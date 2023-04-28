Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey

Stiri Recomandate

Weekend-ul derby-urilor “de Alba” în eșalonul terț: CSU Alba Iulia – CS Ocna Mureș, sâmbătă, pe “Cetate”

Weekend-ul derby-urilor “de Alba” în eșalonul terț: CSU Alba Iulia – CS Ocna Mureș, sâmbătă, pe “Cetate” Al doilea derby “de Alba” din weekend, în etapa a 5-a… [citeste mai departe]

”O nouă pandemie poate fi un pumn în față, cu o mortalitate de 20%”, avertizează dr. Raed Arafat

Dacă nu ne vom pregăti pentru scenarii mai rele ca pandemia de covid,”o nouă pandemie poate fi un pumn în față, cu o mortalitate de 20%”, avertizează dr. Raed Arafat, șeful Departamentului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă de peste 26.000 de lei pentru angajații cu vouchere de vacanță care fac această greșeală! Este complet interzis în România

Toată lumea trebuie să respecte aceste reguli în ceea ce privește voucherele de vacanță. Cei care le încalcă riscă să fie amendați… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Begu s-a calificat în turul al treilea la Madrid (WTA); Sorana Cîrstea şi Ana Bogdan au pierdut

Jucătoarea română de tenis Irina Begu s-a calificat, joi, în runda a treia a turneului WTA 1.000 de la Madrid, dotat cu premii totale de 7.705.780 de euro, în timp ce Sorana Cîrstea şi Ana Bogdan… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea 1-29 mai: ANM a emis prognoza meteo pe patru săptămâni. Perioadele în care va ploua mult

Vremea 1-29 mai: ANM a emis prognoza meteo pe patru săptămâni. Perioadele în care va ploua mult Vremea 1 – 29 mai 2023: Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a transmis vineri prognoza pentru următoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Noi remanieri ale Înaltului comandament rus pentru Frontul din Ucraina. Cei care au blocat Wagner au fost puși pe liber

Noi remanieri ale Înaltului comandament rus pentru Frontul din Ucraina. Cei care au blocat Wagner au fost puși pe liber Cele trei organe de comandă care se pare… [citeste mai departe]

Moda tricourilor personalizate

In ultimele luni, moda tricourilor personalizate a luat cu asalt industria vestimentara, iar tendinta aceasta nu pare sa se opreasca prea curand. Cu toate acestea, in 2023, vom vedea o evolutie interesanta a acestei tendinte, iar astazi vom explora cele mai importante aspecte ale acestui fenomen. Din ce in ce mai multe persoane aleg sa-si… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a cerut-o Smiley în căsătorie pe Gina Pistol și când are loc nunta: „Inelul e făcut special pentru ea, adică nu e cumpărat de la magazin”

Smiley și Gina Pistol au anunțat că se căsătoresc după 6 ani și jumătate de relație. Artistul… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Bacău ratează termenul pentru o serie de proiecte europene, inclusiv piste de biciclete. Ce se întâmplă cu fondurile UE atrase de municipiu

Primăria Bacău recunoaște oficial că ratează termenul de finalizare a mai multor proiecte cu… [citeste mai departe]

Eduard Hellvig a primit Medalia de Onoare „Prieten al Comunităţilor Evreieşti din România”

Directorul SRI – Eduard Hellvig a primit Medalia de Onoare „Prieten al Comunităţilor Evreieşti din România”. Am avut onoare să îi confer astăzi, 27 aprilie a.c., domnului Eduard Raul Hellvig – Directorul… [citeste mai departe]


Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey

Publicat:
Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey

Romania signed a purchase contract with Turkey over the purchase of 18 Bayraktar drones, worth E290 million, to Bucharest, , announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. In a bid to support Romania’s military modernisation efforts until 2040, the already requested parliament’s prior approval for the acquisition of Bayraktar […] The post Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania aims to triple bear culls to address ‘overpopulation’

10:20, 21.04.2023 - Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv.  The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

Polish PM says relations with Hungary ‘changed a lot’ over Ukraine

11:51, 14.04.2023 - Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences…

Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

05:41, 13.04.2023 - Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

10:40, 31.03.2023 - Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…

Romania’s Iohannis wants Commission to revisit EU aid for ‘abandoned farmers’

10:20, 24.03.2023 - The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…

Spain, Austria to push for EU consensus on migration, asylum before 2024

10:00, 17.02.2023 - Austria and Spain will seek consensus at the EU level to ensure the European Pact on Migration and Asylum is approved before next year’s European Parliament elections, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer pledged in Vienna on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Currently,…

NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

13:16, 16.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At…

US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills

13:25, 09.02.2023 - U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania will hold a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, AP News reported. The joint combat drills at…


