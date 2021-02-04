PM Citu conveys to Ukrainian counterpart support for his country's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals

Stiri Recomandate

Atentie la manipularea echipamentelor, care nu dispun de sisteme de franare! (Social)

Atentie la manipularea echipamentelor, care nu dispun de sisteme de franare! (Social)

Reprezentanții Serviciului Public Local Salvamont Brasov au fost solicitat sa intervina in mai multe cazuri de persoane, care s-au accidentat sau au ramas blocate in timp ce practicau sporturile de iarna pe partiile de schi sau sanius… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Percheziții pe trafic de droguri în Mureș, Cluj și Sibiu! Din 15 suspecți duși la audieri, 7 riscă arestul preventiv

FOTO/VIDEO: Percheziții pe trafic de droguri în Mureș, Cluj și Sibiu! Din 15 suspecți duși la audieri, 7 riscă arestul preventiv

Nouă persoane au fost reținute, joi, de procurorii DIICOT Târgu Mureș, pentru trafic de droguri The post FOTO/VIDEO: Percheziții pe… [citeste mai departe]

Transport public ecologic la Aiud: Traseele de biciclete din municipiu prind contur în faza de proiectare

Transport public ecologic la Aiud: Traseele de biciclete din municipiu prind contur în faza de proiectare

Ziarul Unirea Transport public ecologic la Aiud: Traseele de biciclete din municipiu prind contur în faza de proiectare Traseele de biciclete din Aiud prind contur, trei dintre acestea urmând… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden a anunţat că SUA nu va mai sprijini campania saudită din Yemen, conflictul în care au fost uciși mii de civili

Joe Biden a anunţat că SUA nu va mai sprijini campania saudită din Yemen, conflictul în care au fost uciși mii de civili

Președintele american Joe Biden va retrage sprijinul pe care Statele Unite l-au oferit ofensivei militare saudite din Yemen, o campanie care a adâncit… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Accident rutier pe strada I.L Caragiale cu Eliberarii

Constanta: Accident rutier pe strada I.L Caragiale cu Eliberarii

Accident rutier pe strada I.L Caragiale cu Eliberarii.In urma cu cateva momente Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in Navodari, judetul ConstantaDin primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier produs pe strada I.L Caragiale… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: Incendii violente pe raza a trei comune din Buzău

ULTIMA ORĂ: Incendii violente pe raza a trei comune din Buzău

Trei incendii de vegetație au loc la această oră înjudețulBuzău. Este vorba despre incendii de vegetație uscată pe raza localităților Scorțoasa, Pietroasele și Beceni. Pentru a putea face față acestei situații în care intervențiile pompierilor se petrec simultan în zone diferite… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Orban, premierul Ungariei: Pentru noi e mai bine în UE

Victor Orban, premierul Ungariei: Pentru noi e mai bine în UE

Uniunea Europeană, în percepţia Ungariei, este formată din naţiuni suverane, dar unele state membre încearcă să transfere mai multe puteri Bruxelles-ului şi să consolideze instituţiile UE.  Declarația îi aparține premierului ungar Viktor Orban și a fost făcută într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Apel de la salvatorii montani: utilizați doar pârtiile amenajate! (Social)

Apel de la salvatorii montani: utilizați doar pârtiile amenajate! (Social)

Apel de la salvatorii montani: utilizați doar pârtiile amenajate!   Tot ei spun că un aspect deosebit de important în ceea ce privește învățarea schiului sau a snowboard-ului și, totodată un aspect care ține de siguranță, este înțelegerea și conștientizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 5 februarie 2021. Taurii au destule motive de nemulțumire, dar ar fi mai bine să le lase deoparte

Horoscop 5 februarie 2021. Taurii au destule motive de nemulțumire, dar ar fi mai bine să le lase deoparte

Horoscop 5 februarie 2021. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate. Află ce îți rezervă astrele pentru… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj - Viitorul 2-1. Eroul campioanei îl „urechează” pe Bălgrădean: „Să ne dea tuturor câte o bere”

CFR Cluj - Viitorul 2-1. Eroul campioanei îl „urechează” pe Bălgrădean: „Să ne dea tuturor câte o bere”

Ovidiu Hoban, 38 de ani, a fost omul meciului CFR Cluj - Viitorul 2-1. A adus victoria în prelungiri, iar la final nu l-a iertat pe Cristian Bălgrădean, autorul gafei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Citu conveys to Ukrainian counterpart support for his country's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals

Publicat:
PM Citu conveys to Ukrainian counterpart support for his country's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals

had a phone call today with his Ukrainian counterpart, , reiterating in this context Romania's support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration goals.

"Today I had a phone conversation with , . We discussed bilateral political and sectoral cooperation. government is willing to continue efforts to support Ukraine in combating the effects of the pandemic. I also reiterated Romania's support for Ukraine's EU and Euro-Atlantic integration goals," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Citu, Portuguese counterpart discuss pandemic, economic ties in phone conversation

08:45, 04.02.2021 - In a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries and the development of bilateral economic ties, according to AGERPRES. "Today, I had a telephone…

PM Citu, Greek counterpart Mitsotakis discuss COVID vaccination campaign, travel outlooks

19:20, 18.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the COVID vaccination campaign being one of the main subjects of the call; in this context, the head of the government in Bucharest expressed hopes that Romanian citizens will soon be able to travel again…

PM Citu highlights necessity of transparency principles at base of local budgets construction

15:55, 18.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu had a round of consultations on Monday with representatives of the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR), context in which he highlighted the necessity of some principles based on the construction of local budgets, for "transparency and predictability", which…

Virgil Popescu anunța despagubiri pentru romanii afectați de pana majora de curent, de ieri

16:31, 09.01.2021 - Virgil Popescu a explicat la Realitatea PLUS ca va urma o ancheta in urma careia romanii vor putea fi despagubiți pentru stricaciunile produse de pana de curent care a avut loc ieri. "Dupa clarificarea motivelor incidentului care a afectat mai multe țari, exista o comisie care investigheaza acest lucru.…

FOTO Sacrificiul unui campion european - Cum arata palmele unui canotor de la Steaua dupa 24 de km de vaslit

17:25, 21.12.2020 - Canotorul Ciprian Tudosa (23 de ani) a postat o imagine cu palmele sale dupa 24 de kilometri de vâslit, iar imaginea s-a viralizat pe rețelele sociale. Legitimat la CSA Steaua București, Ciprian este mândru ca reprezinta România și spera ca pe viitor sa urce în continuare tricolorul…

Mesaje ale partenerilor NATO de Ziua Naționala. Ambasadorul american: SUA vor continua sa sprijine evolutia Romaniei ca lider la nivel regional și european

21:20, 01.12.2020 - Alianta Nord-Atlantica a postat pe pagina sa de Facebook un mesaj dedicat Romaniei cu ocazia aniversarii Zilei Nationale. Mai mulți aliați NATO au salutat rolul Romaniei in Alianța și au transmis mesaje de felicitare cu ocazia Zilei Naționale.

DefMin Ciuca: SARS-CoV-2 challenge mustn't diminish main mission of Defence Staff of protecting the country

13:10, 12.11.2020 - The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Defence Staff Day (SMAp), accoridng to AGERPRES."Today we celebrate the most important military command structure in Romania, at a time when our country needs more than ever an army ready to…

Official Iulia Matei: Romania firmly supports continuation of Euro-Atlantic integration process in South-East European region

17:56, 06.11.2020 - Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei on Friday attended the informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), on which occasion she mentioned the importance of cooperation at regional and European level to ensure an adequate response…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 februarie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 11°C
Iasi -1°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 9°C
Timisoara 5°C | 13°C
Constanta 4°C | 9°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 530.370,00 7.543.538,88
II (5/6) 8 22.098,75 -
III (4/6) 534 331,06 -
IV (3/6) 10.088 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.199.758,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 februarie 2021
USD 4.0532
EUR 4.8713
CHF 4.5075
GBP 5.5277
CAD 3.1695
XAU 239.059
JPY 3.8575
CNY 0.6273
AED 1.1035
AUD 3.0888
MDL 0.2338
BGN 2.4906

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec