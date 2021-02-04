PM Citu conveys to Ukrainian counterpart support for his country's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries and the development of bilateral economic ties, according to AGERPRES. "Today, I had a telephone…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the COVID vaccination campaign being one of the main subjects of the call; in this context, the head of the government in Bucharest expressed hopes that Romanian citizens will soon be able to travel again…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu had a round of consultations on Monday with representatives of the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR), context in which he highlighted the necessity of some principles based on the construction of local budgets, for "transparency and predictability", which…

- Virgil Popescu a explicat la Realitatea PLUS ca va urma o ancheta in urma careia romanii vor putea fi despagubiți pentru stricaciunile produse de pana de curent care a avut loc ieri. "Dupa clarificarea motivelor incidentului care a afectat mai multe țari, exista o comisie care investigheaza acest lucru.…

- Canotorul Ciprian Tudosa (23 de ani) a postat o imagine cu palmele sale dupa 24 de kilometri de vâslit, iar imaginea s-a viralizat pe rețelele sociale. Legitimat la CSA Steaua București, Ciprian este mândru ca reprezinta România și spera ca pe viitor sa urce în continuare tricolorul…

- Alianta Nord-Atlantica a postat pe pagina sa de Facebook un mesaj dedicat Romaniei cu ocazia aniversarii Zilei Nationale. Mai mulți aliați NATO au salutat rolul Romaniei in Alianța și au transmis mesaje de felicitare cu ocazia Zilei Naționale.

- The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Defence Staff Day (SMAp), accoridng to AGERPRES."Today we celebrate the most important military command structure in Romania, at a time when our country needs more than ever an army ready to…

- Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei on Friday attended the informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), on which occasion she mentioned the importance of cooperation at regional and European level to ensure an adequate response…