ParliamentaryElections2020/ More than 264,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote until 23:00 hrs

Publicat:
ParliamentaryElections2020/ More than 264,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote until 23:00 hrs

More than 264,000 Romanian citizens had voted abroad in the general election until Sunday as of 23:00 hrs, Romania's time, with 21,329 of these votes being cast by mail, the announced on its website.

, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, 140 polling stations were organized, in which more than 33,000 people cast their ballots.

Italy had 137 polling stations organized, where over 48,000 Romanians voted, in the UK, over 31,000, and in Germany over 30,000. more than 11,000 Romanians turned out to the polls…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


