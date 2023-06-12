Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the board and investment to boost infrastructure and teaching […] The post Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

