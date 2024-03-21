PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PM Ciolacu: I support the amendment extending the cap on markups on basic food prices Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that he supports the amendment tabled on Monday in Parliament by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) extending until December 21capping markups on basic food prices."I support…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, with whom he agreed to intensify cooperation in order to increase joint influence at the European and international level in order to protect the legitimate interests of the two…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday will welcome Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration. The meeting is scheduled for 10:30hrs, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to the official schedule.Expected to be discussed at the meeting…

- In the next four-five years, Romania can become one of Europe's major economic forces if it preserves its political and economic stability, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday. He attended the AmCham CEO Business Forum event.The prime minister added that the government comes up…

- The government is fully committed to implementing the NRRP and to attracting as many European funds and foreign investments as possible, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday told the EU member states' ambassadors accredited to Bucharest. "At the invitation of the Belgian Presidency of the EU…

- PM Ciolacu meets representatives of French Chamber of Commerce in Romania to discuss taxation, investmentsGovernmental and fiscal stability, supporting public investments and attracting the most consistent volume of European funds were the main topics of Wednesday's working meeting of Prime Minister…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared at the beginning of Thursday's government meeting that Romania's economic growth this year will be 3.4 percent, the second highest in the EU.Ciolacu mentioned that 2024 will be "the year of investments", considering "the record-high" allocation of RON 120 billion…

- The leader of the Social Democratic Party - PSD, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday night at the Romania TV private broadcaster that he has not yet thought of running for Romania's presidency, but stressed that if the PSD loses the European Parliament elections, he will resign from…