Russian aggression against Ukraine and situation in Belarus - discussed by ForMin Odobescu at Foreign Affairs Council

Publicat:
Russian aggression against Ukraine and situation in Belarus - discussed by ForMin Odobescu at Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu attended the (FAC) meeting in Brussels on Monday, where she spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in Belarus. The agenda of the meeting included the situation in the . European foreign ministers also had an informal exchange of views with US Secretary of , according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the meeting, assessments were shared on Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and the situation in the . minister stressed the particular…

