Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check

Stiri Recomandate

Mobilier nou și tehnologie modernă la Școala Gimnazială „Avram Iancu”, în cadrul Programului Național pentru Reducerea Abandonului Școlar

Mobilier nou și tehnologie modernă la Școala Gimnazială „Avram Iancu”, în cadrul Programului Național pentru Reducerea Abandonului Școlar

Școala Gimnazială „Avram Iancu” Arad continuă activitățile prevăzute în cadrul proiectului „PNRAS – Programul… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu devastator la un celebru restaurant din Huși. O mare parte din clădirea monument istoric s-a făcut scrum - FOTO&VIDEO

Incendiu devastator la un celebru restaurant din Huși. O mare parte din clădirea monument istoric s-a făcut scrum - FOTO&VIDEO

 "La sosirea echipajelor de intervenție incendiul era oarecum într-o fază de regresie, însă s-a produs fenomenul de backdraft (din cauza lipsei… [citeste mai departe]

Crimele comise de Hamas în Israel, posibile din cauza palestinienilor angajaţi de familiile omorâte. Folosiţi ca spioni

Crimele comise de Hamas în Israel, posibile din cauza palestinienilor angajaţi de familiile omorâte. Folosiţi ca spioni

Kibbutzul a fost una dintre primele aşezări israeliene la care au ajuns militanţii Hamas atunci când au lansat asaltul lor asupra teritoriului israelian.… [citeste mai departe]

CNN: Civili palestinieni care au respectat ordinul Israelului de a se evacua, uciși a doua zi într-un atac aerian israelian

CNN: Civili palestinieni care au respectat ordinul Israelului de a se evacua, uciși a doua zi într-un atac aerian israelian

Forțele de Apărare ale Israelului au cerut tuturor civililor din nordul Gazei să se evacueze spre sud pentru a nu cădea victime atacurilor asupra orașului… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea are soluții pentru pacienții cu boli psihice: Aceste persoane au nevoie de ajutor specializat, dar și de acceptare din partea celor din jur

Gabriela Firea are soluții pentru pacienții cu boli psihice: Aceste persoane au nevoie de ajutor specializat, dar și de acceptare din partea celor din jur

 "Am fost întrebată, în urma postării cu ocazia Zilei Sănătății Mintale, ce pot face în… [citeste mai departe]

Agenţia Internaţională a Energiei a avertizat că întârzierea investiţiilor în reţelele electrice ameninţă atingerea obiectivelor climatice

Agenţia Internaţională a Energiei a avertizat că întârzierea investiţiilor în reţelele electrice ameninţă atingerea obiectivelor climatice

Întârzierea investiţiilor în modernizarea reţelelor electrice din întreaga lume încetineşte tranziţia… [citeste mai departe]

Un suspect a fost ”neutralizat” în această dimineață la Bruxelles. Bărbatul nu a fost încă identificat în mod oficial

Un suspect a fost ”neutralizat” în această dimineață la Bruxelles. Bărbatul nu a fost încă identificat în mod oficial

O persoană care ar fi autorul atacului a fost "neutralizat" în această dimineață la Bruxelles. Informația a fost confirmată de ministrul de Interne,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. “Vă rog, luați-ne de aici”. Prima filmare cu o ostatică răpită în atacul din 7 octombrie. Hamas cere eliberarea a 6.000 de deţinuţi palestinieni

VIDEO. “Vă rog, luați-ne de aici”. Prima filmare cu o ostatică răpită în atacul din 7 octombrie. Hamas cere eliberarea a 6.000 de deţinuţi palestinieni

Hamas a făcut publică prima filmare cu o ostatică din Israel. În imaginile… [citeste mai departe]

„Ardealul” din Țara Sfântă

„Ardealul” din Țara Sfântă

Nu știi ce ar fi mai uimitor: faptul că serviciile de informații ale Israelului nu au aflat secretul, ori faptul că șefii Hamas l-au putut ține sub obroc… Cineva spunea, ca într-un fel de parabolă, că în era aceasta a supertehnologizării comunicațiilor și a maximizării controlului lor, a transmite mesaje prin fumul unor arderi de lemne… [citeste mai departe]

Burduja: Cu gazele pe care le producem şi cu cele înmagazinate ar trebui să trecem iarna fără importuri

Burduja: Cu gazele pe care le producem şi cu cele înmagazinate ar trebui să trecem iarna fără importuri

Gradul de umplere al depozitelor de înmagazinare gaze este în prezent de 100,6% şi, cu ceea ce vom mai produce în sezonul rece, ar trebui, într-un scenariu moderat, să trecem peste iarna… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check

Publicat:
Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies quickly passed the law on special pensions in line with the EU Commission’s request to unblock a third recovery fund installment on Monday after the ruled the previous proposal unconstitutional in August, according to Euractiv.  This legislation on special pensions is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the […] The post Romanian parliament readopts special pensions reform after constitutional check appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ciolacu, after adoption in Parliament of law on special pensions: I believe Constitutional Court's decisions are implemented

20:40, 16.10.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of PSD, declared on Monday, after the adoption of the special pensions bill, that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are being implemented."I believe that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are implemented. Moreover, I see the hypocrites in the…

Chamber of Deputies adopts special pensions law in the form coordinated with Constitutional Court decision

20:25, 16.10.2023 - Chamber of Deputies adopts special pensions law in the form coordinated with Constitutional Court decisionThe plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Monday, the draft law on special pensions, which it agreed with the decision of the Constitutional Court.174 deputies voted "in favour",…

Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto

10:25, 28.09.2023 - Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv.  Austria is blocking Romania’s…

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

EU Commission experts visit Romania to improve EU-Ukraine grain links

11:00, 01.09.2023 - A team of EU Commission experts will visit the Romanian cities of Constanța and Galati from Friday to Saturday as part of the EU Executive’s quest to find solutions to improve transit and commodities flow along ‘solidarity lanes‘ the Commission set up to improve EU-Ukraine connectivity for grain exports,…

Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

10:16, 31.08.2023 - The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according…

Sweden to increase measures against radicalisation, terrorism

11:40, 29.08.2023 - Sweden will strengthen cooperation between authorities to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent terrorism in response to the deteriorating security situation following several Quran burnings, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The…

Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion

11:25, 25.08.2023 - The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 octombrie 2023
USD 4.7123
EUR 4.9654
CHF 5.2221
GBP 5.7268
CAD 3.4546
XAU 290.292
JPY 3.1522
CNY 0.6444
AED 1.2829
AUD 2.9803
MDL 0.2609
BGN 2.5387

Urmareste stirile pe: