Poland extends Slovakia border controls amid migration concern

Poland has extended temporary controls on its border with Slovakia until November 22 in an apparent response to continuing efforts by migrants to enter from Slovak territory, according to Reuters.  The number of migrants arriving in Slovakia, mostly from the and Afghanistan, has risen 11-fold to nearly 40,000 this year, according to Slovak […] The post Poland extends Slovakia border controls amid migration concern appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia

15:00, 12.10.2023 - Poland and the Czech Republic will extend temporary controls on their borders with Slovakia into November as countries seek to restrict the flow of illegal migrants, according to Reuters. The Polish government has decided to extend the controls by 20 days to Nov. 2, the interior ministry said in a statement.…

Slovakia putting temporary controls on border with Hungary amid migration rise

13:21, 04.10.2023 - Slovakia will impose temporary controls on its border with Hungary due to a rising number of illegal migrants, the government said on Wednesday, a reaction to checks that the Czech Republic and Poland put on Slovak borders, according to Reuters. Slovakia has faced an eleven-fold increase this year in…

Poland says it will uphold its veto on EU migration pact

11:00, 29.09.2023 - Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings, according to Reuters. The EU’s top migration official said the bloc…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

Britain delays post-Brexit border checks on EU goods till 2024

13:41, 29.08.2023 - The British government will delay imposing full post-Brexit import controls on goods from the European Union by a further three months, it said on Tuesday, pushing the start date back to January 2024, according to Reuters. Britain left the EU’s single market in January 2021 and has delayed full implementation…

Poland asks EU’s top court to cancel three climate policies

11:45, 29.08.2023 - Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…

Poland prime minister floats migration referendum with grim video

09:55, 14.08.2023 - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed holding a referendum asking citizens whether they support the arrival of “thousands of illegal migrants coming from the Middle East and Africa” under the European Union’s relocation policy, according to Politico. In a video posted on social networks…


