Romania to get approval for EU-funded green energy CfD support scheme in Jan says official

Polițiștii locali din Timișoara au dat amenzi de peste 35.000 de lei, într-o singură săptămână, pentru probleme de salubrizare

Polițiștii locali din Timișoara au dat amenzi de peste 35.000 de lei, într-o singură săptămână, pentru probleme de salubrizare

Timp de o săptămână, între 17 și 23 noiembrie, polițiștii locali din Timișoara au verificat 38 de sesizări privitoare la mai multe…

De Crăciun Stella Artois continuă să aducă prietenii și familiile împreună

De Crăciun Stella Artois continuă să aducă prietenii și familiile împreună

În perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, Stella Artois, unul dintre brand-urile premium din portofoliul Bergenbier S.A., parte a grupului Molson Coors Beverage Company, aduce „berea Crăciunului" în două locuri magice din România: Târgul de Crăciun…

Harghita: Angajaţi ai Casei de Pensii, ITM, AJOFM şi AJPIS, în grevă generală

Harghita: Angajaţi ai Casei de Pensii, ITM, AJOFM şi AJPIS, în grevă generală

Zeci de angajaţi ai Casei Judeţene de Pensii, Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă, Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă şi Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie Socială se află în grevă generală, de astăzi, nemulţumiţi…

Florin Cîțu a venit să-și studieze dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin. Fostul premier și-a luat și avocatul

Florin Cîțu a venit să-și studieze dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin. Fostul premier și-a luat și avocatul

Florin Cîțu s-a prezentat la Comsiai Juridică din Senat, pentru a-și studia dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin din pandemie. Fostul…

IPS Calinic rugat să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică

IPS Calinic rugat să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică

Arhiepiscopul Sucevei și Rădăuților, IPS Calinic, a fost întrebat de un enoriaș să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică. "Ați fost întrebat despre protopopi. Părintele Profesor …… scrie în cursuri că instituția protopopului este necanonică.…

Ostaticul rus Roni Krivoi, eliberat duminică, a reuşit să scape răpitorilor, dar a fost predat Hamasului de civili

Ostaticul rus Roni Krivoi, eliberat duminică, a reuşit să scape răpitorilor, dar a fost predat Hamasului de civili

Roni Krivoi, în vârstă de 25 de ani, care-şi poartă părul blond lung şi care are o barbă, a fost eliberat duminică - în afara acordului dintre Israel şi Hamas - "în…

Visează la Brad Pitt și la calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la volei

Visează la Brad Pitt și la calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la volei

La doar 18 ani, Iarina Axinte este ridicătoarea titulară a naționalei și a formației Volei Alba Blaj Iarina Axinte a fost titulara României la Campionatele Europene din august și acum vrea să-și ducă echipa de club, Volei Alba Blaj, spre…

Tavanul unei sucursale bancare din Dej, prăbușit. Mai multe persoane prinse sub dărâmături

Tavanul unei sucursale bancare din Dej, prăbușit. Mai multe persoane prinse sub dărâmături

Mai multe echipaje de pompieri din Dej și din Cluj-Napoca au intervenit luni la amiază pentru salvarea mai multor persoane prinse sub dărâmături în sediul unei bănci din Dej. Este vorba despre sediul Alpha Bank…

ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou, de săptămâna viitoare

ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou, de săptămâna viitoare

Eveniment ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou,…

Fiul lui Brad Pitt îi transmite un mesaj dur tatălui său: „Un nemernic de talie mondială, o ființă umană îngrozitoare"

Fiul lui Brad Pitt îi transmite un mesaj dur tatălui său: „Un nemernic de talie mondială, o ființă umană îngrozitoare"

Fiul lui Brad Pitt l-a numit pe acesta un „nemernic de talie mondială" și o „ființă umană îngrozitoare" într-o postare dură de Ziua Tatălui.…


Romania to get approval for EU-funded green energy CfD support scheme in Jan says official

Publicat:
Romania to get approval for EU-funded green energy CfD support scheme in Jan says official

Romania expects the to approve its pending contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy projects by January, the energy ministry’s deputy secretary general said on Monday, according to Reuters. Earlier this year, the for Reconstruction and Development, which is helping the ministry build the legal framework for the scheme […] The post Romania to get approval for EU-funded green energy CfD support scheme in Jan says official appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Cameron returns to UK government as foreign secretary, Braverman sacked

14:46, 13.11.2023 - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as foreign minister on Monday in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of police threatened his authority, according to Reuters. It was the latest reset for a prime minister…

EU continues talks on humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

15:31, 23.10.2023 - EU countries are still discussing the idea of a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas but there are different ways to get much-needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday, according to Reuters. “The discussions are ongoing, but the…

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

11:40, 16.10.2023 - Oil prices slipped on Monday after surging last week, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries – a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy, according to Reuters.  Brent futures were last down 33…

Romania, Bulgaria și Turcia colaboreaza pentru curațarea minelor rusești din Marea Neagra

09:55, 12.10.2023 - Turcia, Romania si Bulgaria vor lucra impreuna impotriva amenintarii minelor plutitoare in Marea Neagra aparute in urma razboiului dintre Rusia si Ucraina, a anuntat miercuri Ministerul turc al Apararii, citat de Reuters. Ministerul de la Ankara nu a oferit detalii despre cum va fi abordata problema…

EU sees ‘convergence’ with Japan on AI says official

13:21, 09.10.2023 - The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday, according to Reuters.  “I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera…

Turkey’s BOTAS to begin gas exports to Romania

11:06, 27.09.2023 - Turkey‘s state gas grid operator BOTAS signed a deal to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Romania‘s OMV Petrom as Ankara expands its gas export reach, according to Reuters. Turkey, with meagre gas sources of its own but with extensive liquefied gas import infrastructure,…

Europe’s renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry

10:31, 08.09.2023 - Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition…

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

14:55, 04.09.2023 - Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to Reuters.  Reuters could not independently verify either account,…


