Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

Stiri Recomandate

Lupta clanurilor la Kremlin: Valeri Gherasimov, un obstacol în calea Wagner?

Lupta clanurilor la Kremlin: Valeri Gherasimov, un obstacol în calea Wagner?

Vladimir Putin a decis să-i dea şefului statului major, Valeri Gherasimov, cheile câmpului de luptă în Ucraina. Noul comandant al operaţiunilor ca trebui să redreseze situaţa militară pe fondul luptei pentru putere cu grupul Wagner. Misiune imposibilă?… [citeste mai departe]

Avem nevoie de învățători/educatori dedicați pentru educația copiilor noștri!

Avem nevoie de învățători/educatori dedicați pentru educația copiilor noștri!

Propunerile venite în urma consultărilor și dezbaterilor publice vor fi integrate de Ministerul Educației în proiectul viitoarei legi a educației. Sunt asigurările pe care le dau oficialii din învățământ, mai ales că un subiect a generat… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe Strada Mărgeanului din Baia Mare. Autoarea consumase alcool

Accident pe Strada Mărgeanului din Baia Mare. Autoarea consumase alcool

O femeie de 43 de ani din Cavnic a produs un accident rutier pe fondul consumului de alcool, pe strada Mărgeanului din Baia Mare. Accidentul s-a soldat doar cu pagube materiale. Conducătoarea auto a fost testată cu aparatul etilotest, rezultatul fiind de 1,03… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul general al CFR SA, urmărit penal de DNA după ce a instigat un alt director să comită mai multe ilegalități

Directorul general al CFR SA, urmărit penal de DNA după ce a instigat un alt director să comită mai multe ilegalități

Ion Alexandru-Simu, director general interimar al CFR SA, este acuzat de procurorii DNA că și-a instigat un subordonat, directorul general adjunct tehnic… [citeste mai departe]

Doi presupuși traficanți de droguri au murit în Puerto Rico în urma unui schimb de focuri cu agenții federali

Doi presupuși traficanți de droguri au murit în Puerto Rico în urma unui schimb de focuri cu agenții federali

Incidentul a avut loc duminică dimineață, după ce autoritățile au detectat o barcă suspectă în largul coastei de nord-est a Puerto Rico și au urmărit-o, a declarat Jeffrey… [citeste mai departe]

8 cetățeni străini, cu ședere ilegală, la Brașov

8 cetățeni străini, cu ședere ilegală, la Brașov

În ultimele două săptămâni, în urma activităților înteprinse, poliţiştii de imigrări din Braşov, în cooperare cu Gruparea Mobilă de Jandarmi “Burebista” Brașov și Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Brașov au depistat, în situații ilegale, opt cetățeni străini. Pe numele acestora au fost emise… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul din Cluj, Nagy Ștefan, a fost găsit mort

Viceprimarul din Cluj, Nagy Ștefan, a fost găsit mort

Viceprimarul comunei clujene Suatu, Nagy Ștefan, care dispăruse fără urmă în urmă cu câteva zile a fost găsit mort într-o livadă. Bărbatul de 49 de ani, viceprimarul comunei Suatu, din județul  Cluj , fusese dat dispărut în dimineața zilei de 13 ianuarie. La câteva zile de la dispariția sa,… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul general al CFR SA, Alexandru Ion Simu, urmărit penal de DNA

Directorul general al CFR SA, Alexandru Ion Simu, urmărit penal de DNA

O investigație DNA Timișoara a scos la iveală modul în care ar fi fost numit directorul Regionalei CFR Timișoara, în primăvara anului trecut. Fostul director general interimar al CFR, al cărui interimat înceta, și-a pus un adjunct să îl numească ilegal la șefia… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanţelor a împrumutat luni 2,2 miliarde de lei de la bănci, cu o dobândă de 7,67% pe an

Ministerul Finanţelor a împrumutat luni 2,2 miliarde de lei de la bănci, cu o dobândă de 7,67% pe an

Ministerul Finanţelor (MF) a împrumutat, luni, 2,2 miliarde de lei de la bănci, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat de tip benchmark, cu o maturitate reziduală la 109 de luni, la un randament… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să proiectezi un gard electric pentru animale: 6 pași principali

Cum să proiectezi un gard electric pentru animale: 6 pași principali

Gardul electric este o soluție simplă și eficientă de protecție a fermei, rolul său fiind acela de a ține prădătorii la distanță, dar și de a împiedica animalele domestice să părăsească perimetrul împrejmuit. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

Publicat:
Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

state’s oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion of Ukraine while the […] The post Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency

14:40, 14.12.2022 - Sweden has outlined Europe’s security as the primary task for its six-month presidency of the European Union from the start of next year, according to Bloomberg. The Nordic nation will prioritize continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s path toward the EU,…

EU agrees to tap carbon market for E20 billion in energy pivot

12:00, 14.12.2022 - European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

EU’s Michel to meet Xi as Europe forges own path on China

13:05, 24.11.2022 - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…

NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

10:45, 16.11.2022 - US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…

EU dims hopes for a price cap to contain soaring gas costs

11:21, 08.11.2022 - The European Union’s executive signaled it does not see a price cap on imported natural gas as the best tool to rein in an unprecedented energy crisis and instead suggested a plan that would spread the soaring costs over time, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission presented its analysis of…

EU warns that price cap on gas for power needs UK, Swiss involvement

11:15, 25.10.2022 - A number of European Union nations are pushing for a price cap on natural gas used to generate power, but the bloc’s executive arm is warning that any such step would need to avoid boosting demand or subsidizing electricity to foreign consumers, according to Bloomberg.  The European Commission issued…

EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

11:30, 18.10.2022 - The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg.  The European…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 1°C | 7°C
Iasi 3°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 5°C
Timisoara 6°C | 9°C
Constanta 7°C | 10°C
Brasov 1°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5588
EUR 4.9413
CHF 4.9145
GBP 5.5749
CAD 3.4159
XAU 279.182
JPY 3.5493
CNY 0.6787
AED 1.2412
AUD 3.1805
MDL 0.2395
BGN 2.5264

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec