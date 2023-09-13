Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons

Stiri Recomandate

6000 de euro lunar, chirie pentru Spitalul Matern actual. Contractul de proiectare tehnică a Complexul Matern-Pediatrie a fost semnat

Spitalul Matern mai are de stat în chirie minim 3 ani. Contractul de realizare a proiectării tehnice a fost semnat azi la sediul Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini din iadul libian (video)

Inundațiile din utimele zile din Libia s-au soldat cu șase mii de morți, sute de răniți și numeroase pagube materiale, afirmă surse neconfirmate încă. Alte 10.000 de persoane sunt date dispărute după ce furtuna Daniel a lovit statul din nordul Africii. Cele mai mari pagube par a fi în zona Derna, oraș port la Marea Mediterană. Zona a… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova l-a expulzat pe șeful instituției de propagandă Sputnik Moldova

Autoritățile de la Chișinău au decis expulzarea din Republica Moldova a șefului instituției de propagandă Sputnik Moldova. Persoana expulzată este un cetățean rus care se numește Vitali Denisov, anunță presa de la Chișinău. El conducea… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Armenilor Constanta si Comunitatea Elena Elpis organizeaza: Seara de jazz, pe faleza Cazino din municipiu

Uniunea Armenilor Constanta, in colaborare cu Comunitatea Elena Elpis Constanta, organizeaza pentru vineri, 15 septembrie, un concert sub titulatura "Seara de jazz", pe faleza… [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să bem doi litri de apă pe zi

​„Pentru o viață sănătoasă, consumați zilnic minimum 2 litri de lichide” – este un mesaj de interes public care circulă de mulți ani la posturile radio și tv. O viață sănătoasă pornește, într-adevăr, de la 2 litri de apă pe zi. Sunt însă suficienți cei 2 litri pentru toată lumea? Ce spun medicii? 2 litri de apă… [citeste mai departe]

F1: Britanicul Nigel Mansell îşi scoate la licitaţie peste 300 de obiecte personale din cariera sa

F1: Britanicul Nigel Mansell îşi scoate la licitaţie peste 300 de obiecte personale din cariera saFostul pilot de Formula 1, britanicul Nigel Mansell, campion mondial în 1992, va scoate la licitaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Lumea va accepta în continuare hegemonia SUA? Americanii s-au săturat să apere “ordinea mondială”?

În politica mondială, termenul  “hegemon” se referă la o superputere care domină sistemul internațional în ansamblul său, în bine sau în rău. De-a lungul timpului, Statele Unite au fost un… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune rețete de marmeladă

Rețete de marmeladă sunt nenumărate, unele mai delicioase decât altele. Descoperă ce beneficii are marmelada, cum o poți include în alimentație și cele mai simple și gustoase rețete de marmeladă:Despre marmeladă și beneficiile eiPentru a putea să ne bucurăm de fructe pe tot parcursul anului, grecii antici conservau adesea fructele.… [citeste mai departe]

Actiune a politistilor pe DJ 226 si DN 2A in judetul Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

La data de 13 septembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Biroului de Analiza si Prevenire a Criminalitatii si Sectiei 2 Politie Rurala Mihail Kogalniceanu, impreuna cu specialisti ai Agentiei Nationale Antidrog Centrul de Prevenire, Evaluare si Consiliere… [citeste mai departe]

SE TERMINĂ RĂZBOIUL! ÎNCEPE COVID-ul!

Documentul absolut halucinant publicat în ”lovitura” din 24 august, cel puțin a obligat ”celula de criză” interinstituțională răspunzătoare de îndeplinirea misiunii de revenire a României în carantina de COVID să își schimbe modul de lucru. Astfel că, după ce am prezentat public ”Actualizarea INSP din 22.08.2023”, noile… [citeste mai departe]


Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons

Publicat:
leader was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico.  “Our friendship has deep roots, and now our country’s first priority is […] The post Putin and begin talks as Russia seeks weapons appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: