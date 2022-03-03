Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder

Stiri Recomandate

Organizatorii de festivaluri din Cluj ajută Ucraina! Cumpără bilete de solidaritate

Organizatorii de festivaluri din Cluj ajută Ucraina! Cumpără bilete de solidaritate

Organizatorii de festivaluri din Cluj, adunați în comunitatea ”Un Singur Cluj”, implicată și în pandemia COVID, lansează o campanie de strângere de fonduri pentru Ucraina.”Războiul de lângă România fură vieți omenești și distruge… [citeste mai departe]

Modul diferit în care Federer, Nadal și Djokovic au ales să reacționeze în fața invaziei Rusiei: Detalii din interior

Modul diferit în care Federer, Nadal și Djokovic au ales să reacționeze în fața invaziei Rusiei: Detalii din interior

Sergiy Stakhovsky, jucător ucrainean de tenis care la un moment dat a ocupat locul 31 mondial, a dezvăluit recent că unul dintre membrii "Big 3" l-a contactat… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Local al orașului Mariupol, rămas fără apă, căldură și curent: „Acesta este genocid împotriva poporului ucrainean”

Consiliul Local al orașului Mariupol, rămas fără apă, căldură și curent: „Acesta este genocid împotriva poporului ucrainean”

Consiliul Local din Mariupol acuză Rusia că bombardează în mod constant și intenționat infrastructura civilă critică a orașului-port,… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC câștigă definitiv, în instanță, în fața Raiffeisen Bank, care trebuie să revizuiască dobânzile unor contracte de credit

ANPC câștigă definitiv, în instanță, în fața Raiffeisen Bank, care trebuie să revizuiască dobânzile unor contracte de credit

Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a soluţionat definitiv cauza prin care se constatau practici comerciale incorecte ale Raiffeisen… [citeste mai departe]

Doi dintre militarii decedati in tragediile aviatice din judetul Constanta, absolventi ai Colegiului National Militar Mihai Viteazul Alba Iulia

Doi dintre militarii decedati in tragediile aviatice din judetul Constanta, absolventi ai Colegiului National Militar Mihai Viteazul Alba Iulia

Doi dintre militarii decedati in tragediile aviatice din judetul Constanta erau absolventi ai Colegiului National… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoare emoționantă către botoșăneni: Veți rămâne pentru totdeauna în memoria noastră

Scrisoare emoționantă către botoșăneni: Veți rămâne pentru totdeauna în memoria noastră

Mii de refugiați, mame cu copii de mână, bătrâni, persoane cu dizabilități. Cu spaima războiului în privire, cu un viitor incert și fără speranța că își vor mai revedea prea curând casele. [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul se încurcă în declarații. Serghei Lavrov acuză statele occidentale că vor război nuclear

Kremlinul se încurcă în declarații. Serghei Lavrov acuză statele occidentale că vor război nuclear

După ce președintele Vladimir Putin a panicat toată planeta când a anunțat că pune în alertă armele nucleare, iar ministrul de Externe, Serghei Lavrov, a vorbit ieri despre un al treilea război… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Cluj, prima autoritate publică din România care solicită decontarea cheltuielilor prin PNRR

Consiliul Județean Cluj, prima autoritate publică din România care solicită decontarea cheltuielilor prin PNRR

CJ Cluj a solicitat oficial Ministerului Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene și Ministerului Sănătății decontarea prin PNRR a cheltuielilor realizate până în prezent, din… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Apărării: Este exclusă orice legătură între cele două incidente aviatice și ce se întâmplă în Ucraina

Ministrul Apărării: Este exclusă orice legătură între cele două incidente aviatice și ce se întâmplă în Ucraina

Opt militari au murit, miercuri seara, după ce un avion MiG-21 Lancer și un elicopter IAR-330 Puma, care plecase în căutarea primului aparat de zbor, s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Alaiba acuză Primăria că a lansat falsul despre sirenele de avertizare: Rușine, Ion Ceban!

Alaiba acuză Primăria că a lansat falsul despre sirenele de avertizare: Rușine, Ion Ceban!

Autoritățile centrale au venit în această dimineață cu o infirmare precum că astăzi, 3 martie, se vor auzi sirene de avertizare. La scurt timp, deputatul PAS Dumitru Alaiba, într-o postare pe Facebook,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder

Publicat:
Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder

An overwhelming vote by the on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may increase the pressure on China to take a clearer position on the issue, according to Bloomberg.  The UN passed the measure urging Russia to immediately halt its “aggression” by a vote of 141 to 5 in an […] The post Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine attack shuts Europe IPO market

13:35, 24.02.2022 - Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has effectively shut Europe’s initial public offering (IOP) market for now, just as bankers were gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year, according to Bloomberg.  Among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months were Thyssenkrupp AG’s…

IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700mln loan after Russia escalates

12:26, 23.02.2022 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it would start a virtual mission to Ukraine that, if successful will pave the way for the country to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia escalated, according to Bloomberg. “IMF officials will start an online-review of their…

European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

12:10, 17.02.2022 - European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

17:35, 26.01.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

10:15, 23.12.2021 - Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg.  Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat

13:01, 15.12.2021 - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “I consider our…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 martie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 8°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 7°C
Timisoara -1°C | 9°C
Constanta -1°C | 6°C
Brasov -3°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 1.101.984,72 10.841.179,28
II (5/6) 8 45.916,03 -
III (4/6) 499 736,12 -
IV (3/6) 10.311 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.885.165,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 martie 2022
USD 4.4635
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.8535
GBP 5.974
CAD 3.5339
XAU 277.344
JPY 3.8567
CNY 0.7063
AED 1.2152
AUD 3.2599
MDL 0.243
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec