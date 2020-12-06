ParliamentaryElections2020/ More than 264,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote until 23:00 hrs

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- More than 262,000 Romanian citizens had voted abroad in the general election until Sunday as of 22:00 hrs, Romania's time, with 21,329 of these votes being cast by mail, the Permanent Electoral Authority announced on its website. In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities…

- The polling stations organized in the country for the appointment of future deputies and senators have closed on Sunday, the electoral process coming to an end. Romanians in the country went to the polls on Sunday in over 18,800 polling stations, starting at 7:00 hrs. At 21:00 hrs, the voting…

- More than 256,000 Romanians had voted abroad in the general election until Sunday as of 21:00 hrs, with 21,329 of these votes being cast by mail, the Permanent Electoral Authority announced on its website. In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, 140 polling stations…

- More than 171,000 Romanians voted abroad in the parliamentary elections, until Sunday, at 3.00 pm, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority's Website, 21,329 of these votes were cast by mail. In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities…

- More than 18 million Romanian voters are expected to go to the polls on Sunday at over 18,000 polling stations to open in the country to elect their representatives to the new Parliament. Senators and MPs are elected by ballot, according to the principle of proportional representation. Voting…

- More than 43,000 Romanians voted in the Diaspora, by 13:00 hrs. on Saturday (Romania time), in the parliamentary elections, on the first day of the parliamentary election, according to AGERPRES. Voting in the Diaspora takes place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Monday submitted to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) the proposal to organize 748 polling stations abroad in the parliamentary elections of December 5 and 6, according to AGERPRES. According to the MAE, most polling stations will be held in Spain…

- The representative with special tasks for electoral processes of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Iulian Ivan, launched, on Monday, an appeal to Romanians abroad to involve themselves in the activity of polling stations, an insufficient number of members in these polling stations potentially…