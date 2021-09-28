Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters. The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

- Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

- Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…

- European Union‘s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

- Countries in European Union that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks because the additional dose has not yet been recommended by the EU drugs regulator, the European Commission said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly…

- Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile, according to Reuters. Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since…

- Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

- France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters. The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…