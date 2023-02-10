Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

Stiri Recomandate

PROPUNERE. Acces contra cost la ”Weekend” doar în zona bazinelor de înot!

PROPUNERE. Acces contra cost la ”Weekend” doar în zona bazinelor de înot!

Portik Vilmos, viceprimar al municipiului Târgu Mureș a anunțat recent, în data de 8 februarie, cu prilejul unei conferințe de presă, că autoritățile locale din "Orașul Trandafirilor" intenționează să aducă modificări în ceea ce privește accesul… [citeste mai departe]

„Io… sunt un prost” – lansare la Bibliotecă

„Io… sunt un prost” – lansare la Bibliotecă

Sâmbătă, 11 februarie 2023, începând cu ora 12:00, Biblioteca Judeţeană „Alexandru D. Xenopol” Arad vă invită la o inedită lansare de carte. „Io… sunt un... The post „Io… sunt un prost” – lansare la Bibliotecă appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

Cate focare de pesta porcina africana sunt active, in prezent, in Romania. Datele ANSVSA

Cate focare de pesta porcina africana sunt active, in prezent, in Romania. Datele ANSVSA

In data de 10.02.2023 mai sunt active 24 de focare PPA, dintre care 23 de focare la nivelul gospodariilor populatiei si un focar la nivelul unei exploatatii comerciale de porcine, dupa cum urmeza:Exploatatia comerciala de porcine… [citeste mai departe]

„Gladiatorii”, învinşi de FC Argeş. S-au dat bătălii grele sub panouri

„Gladiatorii”, învinşi de FC Argeş. S-au dat bătălii grele sub panouri

Echipa masculină de baschet CSM Constanţa a fost învinsă, cu scorul de 84-90, de FC Argeş Piteşti, în cea de-a doua partidă din cadrul Grupei 1-10 a Ligii Naţionale, disputată la Sala Sporturilor. O întâlnire foarte importantă în economia calificării… [citeste mai departe]

Cum evoluează prețurile apartamentelor în ianuarie 2023

Cum evoluează prețurile apartamentelor în ianuarie 2023

Începutul anului a debutat cu interes pentru achiziționarea de locuințe, românii vizualizând cu 59% mai multe pagini cu anunțuri imobiliare în ianuarie decât în luna trecută, conform celor mai recente date de pe Storia.ro – platforma de imobiliare cu cele mai multe anunțuri. În același… [citeste mai departe]

24 de ore la Timişoara, un program special dedicat de Radio România Cultural Capitalei Europene a Culturii

24 de ore la Timişoara, un program special dedicat de Radio România Cultural Capitalei Europene a Culturii

Radio România Cultural dedică Timişoarei un program exclusiv întreaga zi de 17 februarie, Câteva dintre cele mai cunoscute emisiuni ale Radio România Cultural se transformă în „Timişoara… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Harghita: Interventiile din ultimele 24 de ore

ISU Harghita: Interventiile din ultimele 24 de ore

BULETIN INFORMATIV Interventiile din ultimele 24 de oreIn cursul zilei de ieri, 09 februarie a.c., pompierii militari harghiteni au fost prezenti la datorie pentru interventia imediata la solicitarile cetatenilor si gestionarea optima a situatiilor de urgenta produse la nivel judetean.Echipajele SMURD… [citeste mai departe]

TURCIA. Imaginea dezastrului: peste 17 mii de decedați, scoși dintre dărâmături

TURCIA. Imaginea dezastrului: peste 17 mii de decedați, scoși dintre dărâmături

Agenția de Gestionare a Dezastrelor și Situațiilor de Urgență din Turcia (AFAD) a transmis, vineri dimineață, că echipele de căutare-salvare au scos de sub dărâmături 17.134 de persoane decedate, dar și 70.347 de persoane rănite. [citeste mai departe]

Lazăr Faur: „Aradul are proiecte aprobate prin PNRR de peste 100 de milioane de euro!”

Lazăr Faur: „Aradul are proiecte aprobate prin PNRR de peste 100 de milioane de euro!”

Viceprimarul Lazăr Faur a prezentat într-o conferință de presă susținută la sediul PNL stadiul fondurilor europene accesate pentru educație. „Încep cu o veste bună. Am... The post Lazăr Faur: „Aradul are proiecte aprobate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis after Moscow dramatically reduced supplies to the […] The post Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine as offensive gathers pace

11:15, 10.02.2023 - Russian forces unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine early Friday, as a Moscow offensive that has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion, according to AP News. The Kremlin’s forces focused…

NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty

14:20, 03.02.2023 - NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -9°C | 3°C
Iasi -12°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -12°C | -2°C
Timisoara -9°C | 4°C
Constanta -6°C | 2°C
Brasov -16°C | -4°C
Baia Mare -9°C | -0°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 februarie 2023
USD 4.5802
EUR 4.9045
CHF 4.9658
GBP 5.5474
CAD 3.4074
XAU 274.619
JPY 3.4993
CNY 0.6728
AED 1.247
AUD 3.1747
MDL 0.242
BGN 2.5076

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec