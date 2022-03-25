Romania’s tax authority blocks three accounts controlled by Russian oligarch

Stiri Recomandate

O femeie de 43 de ani murit, iar tânăra aflată în dreapta ei a ajuns în stare gravă la spital, după ce autoturismul în care se aflau cele două a intrat în coliziune cu un autotren. Accidentul s-a petrecut joi seara… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul german al economiei vrea să reducă la jumătate importurile de petrol din Rusia în timpul verii, iar cărbunele urmează să fie înlocuit din toamnă, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Alstom și Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară din România (ARF) au semnat vineri un contract pentru livrarea a 20 de trenuri inter-regionale de lung parcurs Coradia… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicaţia InfoCons arată alertele rapide în timp real pentru siguranţa alimentelor la nivelul Uniunii Europene, astfel consumatorii pot evita achiziţionarea/consumarea unui produs regăsit în alertele pentru siguranţa alimentară. Consumatorii pot afla,… [citeste mai departe]

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 3.725 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 363 mai puține față de ziua anterioară. 405 dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Oliver Blume, șeful Porsche, a anunțat că marca din Zuffenhausen va construi 1000 de exemplare în plus pentru a le înlocui pe cele pierdute în nava Felicity Ace, care a luat foc și s-a scufundat în largul Oceanului Atlantic.… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 150 de refugiaţi din Ucraina au fost cazaţi în judeţul Tulcea în ultima lună, cu ajutorul voluntarilor din Linia portocalie, un grup civic înfiinţat la punctul de trecere a frontierei din oraşul Isaccea, care a procesat în total circa 500 de cereri… [citeste mai departe]

REȘIȚA – Ora 10.00 a dat startul, astăzi, manifestărilor dedicate Zilei Poliției Române, în Piața Tricolorului din Reșița, unde polițiștii au fost înconjurați de grupuri numeroase de copii, veseli și curioși, alături de cadre didactice și părinți! „Bucuria de a fi împreună se simte și se transmite din… [citeste mai departe]

"Tricolorii" şi-au ales numerele pentru meciul amical cu Grecia, care se va disputa în această seară, de la ora 20.15, pe Stadionul… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul a spus că că astăzi va fi aprobată Hotărârea de Guvern prin care vor fi consolidate măsurile luate pentru sprijinirea populaţiei faţă de crelterea preţurilor la energie şi… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s tax authority blocks three accounts controlled by Russian oligarch

Publicat:
Romania’s tax authority blocks three accounts controlled by Russian oligarch

Romania‘s tax authority, ANAF said it has blocked the accounts and frozen assets of three companies indirectly controlled by an unnamed person who is on the EU list of sanctioned Russian nationals over the invasion of Ukraine, according to .  The three companies – TMK Artrom, TMK Assets and TMK Europe GMBH – are […] The post Romania’s tax authority blocks three accounts controlled by Russian oligarch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia

16:45, 22.03.2022 - Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, according to Bloomberg.  The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers…

Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war

13:21, 10.03.2022 - Ukraine and Russia made little apparent progress in halting the war and bridging the vast differences between them at the first high-level talks between their foreign ministers since the Russian invasion began, according to Bloomberg.  Russia indicated it will continue attacks until its goals are met,…

Ukrainian refugees boost demand for euro banknotes in Romania

16:25, 07.03.2022 - Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…


