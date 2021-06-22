Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

Stiri Recomandate

Liceul Teoretic ”Petru Maior” anunță organizarea unui concurs pentru ocuparea unui post vacant

Liceul Teoretic ”Petru Maior” din Ocna Mureș anunță organizarea unui concurs pentru ocuparea unui post vacant de administrator de patrimoniu normă întreagă, perioadă nedeterminată. Detaliile privind organizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ceban, despre Hotelul Național: Am dispus să fie efectuată o anchetă. Vom aștepta și reacția organelor de drept, fără panică și multă gălăgie

Edilul capitalei, Ion Ceban, spune că nu va comenta cazul Hotelului Național, până nu se vor… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal - EURO 2020: Franţa, Elveţia, Suedia, Anglia şi Cehia, calificate în optimi fără joc

Echipele de fotbal ale Franţei, Elveţiei, Suediei, Cehiei şi Angliei s-au calificat fără să joace, în optimile de finală ale EURO 2020, după meciurile desfăşurate luni, transmit agenţiile internaţionale de… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de vaccinare de la aeroportul din Cluj a devenit funcțional

Reprezentanții Aeroportului Internațional „Avram Iancu” Cluj au anunțat acum câteva zile deschiderea unui centru de vaccinare în zona terminalului sosiri, care va deveni funcțional de marți, 22... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Primele imagini de la botezul lui Josephine, fiica lui Smiley și a Ginei Pistol

Gina Pistol (40 de ani) și Smiley (37 de ani) au devenit părinții unei fiice, Josephine Ana, pe 9 martie 2021. Prezentatoarea TV și artistul formează un cuplu de mai mulți ani, însă abia la finalul lui 2019 și-au confirmat relația. „Lucrurile… [citeste mai departe]

SCANDALUL Salvamont - Jandarmerie continuă după ce 12 muncitori au rămas la Nejeru: Jandarmeria SE APĂRĂ

Salvamont România acuză Jandarmeria Vrancea că și-a arogat, într-o postare pe Facebook, salvarea celor 12 muncitori blocați între ape la Nereju, deși operațiunea a fost realizată de… [citeste mai departe]

Alianța Împreună pentru Bragadiru sesizează nereguli uriașe în organizarea secțiilor de vot

Alianța “Împreună pentru Bragadiru”, formată din PMP și USR, va depune mai multe sesizări împotriva Primăriei Bragadiru și a membrilor Biroului Electoral Județean Ilfov cu privire la o serie de nereguli constatate… [citeste mai departe]

450 de elevi fac asta în fiecare zi de școală. La 6 dimineața!

Ne-am trezit la 3 dimineața, iar la ora 4.00 eram deja pe drum spre Câmpulung Moldovenesc, pentru a lua parte la un moment special: Ultima Înviorare a Promoției 2021 a Colegiului Militar "Ștefan cel Mare" din Câmpulung Moldovenesc.  Pentru cei 450 de elevi ai liceului… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias Olaru progresses to Bad Homburg Open womens doubles QFs

Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru paired up with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok progressed to the women's doubles quarter-finals of the 189,708-euro Bad Homburg Open WTA tournament on Monday after beating Andreea Mitu (Romania)/Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) 6-1 6-4. Second-seeded… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Negoiță, primele fotografii în online cu noul iubit politician

Carmen Negoiță (41 de ani) trăiește o frumoasă poveste de dragoste și a decis să nu-și mai ascundă iubitul. Fosta soție a lui Ionuț Negoiță, cu care a avut o căsnicie de 11 ani, a publicat pe rețelele de socializare câteva poze cu actualul ei partener de viață.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

Publicat:
’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind Poland, but well above the economy of Bulgaria […] The post Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies

12:30, 21.06.2021 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters.   In an attempt to put more pressure…

BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levels

12:26, 10.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the average daily value of transactions performed on BVB with all types of financial instruments doubled in April and the stock market liquidity increased by 37% in the first 5 months of 2021. The growth of investment activity led the capital market…

INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%

12:00, 31.05.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

Romanian, Polish Presidents talk bilateral projects and the Eastern Flank

12:46, 11.05.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday, on the occasion of the B9 Summit, said that there is a need for “stronger allied military presence,” including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the…

IMF delegation to virtually assess the Romanian economy starting Monday

14:20, 10.05.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres.  “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

Ford invests E248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

15:40, 27.04.2021 - Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

17:45, 21.04.2021 - The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr.  “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every…

EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

12:30, 21.04.2021 - The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters.  The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…


