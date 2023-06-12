Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations

Stiri Recomandate

Tuturor ne plac cartofii prăjiți, pentru majoritatea fiind mâncarea copilăriei noastre. Astfel că, trucul cu drojdia din tigaia în care ai prăjir cartofii te va lăsa mască… [citeste mai departe]

Luptătorul de arte marţiale mixte irlandez Conor McGregor a lovit şi vătămat persoana din spatele personajului Burnie, mascota echipei de baschet Miami Heat (NBA), în timpul unei acţiuni promoţionale care s-a încheiat prost, relatează agenţia… [citeste mai departe]

Atunci când cineva din familie decedează, este un moment crunt pentru toți cei apropiați. Dar, și mai crunt, este episodul… [citeste mai departe]

Vârful Muntelui Fluchthorn, aflat la graniţa dintre Austria şi Elveţia, s-a prăbuşit într-o alunecare uriaşă de stânci lângă Galtür, în statul austriac Tirol, a declarat luni şeful serviciilor locale de salvamont. [citeste mai departe]

Vremea rea din ultimele zile a făcut ravagii și în municipiul Turda, unde mai multe străzi au fost inundate. Câțiva oameni au făcut haz de necaz și au ieșit cu unditele la „pescuit” în plină stradă. [citeste mai departe]

Liderii coaliției de guvernare sunt așteptați să se reunească luni după-amiază, după ce premierul Nicolae Ciucă își va anunța demisia din funcție, întâlnirea fiind destinată discuțiilor legate de împărțirea ministerelor.Momentan… [citeste mai departe]

În fiecare zi de marţi – 13 este marcată Ziua informării Preventive, derulată anul acesta sub sloganul „Împreună pentru Siguranță”. Cu această ocazie, specialiști ai Inspecției de Prevenire din cadrul I.S.U. Maramureș, împreună cu mai mulți voluntari, vor desfășura… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 ianuarie 2024, salariul profesorului debutant va fi 4.600 de lei net, a declarat ministrul Muncii, Marius… [citeste mai departe]

În ultimii zece ani, populația României se pare că a îmbătrânit puternic. Potrivit datelor publicate recent de Institutul Național de Statistică (INS), de la ultimul recensământ care a avut loc în anul 2011 și până la recensământul din 2022, ponderea populației în vârstă de peste 65 de ani a crescut cu aproximativ jumătate de milion… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului din Polonia a dat dispoziţii ca nivelurile de oxigen din Gliwice Canal, care porneşte din râul Oder în vestul Poloniei, să fie crescut după descoperirea a 450 de… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations

Publicat:
Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations

Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the board and investment to boost infrastructure and teaching […] The post Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

