Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Rafila intră tare, după ce Ciolacu a cerut raderea CNAS: E un drum, nu o decizie

Alexandru Rafila intră tare, după ce Ciolacu a cerut raderea CNAS: E un drum, nu o decizie

Ministrtul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, afirmă, vineri, că reorganizarea CNAS precupune multă muncă şi multe acte normative, fiind vorba despre ”un drum, nu o decizie”  care să fi fost luată deja. Ministrul crede, însă,… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Arhiepiscopia Tomisului. Preotul Eugen Tănăsescu a demisionat din funcția de purtător de cuvânt din cauza unei clarvăzătoare

Scandal în Arhiepiscopia Tomisului. Preotul Eugen Tănăsescu a demisionat din funcția de purtător de cuvânt din cauza unei clarvăzătoare

Preotul Eugen Tănăsescu a demisionat joi din funcția de purtător de cuvânt și consilier media al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului,… [citeste mai departe]

MAE anunță încă o evacuare din Niger, unde e haos după lovitura de stat: în total, 5 cetățeni români au plecat în ultima săptămână

MAE anunță încă o evacuare din Niger, unde e haos după lovitura de stat: în total, 5 cetățeni români au plecat în ultima săptămână

 Ultimul român aflat în Niger a fost evacuat, anunță Ministerul Afacerilor Externe. La o săptămână de la lovitura… [citeste mai departe]

Sandra Bullock vrea să se împace cu fostul iubit: „Speră la un miracol”

Sandra Bullock vrea să se împace cu fostul iubit: „Speră la un miracol”

Sandra Bullock (59 de ani) și Bryan Randall (57 de ani) se împacă? Actrița încearcă din răsputeri să își salveze relația, după ce anul trecut ea și iubitul ei au decis să ia o pauză și să locuiască separat, potrivit click.ro. „Sandra speră la un… [citeste mai departe]

Accident violent în Ialomița: 5 VICTIME, inclusiv un copil de 6 ani - Intervenție masivă la Slobozia | FOTO

Accident violent în Ialomița: 5 VICTIME, inclusiv un copil de 6 ani - Intervenție masivă la Slobozia | FOTO

 Un accident de circulaţie soldat cu rănirea a 5 persoane, între care un copil de 6 ani, s-a produs vineri, pe DN21, în evenimentul rutier fiind implicate 3 autoturisme, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Palatul Buckingham anunță că împlinirea unui an de la moartea reginei Elizabeth a II-a nu va fi marcată prin niciun eveniment public

Palatul Buckingham anunță că împlinirea unui an de la moartea reginei Elizabeth a II-a nu va fi marcată prin niciun eveniment public

Regele Charles al Marii Britanii nu va marca împlinirea unui an de la moartea mamei sale, fosta regină Elizabeth a II-a, printr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Alexei Navalnîi a fost condamnat la încă 19 ani de închisoare, în procesul în care este acuzat de extremism

Alexei Navalnîi a fost condamnat la încă 19 ani de închisoare, în procesul în care este acuzat de extremism

Liderul opoziției ruse Alexei Navalnîi a fost condamnat la încă 19 ani de închisoare, în cadrul unui proces desfășurat într-o colonie penală izolată, scrie BBC. Navalnîi a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music, între 8-10 septembrie, la Grădina Uranus

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music, între 8-10 septembrie, la Grădina Uranus

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music revine între 8 şi 10 septembrie la Grădina şi pe strada Uranus pentru a zecea ediţie. Un târg de artizanat şi meşteşuguri reinterpretate, jam sessions, ateliere şi diverse activităţi fac parte din… [citeste mai departe]

Ioța s-a cățărat din nou pe podul Traian. De data aceasta amenință că se aruncă

Ioța s-a cățărat din nou pe podul Traian. De data aceasta amenință că se aruncă

Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență (ISU) Arad anunță că pompierii arădeni sunt din nou în alertă, din cauza aceluiași Ioța, care s-a cățărat și astăzi... The post Ioța s-a cățărat din nou pe podul Traian. De data aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul General: Tăierea posturilor vacante - efecte devastatoare. Se vor desființa unități teritoriale și structuri DIICOT. La nivelul Parchetelor sunt vacante 903 posturi de procuror, dintr-un total de aproximativ 3.000 de posturi

Parchetul General: Tăierea posturilor vacante - efecte devastatoare. Se vor desființa unități teritoriale și structuri DIICOT. La nivelul Parchetelor sunt vacante 903 posturi de procuror, dintr-un total de aproximativ 3.000 de posturi

Parchetul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions

Publicat:
Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions

Romania will soon launch its first auction for a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy, under which onshore wind power projects and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be backed for 15 years, the for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday, according to . […] The post Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at ships in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

12:25, 21.07.2023 - Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, according to Reuters. Russia issued its warning earlier…

Brussels urges Romania, Hungary, Croatia to report on green energy

09:35, 17.07.2023 - The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv.  The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

Germany sends troops to Australia in a first as Berlin shifts focus to Indo-Pacific

12:35, 10.07.2023 - Germany will, for the first time, send troops to Australia as part of joint drills with some 30,000 service members from 12 other nations, underlining Berlin‘s increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region, according to Reuters.  In recent years, Germany has had a…

Romanian PM Ciuca postpones resignation amid teachers’ strike

12:15, 26.05.2023 - Romania’s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that he will remain in office until a solution for the ongoing teachers’ strike is found, putting on hold his resignation ahead of an agreed rotation between two parties of the government coalition, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the…

Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation

18:10, 24.05.2023 - Romania‘s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will present his resignation on Friday, ahead of agreed rotation between the governing political parties, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will decide by Monday whether he would remain in the…

Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April

11:51, 12.05.2023 - Romania’s consumer prices rose by 11.23% on the year in April, following an annual increase of 14.53% in March, the national statistical office (INS) announced on Friday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last 12 months was 15%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

Japan’s Tamura Corporation to invest 6 mln euro in new plant in Romania

15:21, 09.05.2023 - Japanese electronic components manufacturer Tamura Corporation will invest an initial 6 million euro to build an electronic components plant in Romania’s southeastern town of Fetesti, the local authorities said, according to See News. The company plans to invest an additional 15 million euro at a later…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 august 2023
USD 4.5258
EUR 4.9521
CHF 5.1566
GBP 5.7502
CAD 3.3857
XAU 281.38
JPY 3.1701
CNY 0.6301
AED 1.2321
AUD 2.9683
MDL 0.2553
BGN 2.5319

Urmareste stirile pe: