Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

The Russian state's oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion of Ukraine while the

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

