Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

SPECTACOL Sobor de preoți, covor roșu și pâine la inaugurarea unui oficiu poștal în Târgu Mureș

Un oficiu poștal din Târgu Mureș, zugrăvit și modernizat timp de trei luni, a fost inaugurat joi cu mare fast, potrivit publicației Mures.ro. La inaugurare a participat un sobor de preoți, șefi… [citeste mai departe]

Nenorocire în Chișinău: A căzut în gol de la etajul cinci

CHIȘINĂU, 21 mai – Sputnik. Potrivit ofițerului de presă al Direcției de Poliție Chișinău Natalia Stati, nenorocirea s-a produs pe strada Igor Vieru din sectorul Ciocana al Capitalei. În jurul orei 12:00, bărbatul de 72 de ani a căzut de la etajul cinci al blocului în care locuia.… [citeste mai departe]

Azi la Buzau – lansarea oficiala a Bancii de Gene, in prezenta ministrului Oros, a presedintelui PNL Orban, parlamentarilor liberali de Buzau si a altor oficialitati

Vineri 21 mai 2021, oficiali din Guvern au “descins” la Buzau si au… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Accident rutier cu victima la intersectia bulevardului I.G.Duca cu strada Cuza Voda. Doua autourisme implicate

Accident rutier in municipiul Constanta.In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT! „Guvernul Cîțu… intenționează să nu aplicea legea măririi pensiilor!”. Ciolacu, reacție dură

Președintele PSD, buzoianul Marcel Ciolacu, a lansat un nou atac la adresa guvernanților, pe care îi acuză că nu doresc să aplice legea privind majorarea pensiilor.  „Deși… [citeste mai departe]

Video: Hoții au intrat în casă în timp ce proprietara era singură în locuință - Ce a urmat

CHIȘINĂU, 21 mai – Sputnik. Tânăra de 26 de ani din satul Văratic, raionul Ialoveni, s-a pomenit noaptea trecută cu oaspeți nepoftiți în casă. © Sputnik / Mihai CarausHoți în costume de paznici - iată ce… [citeste mai departe]

”Pașaportul COVID”, aprobat în Uniunea Europeană. Când ar putea intra în vigoare

Parlamentul European și statele-membre s-au pus de acord, joi, în ce privește certificatul sanitar european Covid, al cărui scop este acela de a facilita călătoriile în interioriul Uniunii Europene pe perioada pandemiei de… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarii comunelor s-au unit într-o asociație - FOTO

68 din cei 70 de secretari generali ai comunelor din Botoșani au aderat la recent înființata Asociație a Secretarilor Generali de Comune, prima ședință de lucru având loc vineri, 21 mai, în Sala Iorga a Prefecturii. [citeste mai departe]

Echipele de salvare au găsit zece supraviețuitori și alți cinci morți sub dărâmăturile unui tunel din Fâșia Gaza

Salvatorii au scos vineri dimineața cinci cadavre de sub dărâmăturile unui tunel subteran din Fâșia Gaza, bombardat de armata israeliană în timpul operaţiunii… [citeste mai departe]

16 mii de persoane seropozitive din România, fără acces la tratament de peste un an

Toate spitalele de boli infecțioase din România sunt închise pacienților cu HIV/SIDA, deoarece se tratează doar COVID-19, fapt ce pune în mare dificultate pacienții seropozitivi de peste un an de zile, avertizează Uniunea Naţională… [citeste mai departe]


Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

Publicat:
Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

A company Laptaria cu Caimac owned by went public on Friday on the AeRO market of the  (BVB).  The shares were traded under MILK ticker and the listing of the company followed a private placement that was carried out on April 26, 2021. attracted RON 19.4mn from investors […] The post Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

