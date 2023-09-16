Romanian gov't waiting for export control measures from Ukraine to prevent distorsion of grain market

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Most EU countries are against extending an import ban on Ukrainian grain beyond mid-September, four EU diplomats told Politico, pushing back against calls by five eastern member countries to keep the restrictions in place. Ukrainian grain products — wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds are banned…

- A team of EU Commission experts will visit the Romanian cities of Constanța and Galati from Friday to Saturday as part of the EU Executive’s quest to find solutions to improve transit and commodities flow along ‘solidarity lanes‘ the Commission set up to improve EU-Ukraine connectivity for grain exports,…

- Ukraine and neighboring Romania signed an agreement Friday to work together to boost Kyiv’s export of grain through Romania after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the Black Sea, according to AP News. The accord was signed during a trip by Ukrainian…

- Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and visiting Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, signed on Friday in Bucharest a political declaration on strengthening bilateral cooperation in ensuring reliable transit of goods from Ukraine.Ciolacu and Shmyhal also initialled two agreements on mutual…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Friday morning informs that his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, is paying a visit to Romania. "Today is an important day for us because we are welcoming the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. We are going to discuss about regional security, in the context…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…

- President Klaus Iohannis "firmly" condemns the recent attacks by Russia against Ukraine, on the Danube, near the border with Romania."I strongly condemn Russia's recent attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on the Danube, which is very close to Romania. This escalation, which took place…

- Half of the Ukrainian grain exports were via Romania, and this process will continue, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, in the aftermath of the Russian Federation's announcement that it is withdrawing from the agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain by the Black Sea."First of all, it is…