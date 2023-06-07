Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent’s strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members…

- Every person working in Romania will have to retire at age 65 at the latest, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai announced Monday following his return from EU recovery plan discussions in Brussels, according to Euractiv. Budai attended a series of meetings last week to discuss reforms relating to…

- Anger at France boiled over on Wednesday as EU countries accused Paris of taking a key piece of EU climate legislation “hostage” at the last minute to extract further concessions in the text, according to Politico. EU ambassadors were due to sign off on the Renewable Energy Directive on Wednesday, an…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

- Impusa in plina criza sanitara, obligatia de vaccinare impotriva Covid va fi ridicata pentru ingrijitori si alte cadre medicale in Franta. Guvernul de la Paris a promis joi sa urmeze recomandarea in aceasta directie a Inaltei Autoritati de Sanatate (HAS), relateaza AFP. In vigoare de 18 luni, obligatia…

- European Union member states and the parliament struck an accord to increase energy efficiency across the economy as part of plans to cut emissions and diversify away from Russian oil and gas, according to Bloomberg. The two sides agreed to reduce energy consumption by 11.7% by the end of the decade.…

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will agree closer defence and security ties with French President Emmanuel Macron when they meet on Friday, committing to greater collaboration in supporting Ukraine and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. Sunak travels to Paris with several senior ministers…