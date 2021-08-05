Nuclearelectrica takes over the uranium mining licence in Neamt County

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Rădăuți organizează o nouă acțiune de dezinsecție prin aviotratament pentru combaterea țânțarilor și a muștelor

Primăria Rădăuți organizează o nouă acțiune de dezinsecție prin aviotratament pentru combaterea țânțarilor și a muștelor

Primăria Rădăuți a comunicat că sâmbătă 7 august, în intervalul orar 05.00 – 08.00, în municipiu este programată o nouă acțiune de dezinsecție… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhul Ecumenic al Constantinopolului, membru de onoare al Academiei Internaţionale „Mihai Eminescu“ din Craiova

Patriarhul Ecumenic al Constantinopolului, membru de onoare al Academiei Internaţionale „Mihai Eminescu“ din Craiova

Sanctitatea Sa Bartolomeu Patriarhul Ecumenic al Constantinopolului a primit titlul de membru de onoare al Academiei Internaţionale „Mihai Eminescu“, cu sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiul masiv de la marginea Atenei a ars toată noaptea. Flăcările ameninţă şi situl arheologic unde se desfăşurau Jocurile Olimpice în antichitate

Incendiul masiv de la marginea Atenei a ars toată noaptea. Flăcările ameninţă şi situl arheologic unde se desfăşurau Jocurile Olimpice în antichitate

Incendiul masiv de la marginea Atenei a ars toată noaptea. Sute de locuinţe şi spaţii… [citeste mai departe]

România, pe lista VERDE pentru Marea Britanie. Autoritățile britanice au ACTUALIZAT lista. Când intră în vigoare măsura

România, pe lista VERDE pentru Marea Britanie. Autoritățile britanice au ACTUALIZAT lista. Când intră în vigoare măsura

Începând cu 8 august, India, Bahrain, Qatar și Emiratele Arabe Unite vor fi scoase de pe lista roșie; Austria, Germania, Slovenia, Slovacia, Letonia,… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul absolut banal pentru care ți se ridică plăcuțele de înmatriculare în Grecia. Ce nu trebuie să faci niciodată la eleni

Motivul absolut banal pentru care ți se ridică plăcuțele de înmatriculare în Grecia. Ce nu trebuie să faci niciodată la eleni

Binecuvântată cu ruine antice, sate albite și insule idilice înconjurate de mări încălzite, de turcoaz. Cam așa este Grecia și trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Platon, după video-ul trucat cu Ilan Șor și clona Maiei Sandu, care ar fi fost găsit în laptopul său: „Autorul s-a întrecut pe sine în răutate și prostie. Chiar astăzi îl dau în judecată”

Platon, după video-ul trucat cu Ilan Șor și clona Maiei Sandu, care ar fi fost găsit în laptopul său: „Autorul s-a întrecut pe sine în răutate și prostie. Chiar astăzi îl dau în judecată”

Omul… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO| Persoană bănuită de fals informatic, condusă la sediul IPJ Alba. Ar fi eliberat adeverințe false de vaccinare

LIVE VIDEO| Persoană bănuită de fals informatic, condusă la sediul IPJ Alba. Ar fi eliberat adeverințe false de vaccinare

LIVE VIDEO| Persoană bănuită de fals informatic, condusă la sediul IPJ Alba. Ar fi eliberat adeverințe false de vaccinare LIVE VIDEO| Persoană bănuită… [citeste mai departe]

Atenționări COD GALBEN de inundații în ALBA și alte județe din țară. COD PORTOCALIU pe râuri din nordul, centrul și estul țării

Atenționări COD GALBEN de inundații în ALBA și alte județe din țară. COD PORTOCALIU pe râuri din nordul, centrul și estul țării

Hidrologii au emis avertizări de inundații, având în vedere prognoza meteo pentru următoarele ore și situaţia hidrometeorologică… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Hava, mesaj înaintea alegerilor pentru șefia PNL Alba: Suntem și vom rămâne același partid al primarilor, aflat în slujba cetățeanului și a comunităților

Mircea Hava, mesaj înaintea alegerilor pentru șefia PNL Alba: Suntem și vom rămâne același partid al primarilor, aflat în slujba cetățeanului și a comunităților

Dragii mei! Eu sunt, pentru fiecare dintre voi, Mircea si… [citeste mai departe]

Medic din Cluj, cercetat pentru că a înscris în Registrul Vaccinărilor persoane care nu s-au imunizat. Un caz similar a fost în Bacău

Medic din Cluj, cercetat pentru că a înscris în Registrul Vaccinărilor persoane care nu s-au imunizat. Un caz similar a fost în Bacău

Poliţiştii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba, sub… [citeste mai departe]


Nuclearelectrica takes over the uranium mining licence in Neamt County

Publicat:
Nuclearelectrica takes over the uranium mining licence in Neamt County

Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) will take over the concession license of the Tulghes-Grinties exploitation activity in the , according to a report published on Thursday by company on the (BVB). SNN, the state controlled nuclear energy producer, informed the shareholders and investors that it signed the for taking over the […] The post Nuclearelectrica takes over the uranium mining licence in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP disconnected from grid

15:15, 29.07.2021 -     Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Thursday that the plant’s Unit 2 was automatically disconnected from the grid, following a transient in the energy system which affected the classical part of the unit. The disconnection took place on Wednesday…

U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest

15:15, 15.07.2021 - A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties, according to Reuters.  The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events…

Romania’s Prime Minister dismisses the Finance Minister

15:15, 08.07.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.  The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

Russian navy conducts live fire exercise in Black Sea as Ukraine, NATO drill

12:10, 01.07.2021 - Russian warships have carried out a live-fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country’s Black Sea fleet said on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area, according to Reuters.  The Sea Breeze exercise, led by Ukraine and the United States, follows a…

Deadly tornado sweeps through southern Czech Republic

12:25, 25.06.2021 - A tornado has swept through several villages in the Czech Republic on Thursday night, killing four people and leaving more than 100 others injured, according to BBC.  The storm blew the roofs off buildings in the south-eastern Breclav and Hodonin districts, uprooting trees and overturning cars. Winds…

Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

14:55, 24.06.2021 - Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring…

Europol: E45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania

11:10, 27.05.2021 - European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the Romanian Police in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment…

European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment

13:05, 13.05.2021 - European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…


