizează… [citeste mai departe]

Unde se ţine Floarea Crăciunului, de fapt. Aşa nu se va ofili, va rămâne roşie până la primăvară

Floarea Crăciunului, cunoscută și sub numele de Crăciuniță, aduce o notă vibrantă și festivă în casele noastre în perioada sărbătorilor. Cu toate acestea, pentru a te bucura de frumusețea… [citeste mai departe]

Românilor le lipsește o mentalitate pro-eficienţă energetică (expert)

Preşedintele Centrului Român al Energiei, Corneliu Bodea, a vorbit într-un interviu acordat Agerpres despre lipsa de personal calificat în domeniu, dar şi despre faptul că principala provocare energetică a României ține de mentalitate.AGERPRES: Se tot… [citeste mai departe]

Garanţii de securitate pentru Ucraina - 31 de state s-au alăturat angajamentelor G7

Şeful Biroului Preşedintelui de la Kiev, Andri Ermak, a declarat, vineri, că 31 de state s-au alăturat deja Declarației comune a ţărilor G7 privind garanțiile de securitate pentru Ucraina, notează RBC, potrivit Rador Radio România.Preşedinţia… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri care au vânat ilegal un căprior - reţinuţi pentru braconaj, în urma unor percheziţii

Trei tineri din judeţul Teleorman, care ar fi vânat ilegal un căprior, au fost reţinuţi de poliţişti în urma unor percheziţii domiciliare efectuate în baza unor mandate emise de Parchetul de pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Împrumut de 145 milioane euro de la BEI pentru prima instalaţie de detritiere din Europa, la centrala de la Cernavodă

Nuclearelectrica și Banca Europeană de Investiții (BEI) au semnat un acord de împrumut în valoare de 145 de milioane de euro pentru a sprijini finalizarea primei… [citeste mai departe]


Shipping firms avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increase

Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the to show their support for group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza, according to Reuters. The attacks, targeting a route that allows East-West trade, especially of oil, to use the to save the time and expense of circumnavigating […] The post Shipping firms avoid as Houthi attacks increase appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US launches multinational push to safeguard Red Sea commerce

11:10, 19.12.2023 - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

Maersk opreste toate transporturile de containere prin Marea Rosie, din cauza incidentelor din regiune

18:55, 15.12.2023 - ”In urma incidentului aproape de accident care a implicat Maersk Gibraltar de ieri si a unui alt atac asupra unui vas container astazi, am instruit toate navele Maersk din zona care trebuiau sa treaca prin stramtoarea Bab al-Mandab sa-si intrerupa calatoria pana la un nou ordin”, a declarat compania…

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

11:50, 08.12.2023 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his strongest public criticism of Israel‘s conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the government’s declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties, according to Reuters. “As we stand here almost a week into this…

Alți 12 ostatici au fost eliberați de Hamas. Totalul a ajuns la 81

23:00, 28.11.2023 - Oranizația islamista Hamas a eliberat marți seara 12 ostatici din Fasia Gaza, in a cincea zi de armistițiu umanitar in razboiul declanșat de Israel ca reacție la atentatele din 7 octombrie, a anunțat Comitetul Internațional al Crucii Roșii, citat de Reuters. Aceștia au trecut prin Egipt și urmau sa…

Hamas chief says close to ‘truce’ amid hostage negotiations

13:40, 21.11.2023 - Hamas said the group is close to reaching a “truce agreement” with Israel via Qatari mediation in rare public comments that suggest talks over freeing some hostages are progressing and could lead to a limited pause in fighting, according to Bloomberg.  Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s announcement came…

Macron calls for ceasefire, pledges increased aid to Gaza

10:25, 10.11.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for the first time at the Gaza aid conference in Paris on Thursday, adding that France will increase its financial support to Gaza, according to Euractiv. On Thursday, France hosted an international humanitarian conference…

At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues

11:10, 27.10.2023 - Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…

EU leaders tackle Middle East war but aim to keep up Ukraine support

10:55, 26.10.2023 - European Union leaders meet on Thursday to grapple with the conflict between Israel and Hamas while also aiming to show continuing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. The summit in Brussels will be the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders…


