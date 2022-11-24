President Iohannis to pay ofiicial visit to Lithuania

Stiri Recomandate

Noul studio de jocuri din cadrul Netflix vrea să facă primul joc premium al companiei

Noul studio de jocuri din cadrul Netflix vrea să facă primul joc premium al companiei

Compania americană vrea să angajeze un director pentru dezvoltarea unui „nou joc AAA” – clasificare folosită pentru jocurile importante, cu buget mare, dezvoltate de obicei de marile studiouri. Deşi există încă multe necunoscute… [citeste mai departe]

Program meciuri 24 noiembrie Campionatul Mondial de Fotbal 2022

Program meciuri 24 noiembrie Campionatul Mondial de Fotbal 2022

Campionatul Mondial de Fotbal 2022 continuă joi, cu alte patru partide. Miercuri s-a consemnat a doua mare surpriză a turneului final din Qatar. Japonia a învins reprezentativa Germaniei cu scorul de 2-1, pe Khalifa International Stadium din Ar-Rayyan, în Grupa E. Programul… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă roșiile românești la final de sezon (foto)

Cât costă roșiile românești la final de sezon (foto)

Chiar dacă ne apropiem de finele lunii noiembrie, roșiile românești mai pot fi găsite pe piață, datorită vremii mai calde din ultimele săptămâni, când temperaturile au fost mult mai mari, față de cele normale pentru această perioadă. Prețurile pornesc undeva de la 5 lei/kg, marfa de calitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, întâlnire importantă cu un șef de stat - Unde merge președintele în vizită oficială

Klaus Iohannis, întâlnire importantă cu un șef de stat - Unde merge președintele în vizită oficială

Vineri, în a doua zi a vizitei în Lituania, şeful statului va participa la simpozionul "The Idea of Europe", organizat la Kaunas de Universitatea Vytautas Magnus, unde va susţine o alocuţiune… [citeste mai departe]

Summit hispano-român, la Castellon. Premierul Ciucă, românilor din Spania: Ştim cu toţii că nu aţi plecat de acasă de bine

Summit hispano-român, la Castellon. Premierul Ciucă, românilor din Spania: Ştim cu toţii că nu aţi plecat de acasă de bine

O reuniune de Guvern comună România – Spania a avut loc la Castellon de la Plana, în cadrul primului Summit hispano-român. Cu ocazia vizitei,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un service auto din Constanta. Mai multe masini avariate. O masina s-a facut scrum! (GALERIE FOTO)

Incendiu la un service auto din Constanta. Mai multe masini avariate. O masina s-a facut scrum! (GALERIE FOTO)

Un incendiu la un service auto s a produs pe strada Gheorghe Hanes din municipiul Constanta, informeaza autoritatile Incendiul s a produs dupa miezul noptii, iar la fata locului s… [citeste mai departe]

Ședinta a Consiliului Local Muncipal Constanta. Proiecte importante. Vezi ordinea de zi completa

Ședinta a Consiliului Local Muncipal Constanta. Proiecte importante. Vezi ordinea de zi completa

Se convoaca Consiliul local al municipiului Constanta in sedinta ordinara, marti, 29.11.2022, ora 12.00. Sedinta se va desfasura prin mijloace electronice, printr o platforma online de videoconferinta. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Stănișești și-a înjunghiat soția în gât, apoi a încercat să se sinucidă

Un bărbat din Stănișești și-a înjunghiat soția în gât, apoi a încercat să se sinucidă

Un bărbat din comuna Stănișești, județul Bacău, și-a înjunghiat soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă. Cei doi au fost găsiți inconștienți, de un vecin. Polițiștii au fost sesizați, miercuri, în jurul… [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi în București și patru județe, într-un dosar de achiziții fictive 

Descinderi în București și patru județe, într-un dosar de achiziții fictive 

Poliţiştii fac joi dimineaţă 15 percheziţii în București și în județele Prahova, Dâmbovița, Ilfov și Hunedoara, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală în domeniul produselor accizabile, conform IGPR. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis to pay ofiicial visit to Lithuania

Publicat:
President Iohannis to pay ofiicial visit to Lithuania

will pay an official visit to Lithuania, on Thursday, where he will meet his counterpart , as well as Lithuania's Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis, French DefMin Lecornu meet on strategic partnership, security

18:21, 03.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed visiting French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

President of the Swiss Confederation, on official visit to Romania to be welcomed by President Iohannis on Thursday

15:40, 02.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania, informs the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

President Iohannis signs decrees on appointment of two new members to the National Statistical Council

12:36, 24.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed decrees on appointment of two new members to the National Statistical Council, informs the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Iohannis: Justice laws that have now come out of Parliament - good

18:11, 20.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that the new justice laws that were recently adopted by Parliament are good and he indicated that he would promulgate them if they pass the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis: Romania agrees with EC proposal on energy price

17:05, 20.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that the European Commission's proposal regarding the high gas prices is good and Romania agrees with the new measures. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Georgia's President to pay visit to Romania; Salome Zourabichvili to be received by President Iohannis

12:25, 10.10.2022 - Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

President Iohannis: Gas price capping is under discussion at EU level; we're waiting for concrete measures

15:30, 06.10.2022 - The European Commission should come up with a clear plan in terms of the temporary capping of the natural gas price at the European Union level, based on which we will discuss what to do next, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Constitutional Court postpones for October 26 debates on President Iohannis' notification on Aquaculture Law

15:41, 05.10.2022 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) postponed for Wednesday, October 26, the debates on President Klaus Iohannis' notification on the Aquaculture Law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 12°C
Iasi 0°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 7°C
Timisoara 2°C | 7°C
Constanta 4°C | 14°C
Brasov 2°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7923
EUR 4.9385
CHF 5.0285
GBP 5.7102
CAD 3.5731
XAU 267.605
JPY 3.3875
CNY 0.6695
AED 1.3047
AUD 3.1826
MDL 0.2502
BGN 2.525

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec