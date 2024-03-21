PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General

Stiri Recomandate

BPN al PNL a validat candidatura presedintelui PNL Iasi, Alexandru Muraru, la alegerile europarlamentare

Astazi, Biroul Politic National al PNL a validat candidatura presedintelui PNL Iasi, Alexandru Muraru, la alegerile europarlamentare, pe pozitia 9 pe lista PNL, loc eligibil.De asemenea, BPN al… [citeste mai departe]

Centrala nucleară de la Kozlodui va avea două noi reactoare. Parlamentul bulgar a aprobat acordul cu SUA

Parlamentul bulgar a ratificat joi un acord încheiat cu SUA pentru construcţia a două noi reactoare nucleare - de 1.000 de megavaţi fiecare - la centrala nucleară de la Kozlodui, cu un cost… [citeste mai departe]

Egalitate de gen doar în discursuri: PSD și PNL au câte o femeie eligibilă la europarlamentare / Ciolacu, în mai: “Minimum 30% femei pe listele candidaților” / Ciucă, în septembrie: PNL este obligatoriu să-și asume semnul de egalitate între bărbați și fem

În… [citeste mai departe]

Surse | Ciolacu a dat ordin în PSD: STOP racolărilor din PNL

După luni de zile în care atât PSD, cât și PNL au racolat aleși locali din tabăra partenerilor de coaliție, această practică este pe cale să fie oprită chiar înainte de alegeri. Potrivit unor surse politice, Marcel Ciolacu a avut o întâlnire cu liderii de filiale județene ale… [citeste mai departe]

O moară veche din satul Speia, mistuită de flăcări: Pompierii au luptat ore în șir pentru localizarea incendiului

Pompierii din Grigoriopol au înregistrat un caz de intervenție și localizare a unui incendiu care a cuprins acoperișul unei mori vechi , nefuncționale din satul Speia.… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Tudose, Gabriela Firea si Claudiu Manda deschid lista PSD pentru europarlamentare

Mihai Tudose, Gabriela Firea si Claudiu Manda deschid lista PSD pentru europarlamentare, a anuntat joi premierul Marcel Ciolacu, presedinte al PSD, conform Agerpres.roLista aprobata joi de Consiliul Politic National al PSD ii… [citeste mai departe]

Penta Investments analizează o posibilă vânzare a operatorului său de pariuri şi jocuri de noroc Fortuna Entertainment Group, prezent şi în România

Grupul de investiţii lucrează cu JPMorgan pentru a explora opţiuni pentru afacere,  a confirmat… [citeste mai departe]

„Limbaj batjocoritor” pentru mama lui Navalnîi

O instanţă din oraşul Labitnanghi din Siberia, situat în apropierea lagărului unde a murit disidentul rus Aleksei Navalnîi, a respins acţiunea intentată de mama acestuia pe motiv că fiul ei nu a beneficiat de îngrijiri medicale corespunzătoare, transmite Reuters. Informaţia a fost făcută publică joi… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General

Publicat:
PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General

on Thursday said that has a chance to become NATO and Romania deserves to be represented at such a level.

Ciolacu was asked, after the meeting of the (PSD) meeting, what chances Klaus Iohannis has to get the NATO leadership.

"Romania has a chance. Romania deserves to be represented at a European and NATO level. Mr. President has a chance," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.

On 12 March, announced that he would run for NATO Secretary…

