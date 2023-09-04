Moldovan president says audit disproves $800 million Gazprom debt claim: report

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape un sfert din totalul datoriilor către Fisc sunt ale companiilor unde statul este acționar – analiză pentru Libertatea. „Societățile de stat au fost ținute în viață cu telefoane politice"

Companiile…

Companiile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Firmele lui Umbrărescu „mută dealurile" pe timp de noapte. Imagini impresionante de pe Autostrada Transilvania

VIDEO: Firmele lui Umbrărescu „mută dealurile” pe timp de noapte. Imagini impresionante de pe Autostrada Transilvania

UMB mută la propriu Dealul Zimbor pentru a face loc Autostrăzii Transilvania. Cele mai noi imagini de pe șantierul lotului Zimbor – Poarta Sălajului (12 km)…

Leguma care conține o sursă importantă de fibre alimentare - Ce alte beneficii are

Leguma care conține o sursă importantă de fibre alimentare - Ce alte beneficii are

Leguma care conține o sursă importantă de fibre alimentare - Ce alte beneficii arePe lângă faptul că sunt foarte gustoase, păstăile de fasole verde aduc numeroase beneficii sănătății: protejează sistemul cardiovascular, datorită conţinutului…

Steven Tyler, solistul trupei Aerosmith, le cere turiştilor să revină în Maui pentru a ajuta la refacerea economiei insulei

Steven Tyler, solistul trupei Aerosmith, le cere turiştilor să revină în Maui pentru a ajuta la refacerea economiei insulei

Cel mai des este asociat cu Boston, oraşul natal al legendarei sale trupe rock, dar Steven Tyler, solistul Aerosmith, are o slăbiciune pentru insula…

Încep jocurile mari în Parlament: Marcel Ciolacu este așteptat să vină cu legi cruciale

Încep jocurile mari în Parlament: Marcel Ciolacu este așteptat să vină cu legi cruciale

Senatul şi Camera Deputaţilor încep, luni, a doua sesiune parlamentară ordinară a anului. În prima zi vor începe jocurile în Senat și Camera Deputaților pentru alegerea unei noi conduceri. De asemenea, premierul Marcel…

Cutremur politic la Kiev. Zelenski l-a demis pe ministrul Apărării: „Instituția are nevoie de noi abordări şi de alte formate de interacţiune "

Cutremur politic la Kiev. Zelenski l-a demis pe ministrul Apărării: „Instituția are nevoie de noi abordări şi de alte formate de interacţiune ”

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a anunţat, duminică seară, că a decis să îl înlocuiască…

Un program bogat în spectacole, în luna septembrie, la Teatrul Maghiar de Stat Cluj!

Un program bogat în spectacole, în luna septembrie, la Teatrul Maghiar de Stat Cluj!

În luna septembrie, spectatorii Teatrului Maghiar de Stat Cluj sunt așteptați cu spectacolele muzicale și scrieri ale unor scriitori clasici și contemporani. Pe 3 septembrie, ora 19.00, pe scena mare a Teatrului în format studio,…

Septembrie plin de experimente muzicale inedite la Cluj Symphony Experience

Septembrie plin de experimente muzicale inedite la Cluj Symphony Experience

Iubitorii de rock, muzică clasică și de experimente acustice sunt așteptați într-un decor de poveste, în Parcul Etnografic Luna septembrie vine cu un eveniment de excepție: Cluj Symphony Experience ajunge în Parcul Etnografic Romulus Vuia din Cluj-Napoca.…

260 de probe de miere înscrise la cea de-a doua ediţie a concursului Nektaria

260 de probe de miere înscrise la cea de-a doua ediţie a concursului Nektaria

Un număr de 260 de probe de miere au fost înscrise la cea de-a doua ediţie a concursului apicol Nektaria, ce va avea loc la finele acestei luni la Sfântu Gheorghe, informează organizatorii. Potrivit acestora, vineri dimineaţă a început evaluarea…

Iași: Campionatul Mondial de Esports s-a încheiat aseară cu festivitatea de premiere

Iași: Campionatul Mondial de Esports s-a încheiat aseară cu festivitatea de premiere

Campionatul Mondial de Esports s-a încheiat aseară, la ora 22,00, după o săptămână de competiţii, cu festivitatea de premiere, urmată de concertul lui Tujamo pe scena mare. Festivitatea a fost urmată de un super show cu drone,…


Moldovan president says audit disproves $800 million Gazprom debt claim: report

Publicat:
Moldovan president says audit disproves $800 million Gazprom debt claim: report

An audit carried out by an international firm has disproved Russian gas giant Gazprom’s claim that the Moldovan government owes it $800 million, was quoted as saying on Sunday, according to Reuters. The former Soviet republic, situated between Ukraine and EU member Romania, used to buy Russian natural gas. But in […] The post Moldovan president says audit disproves $800 million Gazprom debt claim: report appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea

10:51, 14.08.2023 - A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month, according to Reuters. In July, Russia halted participation…

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes shutdown transition for maintenance

11:40, 25.07.2023 - Operators carrying out maintenance at Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have switched the shutdown mode of two reactors, the Moscow-installed administration of the plant, located on the war’s front-line, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Europe’s largest nuclear plant was captured by Russian…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…


Urmareste stirile pe: