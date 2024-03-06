President Iohannis to welcome Austrian Chancellor Nehammer on March 7

Stiri Recomandate

Doi bărbați au fost prinși în centrul Bacăului, cu droguri asupra lor

Polițiștii locali din Bacău au prins, în centrul orașului, doi bărbați care avea asupra lor droguri. Ceea ce i-a dat de gol pe cei doi indivizi a fost comportamentul lor suspect. Astfel, au atras atenția lucrătorilor din cadrul Serviciului Ordine Publică… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții ale polițiștilor la o balastieră din Șofronea, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală

Patru percheziții au efectuat astăzi, 6 martie, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice din cadrul IPJ Arad, sub coordonarea unui procuror de caz din... The post Percheziții ale… [citeste mai departe]

Ligia Deca intervine radical după scandalul copilului violat: Directorii sunt obligați să sesizeze poliția

Ministerul Educaţiei a creat, pentru a sprijini şcolile în gestionarea cazurilor de violenţă şi pentru menţinerea unui mediu sigur, un pachet de infografice pentru aplicarea Procedurii… [citeste mai departe]

Manfred Weber: Nicoale Ciucă, un lider care conduce puternic PNL. Rezultatele leadershipului sunt pentru oamenii din Romania, le pot simți

Manfred Weber, liderul Partidului Popular European (PPE), l-a lăudat pe Nicolae Ciucă, șeful Partidului Național Liberal… [citeste mai departe]

Francezul Mathys Tel îşi va prelungi contractul cu Bayern Munchen până în 2029

Jucătorul francez Mathys Tel îşi va prelungi contractul cu Bayern Munchen până în 2029, anunţă presa din Franţa, potrivit news.ro. Jucătorul francez în vârstă de 18 ani a fost transferat în Bavaria de la Rennes pentru 20 de milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Adina Vălean, Comisarul European pentru Transport, la Congresul PPE: Şase rezoluţii vor fi adoptate

Adina Vălean, Comisarul European pentru Transport, a participat, astăzi, la Congresul PPE de la Bucureşti, ocazie cu care a declarat că transportatorii europeni au renunţat la proteste, după ce acordurile… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul ”Libertate”, al clujeanului Tudor Giurgiu, disponibil de azi pe Netflix

Filmul ”Libertate”, al regizorului clujean Tudor Giurgiu, președintele TIFF, e disponibil de azi pe platforma de streaming Netflix, dar doar pentru utilizatorii din România și Republica Moldova. [citeste mai departe]

Set de reguli pentru profesori, după scandalul de la școala unde un copil ar fi fost violat de două ori în toaletă

Ministerul Educaţiei a creat un pachet de infografice pentru aplicarea Procedurii privind managementul cazurilor de violenţă asupra antepreşcolarilor, preşcolarilor,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „Filat și-a făcut coafura ca Plahotniuc”: Cum a reacționat fostul prim-ministru la aceste comentarii

Fostul premier, Vlad Filat, a dezvăluit, la UNInterviu pentru UNIMEDIA , de ce a hotărât să-și schimbe coafura și cine i-a sugerat noul look. Vezi și cum a reacționat liderul… [citeste mai departe]

Biserica catolică, verdict în cazul statuii Fecioarei Maria care plânge cu lacrimi de sânge în fiecare lună

În Trevignano Romano, o localitate din provincia Roma, Italia, se petrece un fenomen cu totul inexplicabil. O statuie a Fecioarei Maria plânge cu lacrimi de sânge o dată pe lună,… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis to welcome Austrian Chancellor Nehammer on March 7

Publicat:
President Iohannis to welcome Austrian Chancellor Nehammer on March 7

on Thursday will welcome Austria's , according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:30hrs, at the , according to the official schedule.

Expected to be discussed at the meeting is Romania's full accession to the Schengen area.

Iohannis will subsequently attend the 's Party (EPP) Congress, hosted by , to deliver a speech.

Also on Thursday, Iohannis is scheduled to meet Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder,

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


