Shipping firms avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increasePublicat:
Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza, according to Reuters. The attacks, targeting a route that allows East-West trade, especially of oil, to use the Suez Canal to save the time and expense of circumnavigating […] The post Shipping firms avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increase appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
