MAE posts information for diaspora on this year's European Parliament elections

Stiri Recomandate

Austria cere la Bruxelles să relaxeze legea anti-defrişări. Cine o susține?

Austria cere la Bruxelles să relaxeze legea anti-defrişări. Cine o susține?

Un grup de aproximativ 20 de state membre UE au cerut marţi Bruxelles-ului să relaxeze, şi posibil să suspende, legea UE anti-defrişări, susţinând că aceasta îi va afecta pe fermieri, în ceea ce constituie cea mai recentă lovitură dată agendei… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Apele Române anunță că a fost golit un tronson din Dâmbovița, cuprins între Operă şi zona Unirii, din cauza formării unui vortex

FOTO Apele Române anunță că a fost golit un tronson din Dâmbovița, cuprins între Operă şi zona Unirii, din cauza formării unui vortex

Porţiunea din râul Dâmboviţa care traversează Capitala în zona Operetei a fost golită şi va rămâne aşa până la finalul… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturisirile șocante ale criminalului studentei, în fața anchetatorilor: „Stătea pe telefon și mă ignora”

Mărturisirile șocante ale criminalului studentei, în fața anchetatorilor: „Stătea pe telefon și mă ignora”

„Din luna octombrie am o relație de iubire cu Andreea iar în ultima lună am simţit-o mai distantă. În data de 22.03.2024, în timp ce ne aflam la apartamentul părinţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Român mort într-un cumplit accident în Italia. Adrian avea doar 31 de ani

Român mort într-un cumplit accident în Italia. Adrian avea doar 31 de ani

La doar 31 de ani, Adrian şi-a pierdut viaţa într-un cumplit accident rutier în Gatteo, regiunea Emilia-Romagna, Italia. Citește și: Argeșean de 72 de ani, prins beat la volan și cu mașina neînmatriculată Maşina în care se afla românul s-a izbit frontal… [citeste mai departe]

Deficitul bugetar a crescut aproape de două ori în primele luni ale anului, la 1,67% din PIB

Deficitul bugetar a crescut aproape de două ori în primele luni ale anului, la 1,67% din PIB

Deficitul bugetar a urcat la 28,99 miliarde de lei după primele două luni ale acestui an, reprezentând 1,67% din PIB, în creştere de 1,7 ori comparativ cu un sold negativ de 17,04 miliarde lei, respectiv 1,07% din… [citeste mai departe]

S-a stins din viață George Nicolescu, interpretul șlagărului ”Eternitate”

S-a stins din viață George Nicolescu, interpretul șlagărului ”Eternitate”

Cantautorul George Nicolescu, care a devenit cunoscut pentru melodia „Eternitate”, a murit, marți, la vârsta de 74 de ani. Deși s-a născut orb, George Nicolescu a avut o carieră prodigioasă, ajungând chiar pe primele locuri în topurile din… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea teatrului din România. Avea doar 37 de ani, este regretată de toţi cei care o ştiau

Doliu în lumea teatrului din România. Avea doar 37 de ani, este regretată de toţi cei care o ştiau

Teatrul de Comedie a anunțat marți, 26 martie 2024, stingerea din viață a unui regizor tehnic mult apreciat, la doar 37 de ani. Marina Mălâia a murit, după lupta cu o boală necruțătoare. Pierderea… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc redactează meditațiile pentru Via Crucis de la Colosseum: O primă în pontificatul său

Papa Francisc redactează meditațiile pentru Via Crucis de la Colosseum: O primă în pontificatul său

Papa Francisc își aduce contribuția personală la Via Crucis, scriind meditațiile care vor însoți pelerinajul spiritual de la Colosseum în Vinerea Sfântă.  Sub titlul „În rugăciune cu Isus pe calea… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Hava, reacție după ce colegul său Alin Nica a fost executat: Totul este făcut în urma unor sondaje / Aici se face politică, emoţiile sunt emoţii

Mircea Hava, reacție după ce colegul său Alin Nica a fost executat: Totul este făcut în urma unor sondaje / Aici se face politică, emoţiile sunt emoţii

Europarlamentarul PNL Mircea Hava a declarat marţi, despre situaţia de la PNL Timiş,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

MAE posts information for diaspora on this year's European Parliament elections

Publicat:
MAE posts information for diaspora on this year's European Parliament elections

of (MAE) has posted on its website detailed information about exercising the right to vote by Romanian citizens residing abroad in this year's elections. According to a release from the Ministry of sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the document provides answers to some of the most frequent questions asked by Romanian citizens outside the country's borders on the exercise of the right to vote at the polling station, on June 9, such as: the documents on the basis of which one can vote abroad, the opening hours of polling stations, the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Tate brothers released, Romanian judges postpone their extradition to UK

18:45, 12.03.2024 - The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) on Tuesday postponed the extradition of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate to the UK until the settlement of the file in which they were tried in Romania, and it ordered that they be released. According to the court's decision, the Romanian magistrates agreed to…

Two Romanian citizens die in Valencia fire

09:00, 28.02.2024 - Two Romanian citizens died in the fire in Valencia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Tuesday. They had initially been declared missing.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the families of the deceased Romanians had been notified by the Spanish authorities, according…

Over 58k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including approximately 6,200 Ukrainians

11:25, 31.01.2024 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday 58,483 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 6,189 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 122,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about…

PM Ciolacu says two-day vote in diaspora proposed in coalition

12:20, 30.01.2024 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that the governing coalition has proposed that the diaspora should have two days for voting in the elections for the European Parliament.The PM was asked if there was a two-day option for elections in the diaspora. "We will see. Let's see. My colleagues…

Over 60,000 people enter Romania on January 29, including 5,954 Ukrainian citizens

10:45, 30.01.2024 - As many as 61,822 people, including 5,954 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, January 29, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.According to IGPF, at the border crossings nationwide on Monday, 131,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both…

Almost 60k persons enter Romania on Tuesday

10:01, 17.01.2024 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday 59,370 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 6,246 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 129,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about…

Over 260,400 persons, including round 8,600 Ukrainians, underwent formalities at Romanian border on Thursday

11:20, 05.01.2024 - The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, 260,400 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,600 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 168,349 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, entered…

Over 232,350 persons, including round 7,000 Ukrainians, underwent formalities at Romanian border on Tuesday

11:10, 03.01.2024 - The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, 232,350 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 7,000 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 102,354 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, entered…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: