Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico. “Our friendship has deep roots, and now our country’s first priority is […] The post Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
