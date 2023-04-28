Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills at least 12 people

Stiri Recomandate

Despre reorganizarea administrativ-teritorială a României

Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie a României, împreună cu alte organizații patronale și asociații, a lansat un apel către autorități pentru o reformă administrativă a României prin reorganizare teritorială și descentralizarea instituțiilor publice. Această inițiativă a fost luată în contextul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanţelor: Deficitul bugetar a crescut în primele trei luni ale anului la 22,75 miliarde lei, adică 1,42% din PIB

Comparativ cu perioada similară a anului trecut, în primele trei luni ale anului 2022 execuţia bugetului general consolidat s-a încheiat cu un deficit… [citeste mai departe]

SUSPICIUNEA DE DOPAJ / Simona Halep a explicat cum anume a consumat substanța interzisă

Simona Halep (31 de ani, 26 WTA) rămâne cu soluția deplasării în tribunal, unde și-ar putea demonstra dovezile de inocență, în cazul testului anti-doping picat la US Open.Pentru acest pas, jucătoarea din România are nevoie… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 52 de ani din Blaj cercetat de polițiști, după ce a fost depistat conducând băut și fără permis, pe strada Eroilor

Joi, 27 aprilie 2023, în jurul orei 22.00, polițiștii rutieri din Blaj au depistat un bărbat în vârstă de 52 de ani, din municipiul Blaj,… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi din Gorj, anchetați după ce s-au agresat fizic în trafic

Doi șoferi din Gorj sunt anchetați de poliție, după ce s-au lovit în trafic. Polițiștii Biroului de Investigații Criminale s-au sesizat vineri din oficiu cu privire la faptul că, în aceeași dimineață, în jurul orei 08.35, în urma unui conflict în trafic, generat de… [citeste mai departe]

Amor cu șantaj: Un auditor al Curții de Conturi Constanța își amenința soția să îi cedeze o casă de sute de mii de euro

Un auditor de la Curtea de Conturi Constanța este acuzat că și-a constrâns soția să îi lase, la un proces, un imobil de aproape 250.000 euro și… [citeste mai departe]

Steaua București, antrenament la Gherla pentru meciul de sâmbătă de la Dej – VIDEO

Lotul echipei de fotbal CSA Steaua București a ajuns vineri la Gherla. Este vorba despre un antrenament în vederea meciului care se joacă sâmbătă la Dej. Autocarul clubului din București a ajuns la stadionul municipal din parcul… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

The Bucharest Court of Appeal said it denied a request by Euroins Romania, part of Bulgaria’s Euroins Insurance Group, to suspend the decision of Romania’s financial regulator ASF to revoke the insurer’s operating licence, according to See… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias National Literacy Report reveals 42pct of students non-functional, 11pct functional

The literacy rate of Romanian students aged 6 to 14 is low, with 42% of them rated non-functional, 47% barely functional, and just 11% functional, according to the 2023 National Literacy Report released on Friday at… [citeste mai departe]

Aveau toată viaţa înainte, dar au murit pe drumul însângerat din Italia. Doi tineri români, soț și soție, accident cumplit în Apulia

Un accident îngrozitor de circulaţie a răpit viaţa a doi tineri români, soţ şi soţie, în regiunea Apulia (Puglia) din… [citeste mai departe]


Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills at least 12 people

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills at least 12 people

Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 12 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the center of the country, officials said, according to AP News. The attacks included the first one against Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in nearly two months, […] The post Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills at least 12 people appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion

13:00, 20.04.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday, according to AP News.  “The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official,…

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

12:55, 10.03.2023 - Ukraine’s capital restored most of its power supply on Friday, officials said, as the country again responded swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian missile and drone barrage targeting critical infrastructure, according to AP News. In what has become a familiar Russian tactic since last fall, the…

Putin orders new rules for defense firms in case of martial law

15:30, 03.03.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday laying out new rules for tightening control of companies that fail to fulfill defense contracts in the event martial law is imposed, the latest step in the Kremlin’s preparations for militarizing the economy as its invasion of Ukraine stretches…

Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, dozens injured

11:25, 01.03.2023 - A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring some 85, officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

12:56, 13.02.2023 - Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas,  according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around…

Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine as offensive gathers pace

11:15, 10.02.2023 - Russian forces unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine early Friday, as a Moscow offensive that has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion, according to AP News. The Kremlin’s forces focused…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…


