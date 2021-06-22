Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters. In an attempt to put more pressure…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the average daily value of transactions performed on BVB with all types of financial instruments doubled in April and the stock market liquidity increased by 37% in the first 5 months of 2021. The growth of investment activity led the capital market…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday, on the occasion of the B9 Summit, said that there is a need for “stronger allied military presence,” including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres. “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

- Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr. “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every…

- The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters. The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…