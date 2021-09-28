Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

Stiri Recomandate

Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed

Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Cîțu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people, according to Bloomberg. The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR… [citeste mai departe]

Meseria pe care a avut-o Dan Negru înainte să ajungă în TV. Puțini oameni știau cu ce s-a ocupat vedeta Antenei 1

Dan Negru este cunoscut publicului larg și este de departe unul din cei mai iubiți prezentatori de televiziune. Ce meserie a avut acesta înainte să ajungă pe micile… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Ioana Simion despre căsnicia cu Ilie Năstase: „Nu este cum mi-aș fi dorit eu”

Nu totul este lapte și miere în căsnicia lui Ilie Năstase cu Ioana Simion. Cei doi au mai avut parte de episoade neplăcute în relație, dar părea că totul s-a rezolvat. Actuala soție a fostului tenismen… [citeste mai departe]

Atât de băut încât circula pe contrasens prin Cluj, șofer oprit de participanți la trafic – VIDEO

Polițiștii Biroului Rutier Cluj au intervenit marți în jurul orei 11, în urma unei sesizări la numărul unic de urgență 112, prin care era semnalat un autovehicul care avea o deplasare sinuoasă… [citeste mai departe]

Câștigătorii proiectul “Laboratorul Digital” își lansează jocul “Aventura lui Dănuț”

Asociația The Da Vinci System, cu sprijin financiar obținut în cadrul programului Start ONG, lansat de Kaufland România și implementat de Asociația Act for Tomorrow, a organizat proiectul Laboratorul...… [citeste mai departe]

Colaborare româno-britanică pentru desființarea unei rețele de trafic de persoane. Peste 80 de oameni au fost exploatați prin muncă

Un număr de 84 de cetăţeni, între care patru minori, ar putea fi victimele unei reţele de trafic de persoane din localitatea braşoveană… [citeste mai departe]

Creștere alarmantă a bilanțului COVID: peste 11.000 de infectări și 208 decese COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

Autoritățile au confirmat marți 11.049 infectări după efectuarea a 73.382 de teste. În ultimele 24 de ore au murit 208 persoane infectate, în vreme ce la ATI, numărul pacienților… [citeste mai departe]

Un hacker rus condamnat în SUA a fost deportat la Moscova

Un hacker rus, condamnat în iunie 2020 la nouă ani de închisoare în SUA pentru infracţiuni cibernetice, a fost reţinut marţi pe un aeroport din Moscova după ce a fost deportat de Statele Unite, a anunţat Ministerul de Interne rus, citat de TASS, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirusul a NĂSCUT O INDUSTRIE BĂNOASĂ: Pfizer anunță teste pe OM pentru primul vaccin ARN contra gripei/ Urmează și leacul pentru cancer

Laboratorul farmaceutic american Pfizer a anunţat că testează pe om un vaccin împotriva gripei care foloseşte… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

Publicat:
government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the ’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated only a little over a third of its […] The post Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

13:50, 23.09.2021 - Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters.  The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat

08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…

Borrell calls for EU rapid-reaction force

14:01, 30.08.2021 - European Union‘s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

EU: COVID19 boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

14:15, 26.08.2021 - Countries in European Union that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks because the additional dose has not yet been recommended by the EU drugs regulator, the European Commission said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly…

Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 mark

12:51, 21.07.2021 - Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since…

EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

17:35, 14.07.2021 - Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…


