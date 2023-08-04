Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, according to Reuters. Russia issued its warning earlier…

- The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv. The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

- Germany will, for the first time, send troops to Australia as part of joint drills with some 30,000 service members from 12 other nations, underlining Berlin‘s increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region, according to Reuters. In recent years, Germany has had a…

- Romania’s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that he will remain in office until a solution for the ongoing teachers’ strike is found, putting on hold his resignation ahead of an agreed rotation between two parties of the government coalition, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the…

- Romania‘s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will present his resignation on Friday, ahead of agreed rotation between the governing political parties, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will decide by Monday whether he would remain in the…

- Romania’s consumer prices rose by 11.23% on the year in April, following an annual increase of 14.53% in March, the national statistical office (INS) announced on Friday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last 12 months was 15%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

- Japanese electronic components manufacturer Tamura Corporation will invest an initial 6 million euro to build an electronic components plant in Romania’s southeastern town of Fetesti, the local authorities said, according to See News. The company plans to invest an additional 15 million euro at a later…