PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General

PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary GeneralPublicat:
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General and Romania deserves to be represented at such a level.
Ciolacu was asked, after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Political Council meeting, what chances Klaus Iohannis has to get the NATO leadership.
"Romania has a chance. Romania deserves to be represented at a European and NATO level. Mr. President has a chance," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.
On 12 March, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he would run for NATO Secretary…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
