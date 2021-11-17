Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

Stiri Recomandate

Unul dintre suspecții dublului omor din Fălești a fost plasat în arest la domiciliu, fapt ce a stârnit revolta apropiaților tinerilor uciși, care au ieșit la proteste, considerând prea blândă măsura preventivă. Iată ce spune Procuratura… [citeste mai departe]

Legislația în vigoare nu exclude utilizarea la domiciliu a testelor rapide antigen non-invazive efectuate din proba de salivă, iar decizia utilizării la domiciliu a acestor teste „revine sistemului educațional”,… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire macabră în Făgăraș. În timpul unor lucrări efectuate, în urmă cu câteva zile, au fost găsite rămășițe dintr-un cadavru. Se pare că acestea aparțin unei fete în vârstă de 12 ani, care ar fi dispărut în urmă cu 18 ani. Revenim cu detalii. Foto: arhivă The post Rămășițe dintr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția Română a scos la concurs 41 de posturi vacante de agent de poliție în specialitatea “acțiuni speciale”, atât în cadrul Direcției Generale de Poliție a Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Unitatea sanitară cu șapte niveluri - subsol, parter și cinci etaje va deservi regiunea de nord-vest a țării. Spitalul va avea 849 de paturi, 19 săli de operație și va dispune de o tehnologie… [citeste mai departe]

Întrebarea de la care aş porni este una simplă, mai ales în plan teroretic. Până unde poate merge o dezbatere ”cu pretenţii” sau, mai bine zis, până unde ar fi normal să meargă şi în ce termeni ar trebui exprimată? Însă răspunsul ajunge să fie teribil de greu… [citeste mai departe]

A decedat Dorli Blaga, fiica poetului și filosofului Lucian Blaga. Anunțul a fost făcut de realizatorul TV Dan Negru, pe pagina sa de Facebook. „A murit fiica lui Blaga,… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare a ajuns în Timişoara la 6,03 la mia de locuitori, după ce în ziua precedentă a fost 6,36. Rata de infectare la nivelul judeţului este 5,15, în scădere faţă de ziua precedentă,… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 17 noiembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 88 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European și Consiliul Uniunii au ajuns la un acord politic informal privind bugetul UE pentru 2022, al doilea în cadrul financiar multianual al UE pentru perioada 2021-2027. Este vorba de angajamente în valoare de 169,5… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a offshore gas project from in the first quarter of next year, its manager said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve the deal at a […] The post Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

