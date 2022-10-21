Large retail chains in Romania warn of 10% price hike, assuming steady energy prices

Stiri Recomandate

Care sunt cele mai întinse lacuri de acumulare din România

Care sunt cele mai întinse lacuri de acumulare din România

În România există peste 3.450 de lacuri, iar întinderea acestora este de aproximativ 2.620 km², ceea ce reprezintă circa 1,1 % din întreaga suprafață a țării. Din acest total, peste 2.000 sunt lacuri de acumulare, așa cum susțin autoritățile naționale de mediu. Cuprins: Care sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Liderii UE au ajuns la un acord de principiu pentru plafonarea prețurilor la energie

Liderii UE au ajuns la un acord de principiu pentru plafonarea prețurilor la energie

Liderii statelor UE şi ai instituţiilor comunitare au ajuns la un acord de principiu, vineri dimineaţă, pentru reducerea preţurilor la energie şi garantarea aprovizionării. Urmează să fie creat un mecanism special de reglementare. [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul mortal din Zona Industrială, filmat! Motociclistul intră cu viteză în autobuzul care nu i-a acordat prioritate

Accidentul mortal din Zona Industrială, filmat! Motociclistul intră cu viteză în autobuzul care nu i-a acordat prioritate

Un tânăr de 21 de ani, din Bârzava, a decedat pe loc, joi după masa, după ce a intrat cu motocicleta pe care o conducea într-un autobuz condus de un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Eroină! Vladimir Putin a decorat-o pe mama lui Kadîrov cu Ordinul de Onoare

Eroină! Vladimir Putin a decorat-o pe mama lui Kadîrov cu Ordinul de Onoare

Preşedintele rus, Vladimir Putin i-a acordat joi Ordinul de Onoare Aimanei Kadîrova, mama liderului Ceceniei, Ramzan Kadîrov, precizează un decret precizenţial publicat pe portalul oficial de internet al informațiilor juridice. Documentul mai susţine… [citeste mai departe]

Expenditures for environmental protection worth 1.4% of GDP in Romania in 2021

Expenditures for environmental protection worth 1.4% of GDP in Romania in 2021

The expenses for the protection of the environment at the national level represented, in 2021, approximately 1.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), at a value of approximately 16.9 billion RON, according to the data published on Friday by the… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenție de urgență a angajaților IGSU: Un bărbat a căzut într-o cisternă de păstrare a apei

Intervenție de urgență a angajaților IGSU: Un bărbat a căzut într-o cisternă de păstrare a apei

Un bărbat de 68 de ani a fost salvat după ce a căzut într-o cisternă industrială de păstrare a apei. Cazul a avut loc în dimineața zilei de vineri, 21 octombrie, pe teritoriul unei întreprinderi… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Femeie rănită în urma ciocnirii produse între două mașini, la Călimănești

ULTIMA ORĂ! Femeie rănită în urma ciocnirii produse între două mașini, la Călimănești

În jurul orei 12.00 am fost sesizați prin SNUAU 112 cu privire la faptul că pe DN2 E85 (Călimănești ) a avut loc o coliziune între două autoturisme. A rezultat rănirea ușoară a unei femei. Comunicat IPJ Vrancea… [citeste mai departe]

Aleksandr Lukaşenko, mesaj HALUCINANT pentru belaruși: Să strângă din dinţi şi să facă ce le spun eu

Aleksandr Lukaşenko, mesaj HALUCINANT pentru belaruși: Să strângă din dinţi şi să facă ce le spun eu

''Dacă vor ca totul să fie liniştit, dacă vor să facă baie şi să le facă baie copiiilor lor cu apă caldă, dacă vor să aibă căldură în case, să aibă gaz, combustibil, să aibă ce mânca… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea, măsuri pentru angajarea femeilor de peste 55 de ani - Anunț despre carduri pentru tineri și familii cu mai mulți copii

Gabriela Firea, măsuri pentru angajarea femeilor de peste 55 de ani - Anunț despre carduri pentru tineri și familii cu mai mulți copii

„Militez ca egalitatea de șanse între femei și bărbați să nu rămână doar la nivel de vorbe. Am inițiat și depus la Parlament… [citeste mai departe]


Large retail chains in Romania warn of 10% price hike, assuming steady energy prices

Publicat:
Large retail chains in Romania warn of 10% price hike, assuming steady energy prices

retailers warn that they will have to raise the shelf prices by another 10% if the cost of electricity, which accounts for a large part of their expenses, remains at current unprecedented levels in the coming period, according to Romania-Insider. The statement is made in the context of the revised “cap and subsidy” […] The post Large retail chains in Romania warn of 10% price hike, assuming steady energy prices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

World food prices drop again, easing pain of high grocery bills

12:21, 07.10.2022 - Global food prices fell for a sixth month, potentially offering relief to consumers battered by across-the-board inflation, according to Bloomberg.  Agricultural demand is easing on mounting worries about an economic downturn that risks curbing dairy sales and biofuel use. Plus, crop exports from Ukraine…

OMV Petrom teams up to build four solar energy parks in Romania

13:10, 03.10.2022 - Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom said on Monday it will team up with state-owned lignite power producer CE Oltenia to build four photovoltaic parks that should provide electricity to the national power grid from 2024, according to Reuters.  The plan will cost around 400 million euros ($391.76 million),…

EC warns Romania about lack of long-term strategy on energy and climate

10:45, 30.09.2022 - The European Commission (EC), on Thursday sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, Ireland, Poland, and Romania for failing to notify their long-term national strategies under Regulation (EU) 2018/1999 on the governance of the energy union and climate action, according to Romania-Insider.  In the absence of…

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

12:20, 16.09.2022 - Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

Romania’s consumer price inflation climbs to 15.32% in August

11:55, 12.09.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News.  Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

EU eyes emergency talks on energy crisis with prices spiking

16:26, 24.08.2022 - European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis, according to Bloomberg. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea…


