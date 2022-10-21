Large retail chains in Romania warn of 10% price hike, assuming steady energy prices

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Global food prices fell for a sixth month, potentially offering relief to consumers battered by across-the-board inflation, according to Bloomberg. Agricultural demand is easing on mounting worries about an economic downturn that risks curbing dairy sales and biofuel use. Plus, crop exports from Ukraine…

- Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom said on Monday it will team up with state-owned lignite power producer CE Oltenia to build four photovoltaic parks that should provide electricity to the national power grid from 2024, according to Reuters. The plan will cost around 400 million euros ($391.76 million),…

- The European Commission (EC), on Thursday sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, Ireland, Poland, and Romania for failing to notify their long-term national strategies under Regulation (EU) 2018/1999 on the governance of the energy union and climate action, according to Romania-Insider. In the absence of…

- Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

- European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

- European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis, according to Bloomberg. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea…