Romanian gov't waiting for export control measures from Ukraine to prevent distorsion of grain market

Romanian gov't waiting for export control measures from Ukraine to prevent distorsion of grain marketPublicat:
The Government of Romania is waiting for the relevant Ukrainian authorities to come up with the Action Plan regarding effective export control measures designed to prevent the distortion of the grain market in our country, measures which are expected to come by the end of the day Monday, September 18, 2023.
In a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday evening, the Executive "expresses its regret regarding the fact that a European solution has not been identified for the extension of restrictions on the import of grain from Ukraine, a measure requested by the member states affected by this decision."…
