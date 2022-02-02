Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Rafila, după ultimul bilanț COVID: Văzând cifrele, cred că ne apropiem de o stabilizare a creșterii

Alexandru Rafila, după ultimul bilanț COVID: Văzând cifrele, cred că ne apropiem de o stabilizare a creșterii

Ministrul Sănătății Alexandru Rafila a declarat miercuri, în ședința de Guvern, cu privire la bilanțul COVID de ieri, că recordul de cazuri s-a datorat recordului de teste.… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii cartierului Orizont din Micești, invitați de Primăria Alba Iulia la o nouă dezbatere publică pentru modificarea PUZ-ului. Calitatea locuirii în cartier, pe primul loc pentru locatari

Locuitorii cartierului Orizont din Micești, invitați de Primăria Alba Iulia la o nouă dezbatere publică pentru modificarea PUZ-ului. Calitatea locuirii în cartier, pe primul loc pentru locatari

Locuitorii… [citeste mai departe]

A mai apărut o subvariantă tulpinii Omicron, mult mai contagioasă. Deja a fost detectată în 57 de țări

A mai apărut o subvariantă tulpinii Omicron, mult mai contagioasă. Deja a fost detectată în 57 de țări

O subvariantă a tulpinii de coronavirus Omicron care, potrivit unor studii, ar putea fi mai contagioasă decât versiunea originală a fost detectată în 57 de ţări, a anunţat marţi Organizaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății, apel la testarea COVID-19 prin medicii de familie

Ministerul Sănătății, apel la testarea COVID-19 prin medicii de familie

Instituția condusă de ministrul Alexandru Rafila a făcut acest îndemn pentru a scădea suprasolicitarea serviciilor de ambulanță și a DSP-urilor, se arată într-un comunicat remis miercuri, 2 februarie. Ministerul Sănătății a îndemnat persoanele care au… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul pandemiei: Peste 35.000 de infectări și 107 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanțul pandemiei: Peste 35.000 de infectări și 107 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 35.802 cazuri de persoane pozitive cu SARS-COV-2, potivit Grupului de Comunicare Strategică. De asemenea, în ultima zi au fost raportate 120 decese, dintre care 13 decese anterioare.… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme la furnizarea căldurii și apei calde în apartamentele rădăuțenilor

Probleme la furnizarea căldurii și apei calde în apartamentele rădăuțenilor

Rădăuțenii conectați la rețeaua centralizată de încălzire a municipiului se confruntă de câteva zile cu probleme din cauza unor întreruperi la furnizarea energiei termice și a apei calde, în condițiile în care la Rădăuți sunt peste 4.200… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Stan: PSD va încerca optimizarea PNRR pentru ca pensiile românilor să nu fie afectate de negocierile nereușite ale fostului ministru USR Cristian Ghinea

Senatorul Stan: PSD va încerca optimizarea PNRR pentru ca pensiile românilor să nu fie afectate de negocierile nereușite ale fostului ministru USR Cristian Ghinea

Președintele PSD Suceava, senatorul Ioan Stan, a anunțat că PSD va încerca… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a construit Catedrala Mitropolitană din Piața Avram Iancu. A fost un proiect dificil pentru acei ani - FOTO

Cum s-a construit Catedrala Mitropolitană din Piața Avram Iancu. A fost un proiect dificil pentru acei ani - FOTO

Catedrala Ortodoxă din Cluj a fost ridicată în perioada anilor 1920-1930, la puțin timp după unirea Transilvaniei cu România. Aceasta are o importanță națională foarte mare,… [citeste mai departe]

La mulţi ani, Borşa! 657 de ani de la prima atestare documentară a localității

La mulţi ani, Borşa! 657 de ani de la prima atestare documentară a localității

Astăzi, 2 februarie 2022, se împlinesc 657 de ani de la prima atestare documentară a localității Borșa. Cel mai vechi document în care apare numele Borșa datează din anul 1365 și reprezintă un act prin care Regele Ludovic dăruiește voievodului… [citeste mai departe]

Leul, protejat de rezerva valutară

Leul, protejat de rezerva valutară

Revenirea apetitului pentru risc pe piețele internaționale a asigurat leului o evoluție liniștită, doar moneda elvețiană cunoscând o creștere. Piața a încercat, în ultima jumătate de an, să ducă cursul peste 4,95 lei/euro, însă BNR a folosit tot arsenalul de care dispune pentru a împiedica o astfel de evoluție. La aceasta contribuie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence

Publicat:
Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence

Romanian health minister  said on Tuesday that the country “may return to normal” at the end of March and indicates there will be no need to extend the state of alert, according to Romania-Insider. Rafila stated that difficult days are still ahead as the number of Covid-19 cases per day continues to increase. The […] The post Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level

15:00, 31.01.2022 - Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, Digi24 reported. The day before the infection rate was 18.05 per thousand, while one week ago it was 10.23, according to Romania-Insider.  The COVID incidence rate has risen sharply in…

Romanian government endorses new and improved ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme for energy prices

10:45, 26.01.2022 - The Romanian government approved on Tuesday the revised ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme for residential and industrial energy consumers to be enforced from February 1 until the end of March, according to Romania-Insider. The new scheme envisages lower cap prices for electricity and natural gas and for households,…

Record de cazuri noi de COVID-19 de la inceputul pandemiei. Peste 19.000 de infectari, in ultimele 24 de ore

10:55, 20.01.2022 - Grupul de Comunicare Strategica a anunțat, joi, ca s-au inregistrat peste 19.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, cel mai mare numar de imbolnaviri de la inceputul pandemiei. ”Conform datelor existente la nivelul CNCCI la data de 20 ianuarie 2022, ora 10.00, in intervalul de 24 de ore, au fost inregistrate…

Romania’s health minister says fifth wave of COVID-19 has started

16:15, 07.01.2022 - Romania‘s health minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Friday that the country is already in the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron variant has begun spreading through community transmission, according to Romania-Insider.  “We’re already in the fifth wave of the pandemic. (…) From December…

Certificat COVID la locul de munca, din ianuarie. Modul de adoptare naște tensiuni in coaliție. Rafila amenința cu demisia

12:06, 22.12.2021 - O decizie privind introducerea obligativitații certificatului COVID-la locul de munca ar urma sa fie luata, miercuri, in urma ședinței coaliției de guvernare, programata, potrivit unor surse poitice, pentru ora 13.00. In timp ce președintele PNL Florin Cițu nu vrea sa ca aceasta masura sa fie adoptata…

COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

11:15, 22.12.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

More students return to in-person classes as Romanian authorities ease restrictions

14:20, 22.11.2021 - More students in Romania can return to in-person learning as of Monday after the authorities eased the COVID-19 safety rules for schools, according to Romania Insider. Educational units located in cities, towns or communes with COVID incidence rates below 3 per thousand can now hold in-person classes,…

Romanian pupils return to classrooms after two-week holiday

11:10, 08.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -2°C | 7°C
Iasi -2°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara -2°C | 5°C
Constanta 0°C | 5°C
Brasov -2°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 564.204,00 7.082.972,56
II (5/6) 3 62.689,33 -
III (4/6) 283 664,55 -
IV (3/6) 7.100 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.672.108,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 februarie 2022
USD 4.3941
EUR 4.9464
CHF 4.7628
GBP 5.9313
CAD 3.4664
XAU 255.26
JPY 3.83
CNY 0.6908
AED 1.1963
AUD 3.1135
MDL 0.2469
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec