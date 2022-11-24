President Iohannis to pay ofiicial visit to Lithuania

President Iohannis to pay ofiicial visit to LithuaniaPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Lithuania, on Thursday, where he will meet his counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, as well as Lithuania's Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, told Agerpres.
