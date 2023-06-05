Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

Stiri Recomandate

Runcu, cea mai afectată comună din Dâmbovița în urma potoapelor din ultimele zile! Imagini de groază cu dezastrul provocat de inundații

Mai multe localități din Dâmbovița s-au confruntat, week-end-ul trecut, cu inundații grave. Numeroase gospodării au… [citeste mai departe]

BRICS vs. G7: Războiul Stelelor!

În timp ce miniștrii de Externe din statele BRICS (Brazilia, Rusia, India, China și Africa de Sud), reuniți la Cape Town, în prologul celui de-al 15-lea summit anual, s-au înțeles să accelereze lupta împotriva hegemoniei Occidentului globalist, mass-media mainstream s-a concentrat să ne prezinte o poveste răsuflată despre cum va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Băiat de 14 ani, cu arsuri grave, după ce s-a urcat pe un vagon de cereale pentru un selfie

Un minor în vârstă de 14 ani, din Dărmănești, a suferit arsuri pe aproximativ 30% din corp și a fost transferat de urgență la Iași după ce s-a electrocutat pe un vagon cu cereale, în stația CFR Dărmănești.Polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Câte accidente MORTALE s-au întâmplat în Alba, în 2022. Județul din România care are cele mai periculoase drumuri din Europa

Câte accidente MORTALE s-au întâmplat în Alba, în 2022. Județul din România care are cele mai periculoase drumuri din Europa Câte accidente… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr care transporta lemne a fost împuşcat în picior de poliţişti

Un tânăr care transporta lemne tăiate recent şi care ar fi devenit recalcitrant a fost împuşcat într-un picior de poliţişti şi apoi a fost transportat la spital, potrivit Agerpres."La data de 4 iunie a.c., în jurul orei 15.30, poliţiştii Secţiei 8… [citeste mai departe]

Un băieţel de doar un an şi şapte luni a ajuns cu elicopterul la Timişoara, după ce a căzut într-un bazin

Un copil în vârstă de doar un an şi şapte luni din localitatea Jena – Timiş a fost adus, în această după-amiază, cu elicopterul SMURD la Timişoara, după ce a căzut într-un bazin… [citeste mai departe]

Lecția profesorilor pentru politicienii repetenți. Greva, la un pas să declanșeze o criză socială și politică

Programul de guvernare a Coaliției conține 161 de pagini și are ca termen 2024, iar prioritățile scrise pe primele pagini sunt educația și sănătatea. Doar că nici Educația,… [citeste mai departe]

Trimisul Papei merge în Ucraina pentru a „asculta cu atenție posibilele planuri de pace

Cardinalul italian Matteo Zuppi, însărcinat de Papa Francisc să conducă o misiune de pace pentru Ucraina, se îndreaptă luni spre Kiev. El va sta două zile în Ucraina și va vorbi cu autoritățile ucrainene despre variantele… [citeste mai departe]

Saltele Ortopedice: Alegerea perfectă pentru o postură sănătoasă

În lumea agitată de astăzi, este vital să acordăm o atenție deosebită calității somnului nostru și să ne asigurăm că oferim corpului nostru o odihnă adecvată. O soluție eficientă pentru obținerea unui somn odihnitor și pentru menținerea unei posturi sănătoase este… [citeste mai departe]

Inflația scade peste așteptări. Prețurile europene, mai mici cu 3% față de luna trecută

În aprilie, comparativ cu luna precedentă, singurele state membre UE care au raportat creşteri ale preţurilor producţiei industriale au fost Germania (0,3%), Danemarca (0,2%), Grecia, Cipru, Malta şi Slovenia (toate… [citeste mai departe]


Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

Publicat:
Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 2.3%, at $77.85 a barrel […] The post Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

