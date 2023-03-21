Ombudsperson asks Parliament to appoint four deputies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The joint plenum of Parliament on Tuesday adopted a Statement of Support for Ukraine in the context of the completion, on February 24, 2023, of one year since the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation.

Statutory adoption leave in Romania shall be extended to two years, the Chamber of Deputies decided on Tuesday as they passed a bill on adoption 251 to 2 and 13 abstentions, told Agerpres.

The Senate's Standing Bureau acknowledged the receipt of an information report from the Justice Ministry on the Whistleblower Bill, and Parliament will have checked the relevant NRRP milestone after a technical solution that is politically agreed by the governing coalition is found "in the shortest…

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will meet in joint session on Monday to mark one year since the start of the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The military flights of the NATO member states are exempt from paying tariffs for navigation or airport services, without the need to conclude bilateral or multilateral agreements/treaties, according to a draft law cleared by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry has asked Parliament for prior approval to start the procedure for awarding contracts for the purchase of 150 Piranha V armoured personnel carriers, told Agerpres.

In the plenary session, the deputies held a moment of silence in memory of academician Razvan Theodorescu, who died on Monday at the age of 83, told Agerpres.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announced on Monday the approval by the party leadership of the draft Education package and that the governing coalition will meet this week to establish the timetable for the adoption of the bills, given that the regulatory…