Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from TurkeyPublicat:
Romania signed a purchase contract with Turkey over the purchase of 18 Bayraktar drones, worth E290 million, Turkish Ambassador to Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altast, announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. In a bid to support Romania’s military modernisation efforts until 2040, the National Defence Ministry already requested parliament’s prior approval for the acquisition of Bayraktar […] The post Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
