Ombudsperson asks Parliament to appoint four deputies

Ombudsperson asks Parliament to appoint four deputiesPublicat:
Parliament is to issue an advisory for the appointment of four deputies of the Ombudsperson because the current mandates expire on 17 April.
On Tuesday, Ombudsperson Renete Weber sent to the Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament a letter informing that the mandates of deputies Zsolt Molnar, Ionel Nicolae, Ioan Ganfalean, Ecaterina Mirea end on 17 April, told Agerpres.
