PM Citu conveys to Ukrainian counterpart support for his country's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals

Prime Minister Florin Citu had a phone call today with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, reiterating in this context Romania's support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration goals.
"Today I had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal. We discussed bilateral political and sectoral cooperation. The Romanian government is willing to continue efforts to support Ukraine in combating the effects of the pandemic. I also reiterated Romania's support for Ukraine's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook.
