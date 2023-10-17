Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check Romania’s Chamber of Deputies quickly passed the law on special pensions in line with the EU Commission’s request to unblock a third recovery fund installment on Monday after the Constitutional Court ruled the previous proposal unconstitutional in August, according to Euractiv. This legislation on special pensions is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the […] The post Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of PSD, declared on Monday, after the adoption of the special pensions bill, that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are being implemented."I believe that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are implemented. Moreover, I see the hypocrites in the…

- Chamber of Deputies adopts special pensions law in the form coordinated with Constitutional Court decisionThe plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Monday, the draft law on special pensions, which it agreed with the decision of the Constitutional Court.174 deputies voted "in favour",…

- Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv. Austria is blocking Romania’s…

- Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

- A team of EU Commission experts will visit the Romanian cities of Constanța and Galati from Friday to Saturday as part of the EU Executive’s quest to find solutions to improve transit and commodities flow along ‘solidarity lanes‘ the Commission set up to improve EU-Ukraine connectivity for grain exports,…

- The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according…

- Sweden will strengthen cooperation between authorities to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent terrorism in response to the deteriorating security situation following several Quran burnings, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The…

- The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…