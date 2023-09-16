Romanian gov't waiting for export control measures from Ukraine to prevent distorsion of grain market

Stiri Recomandate

Președintele turc acuză UE că "se distanțează" de Turcia

Președintele turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a acuzat sâmbătă, 16 septembrie, Uniunea Europeană că încearcă să se „distanțeze” de Turcia, într-un moment în care negocierile de aderare cu Ankara sunt în impas, scrie  Le Figaro . „Uniunea Europeană încearcă să se distanțeze de… [citeste mai departe]

Incepand cu luna octombrie a acestui an, mai multe modele de telefoane nu vor mai putea utiliza aplicatia WhatsApp, conform crast.net. Incepand cu luna octombrie a acestui an, mai multe modele de telefoane nu vor mai putea utiliza… [citeste mai departe]

Fosta vedetă a tenisului masculin, germanul Boris Becker, a cerut schimbarea rapidă a formatului Cupei Davis şi speră că reforma va fi începută la scurt timp după alegerile… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Vicovu de Sus, Vasile Iliuț, a semnat contractul de peste 49 milioane de euro pentru construcția de rețele de gaz în acest… [citeste mai departe]

„E normal că patrupezii să își lingă labele ocazional. Însă, dacă un câine își linge labele constant sau se concentrează să lingă o lăbuță într-o anumită zonă, s-ar putea să fie semn… [citeste mai departe]

Jucatoarea constanteana de tenis Simona Halep a fost suspendata patru ani, in prima instanta, in urma scandalului de dopaj in care a fost implicata,… [citeste mai departe]

Un videoclipul recent publicat de reprezentanții Aeroportului Internațional… [citeste mai departe]

Începând cu luna octombrie, mai multe modele de telefoane nu vor mai putea utiliza aplicația WhatsApp. WhatsApp nu va mai funcționa pe modelele care au sistemul de operare IOS 12 sau o versiune mai veche de atât al acesteia. Pe listă… [citeste mai departe]

Chişinău - Trimisul special al AGERPRES, Cristian Lupaşcu, transmite: Astăzi nu vedem condiţii politice pentru un plan de pace în Ucraina, a declarat vineri, la Chişinău, într-un interviu acordat AGERPRES, secretarul general adjunct… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian gov't waiting for export control measures from Ukraine to prevent distorsion of grain market

Publicat:
Romanian gov't waiting for export control measures from Ukraine to prevent distorsion of grain market

of Romania is waiting for the relevant Ukrainian authorities to come up with the regarding effective export control measures designed to prevent the distortion of the grain market in our country, measures which are expected to come by the end of the day Monday, September 18, 2023.

In a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday evening, the Executive "expresses its regret regarding the fact that a European solution has not been identified for the extension of restrictions on the import of grain from Ukraine, a measure requested by the member states affected by this decision."…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


