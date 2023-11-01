Romania to level retirement age for men and women with EU money

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will get three specialised burn centres by 2025, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on the eighth anniversary of the deadliest fire in Romania’s history that killed 65 people, according to Euractiv. In the absence of dedicated burn centres and the capability to properly treat severe…

- Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wants to drag Austria to the EU‘s top court if it continues to block his country’s entry into the EU’s free-travel zone, according to Politico. “If Chancellor [Karl] Nehammer unjustifiably uses his right of veto again, as prime minister I will have to challenge…

- Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to See News. The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no…

- Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…

- Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…