Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane

Stiri Recomandate

Un tânăr a confundat fântâna Jet d’Eau cu o cișmea și a ajuns la spital. Apa țâșnește din celebra arteziană cu 200 de km/oră

Un tânăr a confundat fântâna Jet d’Eau cu o cișmea și a ajuns la spital. Apa țâșnește din celebra arteziană cu 200 de km/oră

Un tânăr în vârstă de aproximativ 20 de ani a vrut să se distreze cu maiestuosul jet de apă ce țâșnește cu 200 de km/oră din… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci angajate de la un centru pentru copii cu dizabilităţi au fost reţinute

Cinci angajate de la un centru pentru copii cu dizabilităţi au fost reţinute

Cinci femei angajate ca terapeut la un centru aparţinând unei asociaţii cu rol de integrare a copiilor cu dizabilităţi în societate, prin terapie recuperatorie, au fost reţinute de către procurorii suceveni. Acestea sunt suspectate de repetate… [citeste mai departe]

Senator Dănuț Bica: ”Accesul la o alimentație sănătoasă nu este un lux pentru nimeni, ci o realitate accesibilă pentru toți”

Senator Dănuț Bica: ”Accesul la o alimentație sănătoasă nu este un lux pentru nimeni, ci o realitate accesibilă pentru toți”

A opta tranșă din ”Sprijin pentru România” a fost livrată în conturile a 2,5 milioane de români. Cei 250 de lei pot fi utilizați… [citeste mai departe]

Trofeul „Gavriil Prunoiu” a ajuns în Bucovina

Trofeul „Gavriil Prunoiu” a ajuns în Bucovina

Dacă anul trecut marele premiu al Festivalului Național-Concurs de Muzică Populară ”Sus la munte, la Muscel” a ajuns în Banat, ediția din acest an a fost câștigată de o concurentă din Suceava. Petronela Popa a obținut Trofeul ”Gavriil Prunoiu”, într-un concurs cu trei probe, a doua distincție a Festivalului,… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de ultimă generație din România în care nu merge nimeni: 2 milioane de euro a investit statul în aparatură

Spitalul de ultimă generație din România în care nu merge nimeni: 2 milioane de euro a investit statul în aparatură

Spitalul de ultimă generație din România în care nu merge nimeni: 2 milioane de euro a investit statul în aparaturăUn centru medical nou, finalizat în municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Trofeul Baia Mare – Masters aduce 23 de piloți la start

Trofeul Baia Mare – Masters aduce 23 de piloți la start

Dorința și intervenția Federației Române de Automobilism Sportiv – coroborată cu sprijinul și interesul necontenit al autorităților locale maramureșene dau roade în cele din urmă, iar competiția de pe Gutâi – Trofeul Baia Mare – va avea la start 23 dintre cei mai rapizi piloți ai vitezei… [citeste mai departe]

Sergio Ramos, aproape să semneze cu noua formație – Detaliile de care depinde transferul

Sergio Ramos, aproape să semneze cu noua formație – Detaliile de care depinde transferul

Rămas fără angajament după despărțirea de Paris Saint-Germain la începutul verii, Sergio Ramos a refuzat ofertele din zona arabă și este aproape să semneze cu o echipă care evoluează în Champions League. [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: O femeie din SUA, înşelată cu 400.000 de dolari de falşi preoţi şi monahi

Suceava: O femeie din SUA, înşelată cu 400.000 de dolari de falşi preoţi şi monahi

Mai multe persoane din judeţul Suceava, care se dădeau drept preoţi şi monahi, sunt cercetate penal după ce ar fi înşelat o femeie din Statele Unite ale Americii (SUA) cu suma de 400.000 de dolari, a declarat, miercuri, purtătorul… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs în provincia Santiago del Estero, din Argentina

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs în provincia Santiago del Estero, din Argentina

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs în provincia Santiago del Estero, din ArgentinaUn seism cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs miercuri în provincia Santiago del Estero din Argentina, a anunţat Centrul German de Cercetare în… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect în raionul Orhei: Va fi renovat un drum care asigură conexiunea a trei sate cu centrul raional

Proiect în raionul Orhei: Va fi renovat un drum care asigură conexiunea a trei sate cu centrul raional

Un nou proiect de infrastructură a demarat în cadrul programului lansat de Ilan Șor „Orhei – raion de vis”. Este vorba de reparația capitală a unui drum cu lungimea de 2,5 kilometri, care asigură… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane

Publicat:
Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane

More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its heatwave red alert in the south of the country, said it […] The post battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

10:36, 09.08.2023 - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…

France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger

11:45, 01.08.2023 - France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

15:50, 10.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

10:30, 22.06.2023 - A fire at Romania‘s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. An Environment Ministry unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at…

NATO calls for common standards in push to boost defence production

08:40, 15.06.2023 - NATO must work harder to set common standards for weapons and ammunitions, its chief said on Wednesday, as the alliance tries to boost defence production amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive likely to deplete Western military stocks even further, according to Reuters. Announcing a Defence Production Action…

Hundreds feared dead in migrant shipwreck off Greece

08:16, 15.06.2023 - The bodies of at least 79 migrants who drowned early on Wednesday were recovered, while hundreds more were missing and feared dead after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters in recent years, according to Euractiv.  As a painstaking…

Germany to unveil first-ever National Security Strategy

08:25, 14.06.2023 - Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s government is set to unveil Germany’s first National Security Strategy on Wednesday, which aims to provide an overview of the country’s foreign policy and ensure a cohesive cross-ministry approach to security, according to Reuters. Germany has had policy documents in the past…

Ryanair urges EU Commission to protect overflights from strikes

15:15, 31.05.2023 - Ryanair delivered a petition signed by 1.1 million EU passengers to the European Commission on Wednesday, demanding overflights be protected from air traffic control (ATC) strikes, particularly in France, to help avoid travel disruption, according to Reuters. CEO Michael O’Leary told reporters that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 august 2023
USD 4.5686
EUR 4.9405
CHF 5.1871
GBP 5.7777
CAD 3.3667
XAU 279.473
JPY 3.1412
CNY 0.6266
AED 1.2439
AUD 2.9342
MDL 0.2539
BGN 2.526

Urmareste stirile pe: