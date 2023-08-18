Polish parliament approves resolution to hold referendum on election day Polish lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday to hold a referendum on migration and three other issues on the same day as parliamentary elections on 15 October, in what some analysts say is a government bid to mobilize its base, according to Euractiv. Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) say the referendum aims to make […] The post Polish parliament approves resolution to hold referendum on election day appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…

- The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

- Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

- Bulgaria and Romania’s access to the Schengen may be a talking point during the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) meeting in October, the Spanish ambassador to Romania said during a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Schengen area must function “respecting its original spirit, i.e.…

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…

- The only way for Romania to enter the Schengen zone is through proceedings at the EU Court of Justice, said Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP/PMP), noting the issue is not on the agenda of the EU justice and home affairs meeting in Luxembourg this week, according to Euractiv. According to the agenda, the…

- An estimated 500,000 people marched through downtown Warsaw Sunday afternoon in a huge rally against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, held on the 34th anniversary of the breakthrough election that effectively ended communist rule in Poland, according to Politico. The march was called by Donald…