Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

Stiri Recomandate

1 iunie, un termen realist pentru repornirea economiei? – IMPERATIV cu Ioana Soreanu (09.04.2021)

1 iunie, un termen realist pentru repornirea economiei? – IMPERATIV cu Ioana Soreanu (09.04.2021)

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat data de 1 Iunie ca termen pentru repornirea economiei. În această perspectivă, au avut loc discuții cu reprezentanții HORA (Organizația Patronală a Hotelurilor și Restaurantelor)… [citeste mai departe]

Cu cât s-au scumpit ouăle înainte de Paște, de fapt. Vești proaste pentru toți românii credincioși

Cu cât s-au scumpit ouăle înainte de Paște, de fapt. Vești proaste pentru toți românii credincioși

Produsele cele mai poftite și nelipsite de pe mesele de Paște s-au scumpit. Veștile proate nu s-au oprit aici pentru români. După carnea de miel, specialiștii au anunțat că s-au scumpit și… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spun crescătorii de animale cu privire la sacrificări

Ce spun crescătorii de animale cu privire la sacrificări

Numărul sacrificărilor şi greutatea în carcasă au crescut în februarie 2021 la bovine, ovine şi caprine, iar la porcine şi la păsări au scăzut, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2020, a anunţat vineri Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS). Potrivit INS, în luna februarie 2021 faţă de februarie… [citeste mai departe]

Trei persoane au cerut ilegal bani şoferilor pentru parcare în Sectorul 2. Poliţia a aplicat sancţiuni

Trei persoane au cerut ilegal bani şoferilor pentru parcare în Sectorul 2. Poliţia a aplicat sancţiuni

Trei persoane au solicitat în mod ilegal taxă pentru locurile de parcare din Sectorul 2. Potrivit poliţiştilor din Capitală, acestea nu erau angajate ale Primăriei sectorului şi îşi desfăşurau… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Senatului: Vlad Voiculescu are susţinerea USR-PLUS. E de apreciat că și-a cerut scuze

Preşedintele Senatului: Vlad Voiculescu are susţinerea USR-PLUS. E de apreciat că și-a cerut scuze

Preşedintele Senatului, Anca Dragu (USR-PLUS), a afirmat că Vlad Voiculescu se bucură în continuare de susținerea partidului, după gafa de ieri, 8 aprilie , când a insistat că ordinul de ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 2000 de argeșeni au fost verificați de polițiști. S-au aplicat 136 de sancțiuni

Peste 2000 de argeșeni au fost verificați de polițiști. S-au aplicat 136 de sancțiuni

În ultimele 24 de ore, au fost verificate peste 2.000 de persoane doar în cadrul acțiunilor punctuale, totodată fiind verificate și 123 de societăți comerciale și 136 de mijloace de transport persoane, mare parte dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul eliberează petrolierul sud-coreean Hankuk Chemi, ”confiscat” în ianuarie

Iranul eliberează petrolierul sud-coreean Hankuk Chemi, ”confiscat” în ianuarie

Petrolierul Hankuk Chemi a fost imobilizat, iar membrii echipajului au fost arestaţi atunci de către Gardienii Revoluţiei, armata ideologică a Republicii islamice. Căpitanul navei a fost eliberat, iar petrolierul a ”repornit în deplină… [citeste mai departe]

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 9 aprilie 2021, în Câmpeni, Albac, Avram Iancu, Sălciua și Sohodol

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 9 aprilie 2021, în Câmpeni, Albac, Avram Iancu, Sălciua și Sohodol

Astăzi, 9 aprilie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 113 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul francez al Sănătății: Persoanele sub 55 de ani imunizate cu AstraZeneca ar trebui să primească un alt vaccin pentru a doua doză

Ministrul francez al Sănătății: Persoanele sub 55 de ani imunizate cu AstraZeneca ar trebui să primească un alt vaccin pentru a doua doză

Francezii cu vârste mai mici de 55 de ani care au primit o primă doză a vaccinului dezvoltat de compania AstraZeneca… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

Publicat:
Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the ’s assessment that the formation of blood clots is a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine. “People immunized with […] The post Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Official Gheorghita: Vaccination with AstraZeneca continues

17:55, 08.04.2021 - Vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania is very important to be continued with all products, and vaccination with AstraZeneca will continue, announced on Thursday the president of the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, agerpres.ro…

One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines

11:30, 07.04.2021 - The head of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita said that over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for the AstraZeneca vaccination and nearly 100,000 others didn’t show up for vaccination. Nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

CNCAV: Immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine - recommended for 18 to 55 age group

20:46, 04.02.2021 - Immunization against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for the 18 to 55 age group, with the possibility of increasing this range as new scientific data emerge, and the recommended time interval between the two doses is 8 weeks, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 14°C
Iasi 0°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 12°C
Timisoara 2°C | 13°C
Constanta 4°C | 11°C
Brasov -4°C | 8°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 238.452,00 7.068.118,56
II (5/6) 4 19.871,00 -
III (4/6) 413 192,45 -
IV (3/6) 6.802 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.431.146,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1478
EUR 4.9228
CHF 4.4653
GBP 5.7007
CAD 3.2898
XAU 232.549
JPY 3.7857
CNY 0.6332
AED 1.1292
AUD 3.1653
MDL 0.2301
BGN 2.517

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec