Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily highPublicat:
The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated only a little over a third of its […] The post Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
