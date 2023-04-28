Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv. The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

- Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences…

- Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

- Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…

- The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…

- Austria and Spain will seek consensus at the EU level to ensure the European Pact on Migration and Asylum is approved before next year’s European Parliament elections, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer pledged in Vienna on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Currently,…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At…

- U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania will hold a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, AP News reported. The joint combat drills at…