Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctionsPublicat:
Romania will soon launch its first auction for a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy, under which onshore wind power projects and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be backed for 15 years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday, according to See News. […] The post Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
