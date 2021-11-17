Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The leaders of Romania‘s Liberals (PNL) and their former USR ally said on Wednesday they are getting closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms, according to Reuters. PNL led by Florin Cițu cancelled a vote of…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the 50% stake that ExxonMobil holds in Black Sea offshore project Neptun Deep and expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022, according to See News. As part of the agreement, Romgaz is buying…

- Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters. The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…