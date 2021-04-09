Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all agesPublicat:
The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider. The statement came after the European Medicines Agency's assessment that the formation of blood clots is a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine. "People immunized with […]
