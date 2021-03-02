Stiri Recomandate

Prințul Harry și soția sa, Meghan Markle, ar putea să dea o mare lovitură de imagine pentru Casa Regală, iar asta pentru că interviul acordat lui Oprah Winfrey a stârnit panică în rândul reprezentanților Familiei Regale.… [citeste mai departe]

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 8,536 people infected with COVID-19 were admitted to specialized hospitals on Tuesday, of whom 1,044 are currently in intensive care, according to AGERPRES. In total, 42,716 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul ministru Elena Udrea a fost condamnată la 6 ani de închisoare și consideră că această sentință a fost dictată la comanda oamenilor din sistem. Citește și: SONDAJ… [citeste mai departe]

Exponatul lunii Martie 2021, la Muzeul Unirii din Alba Iulia: Statuia de cult a lui Iupiter tronans de la Apulum Miercuri, 3 martie 2021, ora 11, la Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba… [citeste mai departe]

Având în vedere sesizările primite din partea consumatorilor, ANRE a demarat și a finalizat acțiunile de control desfășurate la furnizorii de energie electrică. Au fost verificate următoarele aspecte: modul de organizare şi funcționare a centrelor… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Constantei a transmis ca in acest an se vor amenaja o mie de locuri noi de parcare prin demolarea garajelor.Identificam locuri noi de parcare, parcari publice.Pana la finalul anului 2021… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Ucrainei Vladimir Zelenski s-a vaccinat cu vaccinul CoviShield (denumirea comercială a serului AstraZeneca).Despre aceasta a anunţat însuşi liderul de la Kiev, care a publicat şi o poză la bustul gol."Medicii şi militarii sunt deja vaccinaţi. [citeste mai departe]

Trei flacoane de vaccin anti-Covid produs de Pfizer, adică 18 doze, ar fi fost aruncate la gunoi, din greșeală, la un centru de vaccinare din Arad,… [citeste mai departe]

La Parlament continuă dezbaterile asupra bugetului de stat Foto: cdep.ro La Parlament continuă dezbaterile asupra proiectelor legii bugetului de stat și celui al asigurărilor sociale, urmând ca la finalul discuțiilor să fie dat votul final al Legislativului. Reporter: Petruța… [citeste mai departe]


Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. , the interim director of , emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport, this is the first time that the city of

Romania used EU funds to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

Romania’s martisor tradition to celebrate the start of spring

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

Romania’s Grampet Group expands in Slovenia

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider.  “The expansion in Slovenia is…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…

Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest.  With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

Țarile bogate și-au cumparat vaccinuri cat sa-și imunizeze de trei ori populația

17:50, 09.12.2020 - Țarile bogate au cumparat suficiente doze de vaccin Covid-19 pentru a-și imuniza populația de trei ori, a spus un avertizor internațional, in timp ce țarile in curs de dezvoltare sunt lasate in urma in sprintul global pentru a pune capat pandemiei de coronavirus, relateaza CNN. In 67 de țari mai sarace,…

65.454 de alegatori din Diaspora au votat pana la ora 00.00

02:25, 06.12.2020 - Un numar de 65.454 de alegatori din strainatate au votat pana la ora 00.00, potrivit datelor furnizate de catre AEP. Acestora li se adauga 21.329 de alegatori care au optat pentru votul prin corespondenta. Prin urmare, numarul total de votanti in Diaspora este 86.783, conform MAE. Numarul total de sectii…


