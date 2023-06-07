Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel

Stiri Recomandate

Salariile unor angajaţi din Sănătate şi Apărare şi ordine publică ar urma să ajungă la nivelul grilei din 2022

Salariile unor angajaţi din Sănătate şi Apărare şi ordine publică ar urma să ajungă la nivelul grilei din 2022

Salariile unor angajaţi din Sănătate (registratori, infirmiere, brancardieri, îngrijitoare) şi Apărare şi ordine publică vor fi aduse la nivelul grilei din 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Unirea cercetat de polițiștii din Ocna Mureș, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea pe DJ 107F, cu permisul suspendat

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Unirea cercetat de polițiștii din Ocna Mureș, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea pe DJ 107F, cu permisul suspendat

Marți, 6 iunie 2023, în jurul orei 21.20, polițiștii Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Ocna Mureș au depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Ieșenii primesc apă la robinet cu porția: 2 ore dimineața și încă 2 ore seara / Cum motivează autoritățile incredibila decizie

Ieșenii primesc apă la robinet cu porția: 2 ore dimineața și încă 2 ore seara / Cum motivează autoritățile incredibila decizie

Vara începe în judeţul Iaşi cu un program de furnizare a apei de numai câteva ore pe zi. Măsura este deja aplicată în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Dornici de a învăța limba română! Peste 8900 de persoane, din diverse raioane ale țării, s-au înscris la cursuri, care vor fi gratuite

Dornici de a învăța limba română! Peste 8900 de persoane, din diverse raioane ale țării, s-au înscris la cursuri, care vor fi gratuite

Peste 8900 de persoane s-au înscris la programul național privind învățarea limbii române, organizat de Ministerul Educației… [citeste mai departe]

Un milionar își încearcă șansele deja a 27-a oară

Un milionar își încearcă șansele deja a 27-a oară

Printre milioanele de liceeni care susţin miercuri, 7 iunie, „gaokao”, echivalentul bacalaureatului, se numără și Liang Shi – un milionar în vârstă de 56 de ani care îşi încearcă norocul pentru a 27-a oară. Publicația France24 scrie că acesta iese în evidență ca degetul mare. Liang și-a făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc in varsta de 86 de ani, va fi operat de urgenta, sub anestezie generala la spitalul Gemelli din Roma

Papa Francisc in varsta de 86 de ani, va fi operat de urgenta, sub anestezie generala la spitalul Gemelli din Roma

Papa Francisc in varsta de 86 de ani, va fi operat de urgenta, sub anestezie generala, miercuri dupa amiaza, la spitalul Gemelli din Roma, pentru un risc de obstructie intestinala,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe străzi din Cugir sunt fără apă potabilă, în urma unei avarii

Mai multe străzi din Cugir sunt fără apă potabilă, în urma unei avarii

Din cauza unei avarii la conducta principală de distribuție a apei potabile a orașului Cugir, produsa in data de 07.06.2023, pe str St.O.Iosif,  SC APA CTTA SA- Sucursala Cugir anunta consumatorii ca se va întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile  pe str… [citeste mai departe]

Mioveni: Şedinţă extraordinară de Consiliu Local

Mioveni: Şedinţă extraordinară de Consiliu Local

Mioveni: Şedinţă extraordinară de Consiliu Local Consiliul Local Mioveni se va întruni în ședință publică extraordinară, vineri, 9 iunie 2023, de la ora 11.00, prin intermediul unei platforme online de videoconferință. Pe ordinea de zi se află două puncte: 1. Proiect de hotărâre iniţiat de Primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali vrea să câștige o avere după transferurile lui Malcom Edjouma și Andrea Compagno. „Asta înseamnă să faci afaceri"

Gigi Becali vrea să câștige o avere după transferurile lui Malcom Edjouma și Andrea Compagno. „Asta înseamnă să faci afaceri”

Gigi Becali a dat afară șapte jucători în doar câteva zile și este decis să renunțe și la fotbaliștii care au oferte bune. FCSB… [citeste mai departe]


Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel

Publicat:
Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel

As 30 energy environment and trade ministers plus 50 CEOs assemble in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the is urgently calling for greater investment in energy efficiency for factories, cars and appliances to meet international climate goals, according to AP news. The agency touted recent global progress: A […]

European leaders meet in Republic of Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow

12:35, 01.06.2023 - European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent’s strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members…

Romanian labour minister wants the retirement age raised to 65

09:15, 23.05.2023 - Every person working in Romania will have to retire at age 65 at the latest, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai announced Monday following his return from EU recovery plan discussions in Brussels, according to Euractiv. Budai attended a series of meetings last week to discuss reforms relating to…

EU countries slam ‘crazy’ France for taking renewables legislation ‘hostage’

15:46, 17.05.2023 - Anger at France boiled over on Wednesday as EU countries accused Paris of taking a key piece of EU climate legislation “hostage” at the last minute to extract further concessions in the text, according to Politico. EU ambassadors were due to sign off on the Renewable Energy Directive on Wednesday, an…

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

Dupa impunerea certificatului verde cu 3 doze booster, cadrele medicale din Franța nu vor mai fi obligate sa se vaccineze impotriva Covid 19

08:05, 31.03.2023 - Impusa in plina criza sanitara, obligatia de vaccinare impotriva Covid va fi ridicata pentru ingrijitori si alte cadre medicale in Franta. Guvernul de la Paris a promis joi sa urmeze recomandarea in aceasta directie a Inaltei Autoritati de Sanatate (HAS), relateaza AFP. In vigoare de 18 luni, obligatia…

EU strikes watered down deal to boost energy efficiency

10:55, 10.03.2023 - European Union member states and the parliament struck an accord to increase energy efficiency across the economy as part of plans to cut emissions and diversify away from Russian oil and gas, according to Bloomberg. The two sides agreed to reduce energy consumption by 11.7% by the end of the decade.…

Sunak and Macron to agree more security cooperation at Paris meeting

08:50, 10.03.2023 - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will agree closer defence and security ties with French President Emmanuel Macron when they meet on Friday, committing to greater collaboration in supporting Ukraine and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. Sunak travels to Paris with several senior ministers…


