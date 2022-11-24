President Iohannis to pay ofiicial visit to Lithuania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed visiting French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania, informs the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed decrees on appointment of two new members to the National Statistical Council, informs the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that the new justice laws that were recently adopted by Parliament are good and he indicated that he would promulgate them if they pass the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that the European Commission's proposal regarding the high gas prices is good and Romania agrees with the new measures. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The European Commission should come up with a clear plan in terms of the temporary capping of the natural gas price at the European Union level, based on which we will discuss what to do next, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) postponed for Wednesday, October 26, the debates on President Klaus Iohannis' notification on the Aquaculture Law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…