Romania's tax authority blocks three accounts controlled by Russian oligarch Romania's tax authority, ANAF said it has blocked the accounts and frozen assets of three companies indirectly controlled by an unnamed person who is on the EU list of sanctioned Russian nationals over the invasion of Ukraine, according to See News. The three companies – TMK Artrom, TMK Assets and TMK Europe GMBH – are

sursazilei.ro

