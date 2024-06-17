PM Ciolacu congratulates national football team after victory against Ukraine at EURO 2024

Stiri Recomandate

Victorie istorică pentru România, în meciul contra Ucrainei: 3-0. Presa germană le caută scuze ucrainenilor: „E război la ei”

Victorie istorică pentru România, în meciul contra Ucrainei: 3-0. Presa germană le caută scuze ucrainenilor: „E război la ei”

Tricolorii au reuşit o victorie istorică, a doua a lor la Campionatul European, la 24 de ani de la precedenta (3-2 cu Anglia), deşi… [citeste mai departe]

Debut stelar al ”tricolorilor” la CE de fotbal: 3-0 cu Ucraina și un joc memorabil

Debut stelar al ”tricolorilor” la CE de fotbal: 3-0 cu Ucraina și un joc memorabil

Probabil că ”tricolorii” au debutat cu ceva emoții la actuala ediție a Campionatului European, având în vedere că toate privirile sunt ațintite spre ei, după ce România nu a mai reușit să se califice la Mondiale sau Europene de… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Rimes marchează începutul verii – ,,Bădiță”

Irina Rimes marchează începutul verii – ,,Bădiță”

Irina Rimes vine cu un cadou în avans pentru sărbătoarea Sânzienelor, pentru a spune bun venit verii și a poveștilor ce se întind până dimineață. ,,Bădiță” te va face să dansezi, să bați din palme și pur și simplu, să te bucuri de viață! Creditele pentru ,,Bădiță” merg către Irina Rimes… [citeste mai departe]

Euro 2024: România câștigă la Munchen cu un scor de 3-0

Euro 2024: România câștigă la Munchen cu un scor de 3-0

După o primă repriză spectaculoasă, plină de ocazii pe poartă și soldată cu golul lui Nicolae Stanciu în minutul 28, naționala României a facut un meci spectaculos. În decurs de 5 minute, Romania a înscris din nou, prin Răzvan Marin și Denis Drăguș. Meciul s-a încheiat 3-0 pentru naționala… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO România-Ucraina 3-0. Suporterii au sărbătorit în stradă rezultatul istoric al tricolorilor la Euro 2024

VIDEO România-Ucraina 3-0. Suporterii au sărbătorit în stradă rezultatul istoric al tricolorilor la Euro 2024

România a învins cu 3-0 Ucraina în prima confruntare de la Euro 2024. După o partidă care a ținut cu sufletul la gură spectatorii, mii de suporteri români au sărbătorit victoria… [citeste mai departe]

EURO 2024. Doi suporteri ai României au intrat pe teren la meciul cu Ucraina. Gestul pe care urmau să îl facă

EURO 2024. Doi suporteri ai României au intrat pe teren la meciul cu Ucraina. Gestul pe care urmau să îl facă

Doi suporteri români au pătruns pe teren la meciul cu Ucraina, scor 3-0, dorind să-l îmbrățișeze pe Nicolae Stanciu, căpitanul naționalei. La debutul Campionatului European din… [citeste mai departe]

Doi martori-cheie în cazul tinerilor români luați de ape în Italia dau peste cap datele anchetatorilor: Aveau timp să se salveze, i-am văzut confuzi

Doi martori-cheie în cazul tinerilor români luați de ape în Italia dau peste cap datele anchetatorilor: Aveau timp să se salveze, i-am văzut confuzi

Cei doi martori au declarat că inițial nu au realizat gravitatea situației.Asta pentru că de… [citeste mai departe]

Ursula von der Leyen, pe cale să primească un al doilea mandat de președinte al Comisiei Europene

Ursula von der Leyen, pe cale să primească un al doilea mandat de președinte al Comisiei Europene

Ursula von der Leyen este pe cale să rămână pentru un al doilea mandat de președinte al Comisiei Europene. Liderii UE se întâlnesc luni pentru o primă discuție privind împărțirea funcțiilor de conducere… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Deputații suspendați de la ședințe cer explicații de la speaker, SIS și SPPS: Am fost agresați fizic de persoane necunoscute

(doc) Deputații suspendați de la ședințe cer explicații de la speaker, SIS și SPPS: Am fost agresați fizic de persoane necunoscute

Deputații blocului „Victorie", care au fost suspendați de la ședințele Parlamentului, au solicitat explicații cu privire la elucidarea… [citeste mai departe]

EURO 2024 | Ce victorie! România a surclasat Ucraina şi a făcut un pas uriaş către optimi

EURO 2024 | Ce victorie! România a surclasat Ucraina şi a făcut un pas uriaş către optimi

Naţionala României a surprins foarte plăcut la meciul de debut la Campionatul European din Germania . Elevii lui Edward Iordănescu s-au impus de o manieră categorică, scor 3-0, în faţa Ucrainei, în primul meci din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PM Ciolacu congratulates national football team after victory against Ukraine at EURO 2024

Publicat:
PM Ciolacu congratulates national football team after victory against Ukraine at EURO 2024

Prime minister on Monday congratulated the players of Romania's football team after their victory at the in Germany against Ukraine and told them that their victory brought joy to Romanian homes.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EURO 2024: Superb victory for Romania on debut, 3-0 against Ukraine

18:35, 17.06.2024 - The Romanian national football team debuted with a superb victory at the European Football Championship - EURO 2024, hosted by Germany, 3-0 (1-0) against Ukraine, on Monday, at the Football Arena in Munich, in Group E.

A very clear analysis is being made with Romanian producers for basic products, PM Ciolacu says

15:25, 03.06.2024 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the government is doing an analysis on the prices of the basic products of Romanian producers."At the moment, a very clear analysis is being made with the producers, we are talking about the producers in Romania (...

Gabriela Ruse debuts with a victory in Roland Garros qualifications

16:51, 20.05.2024 - Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse defeated the Australian Talia Gibson 6-1, 6-1, on Monday, in Paris, in the first round of the qualifications for the main singles draw of the Roland Garros tournament.

Authorities and organisations in Romania and Ukraine working to ensure equal rights for national minorities

15:35, 15.04.2024 - Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…

Motion against AgriMin, rejected

15:25, 26.03.2024 - The Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Tuesday, the simple motion against the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), Florin Barbu, initiated by Save Romania Union (USR) deputies and entitled "Odes for Ceausescu do not save Romanian agriculture". There were 77 "for" votes, 149 "against"…

Simple motion against minister of Agriculture, pros and cons

18:40, 25.03.2024 - Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP George Simion claimed on Monday that Florin Barbu has no qualifications to be minister of Agriculture, adding that, during the protests, he "lied" to farmers that he would fight for them. According to the AUR leader, minister Florin Barbu, who "should"…

Gabriela Ruse secures spot in main draw of WTA 125 tournament in Antalya

16:05, 25.03.2024 - Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse secured on Monday her entry to the main singles draw of the 115,000-dollar WTA 125 tournament in Antalya (Turkey) after defeating Turkey's Berfu Cengiz 6-0, 7-5 her in the last round of the qualifications. Ruse (age 26, WTA's 170th) clinched the victory after…

Russian aggression against Ukraine and situation in Belarus - discussed by ForMin Odobescu at Foreign Affairs Council

11:56, 19.03.2024 - Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu attended the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels on Monday, where she spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in Belarus. The agenda of the meeting included the situation in the Middle East. European foreign ministers also…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: