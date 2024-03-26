MAE posts information for diaspora on this year's European Parliament elections

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) on Tuesday postponed the extradition of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate to the UK until the settlement of the file in which they were tried in Romania, and it ordered that they be released. According to the court's decision, the Romanian magistrates agreed to…

- Two Romanian citizens died in the fire in Valencia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Tuesday. They had initially been declared missing.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the families of the deceased Romanians had been notified by the Spanish authorities, according…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday 58,483 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 6,189 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 122,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that the governing coalition has proposed that the diaspora should have two days for voting in the elections for the European Parliament.The PM was asked if there was a two-day option for elections in the diaspora. "We will see. Let's see. My colleagues…

