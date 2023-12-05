Romania has not imported Ukrainian farm products in the past six months Romania has not imported agricultural products, including wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower, from Ukraine in the last six months, data on registered customs operations from the Romanian Customs Authority shows, according to Euractiv. Since 16 September, the Commission has not extended the restrictions on Ukrainian imports initially implemented in May after the farming industry in […] The post Romania has not imported Ukrainian farm products in the past six months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

