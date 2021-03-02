Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport, this is the first time that the city of […] The post Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

