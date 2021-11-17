Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022Publicat:
Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve the deal at a […] The post Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
