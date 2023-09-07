Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president

Stiri Recomandate

Biroul de Informare si Relatii Publice a intocmit o sinteza a cauzelor finalizate de procurorii anticoruptie in lunileiulie si august 2023, altele decat cele deja mediatizate prin intermediul comunicatelor de presa: 1. Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a infractiunilor asimilate… [citeste mai departe]

Munca este în toi pe șantierul din zona Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Bistrița. A început montarea celor 200… [citeste mai departe]

În această dimineață, în jurul orei 08:30, dispeceratul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență “Delta” al județului Tulcea a fost sesizat la numărul unic de urgență 112 , despre producerea unui incendiu la un adăpost de animale din localitatea Măcin, [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Cluj, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Serviciul Teritorial Cluj, au documentat activitatea infracțională a unei persoane bănuite… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Negru este unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți și apreciați prezentatori TV din România, însă întotdeauna și-a ținut… [citeste mai departe]

Localnicii din Chilia Veche, Tulcea și Galați văd în direct atacurile cu drone de pe teritoriul Ucrainei, iar acum au început să apară și filmări făcute de români. „De când mă știu nu am văzut așa ceva.… [citeste mai departe]

Constructorul american de mașini electrice a anunțat că uzina sa de la Shanghai a reușit să atingă borna de 2 milioane de mașini produse. Uzina Gigafactory 3, așa cum este cunoscută oficial, a fost construită în 2019 și și-a început activitatea la sfârșitul aceluiași an. În prezent,… [citeste mai departe]

Novomatic a raportat venituri în creștere cu 20%, în prima jumătate a anului 2023. Compania austriacă a publicat raportul pentru prima jumătate a anului 2023 care arată că veniturile au crescut până la… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorul special care îl anchetează pe fiul preşedintelui american Joe Biden, Hunter, şi-a anunţat intenţia de a-l inculpa pentru deţinere ilegală de armă de foc, potrivit documentelor judiciare făcute publice… [citeste mai departe]

  Drona care a fost găsită la Ceatalchioi nu avea încărcătură explozivă și e posibil să fi fost folosită pentru spionaj, au declarat pentru Digi24.ro surse implicate în ancheta demarată de autoritățile românești. &nbs [citeste mai departe]


Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s ports will slow down the export of grains and other routes need to be enhanced, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, according to Reuters. , when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports […] The post Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

