Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

ONU: Poluarea provoacă un număr mai mare de decese decât pandemia de COVID

ONU: Poluarea provoacă un număr mai mare de decese decât pandemia de COVID

Poluarea provoacă mai multe decese la nivel global decât pandemia de COVID-19, conform unui raport al ONU, care cere o "acţiune imediată şi ambiţioasă" pentru a interzice unele substanţe chimice toxice, scrie Reuters, citează hotnews.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu, audiat în comisiile pentru politică externă - Pericol la granițe, consecințele pentru români

Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu, audiat în comisiile pentru politică externă - Pericol la granițe, consecințele pentru români

„Comisiile pentru politică externă ale Senatului şi Camerei Deputaţilor îl vor audia, miercuri, 16 februarie 2022, ora 9.00, pe ministrul Afacerilor Externe,… [citeste mai departe]

Renate Weber, după decizia CCR despre măști: Rămâne obligativitatea purtării în spații închise

Renate Weber, după decizia CCR despre măști: Rămâne obligativitatea purtării în spații închise

Avocatul Poporului, Renate Weber, a apreciat marți, la Antena 3, după ce Curtea Constituțională a declarat neconstituțională ordonanța care impunea obligativitatea purtării măștii de protecție în… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Bilanț tragic: 4 oameni au murit și 15 sunt dispăruți, după naufragiul unei nave de pescuit

FOTO | Bilanț tragic: 4 oameni au murit și 15 sunt dispăruți, după naufragiul unei nave de pescuit

Naufragiul a avut loc în largul Insulei Terra Nova, situată la coasta de est a Canadei.„Am fost informaţi că (...) mai multe corpuri au fost găsite”, a anunţat la postul naţional de radio subprefectul… [citeste mai departe]

Un şef de secţie de la Institutul Oncologic din Chişinău, reţinut pentru o mită de 2.000 de euro

Un şef de secţie de la Institutul Oncologic din Chişinău, reţinut pentru o mită de 2.000 de euro

Un şef de secţie din cadrul Institutului Oncologic din Chişinău a fost reţinut marţi, 15 februarie, de ofiţerii CNA şi procurorii anticorupţie. Medicul este bănuit de corupere pasivă, după ce a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Tatăl său a fost unul dintre cei mai mari actori români. El este preot la Muntele Athos

Tatăl său a fost unul dintre cei mai mari actori români. El este preot la Muntele Athos

Cu toate că părinții săi, Valeria Seciu și Octavian Cotescu, erau printre cele mai mari nume ale scenei și ecranului în anii '70-'80 ai secoulului trecut, Alexandru Cotescu a avut alte planuri în viață.După ce a absolvit,… [citeste mai departe]

Nu ştim ce-a căutat Arsene la Chişinău, dar să vedeţi ce-a nimerit!…

Nu ştim ce-a căutat Arsene la Chişinău, dar să vedeţi ce-a nimerit!…

Se împlineşte săptămâna de când Ionel Arsene a scris ultimele rânduri despre raidul la Chişinău al delegaţiei oficiale formată din consilieri județeni și reprezentanți ai Consiliului Județean Neamț. Imediat, o linişte apăsătoare, misterioasă a învăluit… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: În Peru, câinii „se căsătoresc” de Ziua Îndrăgostiților

VIDEO: În Peru, câinii „se căsătoresc" de Ziua Îndrăgostiților

Mai mulți patrupezii peruvieni s-au căsătorit luni, 14 februarie, de Ziua Îndrăgostșiților la Lima. Îmbrăcați în haine de inspirație andină, câinii lui Cynthia Ceballos au fost câștigătorii MatriCan de la Lima – un joc de cuvinte spaniole pentru „nuntă”… [citeste mai departe]

Liderii lumii, la limita demenței. Profesor din St. Petersburg: „Dacă țara mea devine agresor față de alte țări, eu ce fac?”

Liderii lumii, la limita demenței. Profesor din St. Petersburg: „Dacă țara mea devine agresor față de alte țări, eu ce fac?"

Pornind de la interesul inflamator al lui Putin, șefii democrațiilor din Occident au reacționat pe măsură. S-a umflat o agendă străină… [citeste mai departe]

Fost şef al delegaţiei Ucrainei la Consiliul Europei, despre anunţul Rusiei privind retragerea unor trupe de la graniţa cu Ucraina: Nu cred în bunăvoinţa Rusiei. E o manevră

Fost şef al delegaţiei Ucrainei la Consiliul Europei, despre anunţul Rusiei privind retragerea unor trupe de la graniţa cu Ucraina: Nu cred în bunăvoinţa Rusiei. E o manevră

Volodymyr Ariev, fost lider al delegaţiei… [citeste mai departe]


Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

Publicat:
Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some […]

