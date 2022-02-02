Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the country “may return to normal” at the end of March and indicates there will be no need to extend the state of alert, according to Romania-Insider. Rafila stated that difficult days are still ahead as the number of Covid-19 cases per day continues to increase. The […] The post Romania sees the end of state of alert despite record Covid-19 incidence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

